 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida HOA loses lawsuit. Must pay each resident $10,000. Guess where that money is coming from there, Professor   (tampabay.com) divider line
52
    More: Florida, Orlando, Florida, Orlando Sentinel, Tribune Company, long battle, Civil procedure, Plaintiff, improper homeowners' association fees, Proposal  
•       •       •

1725 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2021 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ElvisThroop [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pocket change?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Insurance?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.
She has to pay almost $300 a month in fees that go mostly to support the community rec center that has been closed for over a year due to covid.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa Claus?
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.



I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.
She has to pay almost $300 a month in fees that go mostly to support the community rec center that has been closed for over a year due to covid.


My condo association fees are over $300 per month, and we don't even have a hot tub.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.


I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.


If everyone is over 55, who do i yell at to get off my lawn?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.


I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.


I see you are unfamiliar with the extremely active swingers scene in most retirement communities...

/I envy you.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChubbyTiger: zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.


I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.

If everyone is over 55, who do i yell at to get off my lawn?


If everyone is over 55, who gets first dibs at driving through the Farmers Market?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChubbyTiger: zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.


I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.

If everyone is over 55, who do i yell at to get off my lawn?


Jesus. He is the maintenance guy who's supposed to mow the lawns.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The board members who enacted and collected the illegal fees supposedly have houses in the HOA. Sell them. Use the profits to pay the damages.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First house I owned I went to an HOA meeting that consisted of yelling and accusations for a good 30 mins.

I imagine it went longer than that.  I just walked out after I realized any agenda would take a backseat to the drama.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.


I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.


That's the point.

I was able to get a reduction in rent last year due to Covid when my lease came up for renewal. They shut down the rec room, the pool, the movie room, and the gym. Then they wanted to increase my rent per inflation.

So, if you get annoying enough you can get a discount. Or evicted. Either way you're not paying for services not rendered.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how nobody read the part where the article mentions the developer.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Insurance?


Nope.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.


I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.


It's not bad for the 70 yo looking to chase younger tail
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.


I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.


My brother lives in a place that isn't officially "over 55" but in practice is just that.  His main comment has been that old people are really boring.  Of course he isn't into golf or day drinking or going on and on about health problems, so there isn't a lot he has in common with his neighbors.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: ChubbyTiger: zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.


I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.

If everyone is over 55, who do i yell at to get off my lawn?

Jesus. He is the maintenance guy who's supposed to mow the lawns.


Maybe we can stop making this little joke, what do you think?  It's not exactly kind and definitely smacks of racism.

Remember when Hilary Clinton joked that she'd found Osama bin Laden working at a gas station?  It's a lot like that.

Nothing against you personally, just that particular bit of folksy racism predicated on a common name and people who work very hard.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.

I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.


How old are you?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.
She has to pay almost $300 a month in fees that go mostly to support the community rec center that has been closed for over a year due to covid.


Gotta keep the heat on...
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.


I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.


Hotbeds for swingers and casual sex. By that time of life, all of them are enjoying freedoms from kids, debt, marriages and norms, and it's like the second round of 'college exploration'
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So i know its fark, so fark HOA's, but id wager half of HOA's were formed because your average farker moved into a neighborhood and stared building a trebuchet.....

But if you read TFA, it states that the developer convinced the hoa board to do a bond for something that was worth a fraction of the price.

So the developer pays from its ill-got earnings, and then some, the homeowners get cash back to cover the bond (and probably then some) and if they are smart, vote out the board that approved it.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
HOAs not ever again.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Never surrender your property rights to a HOA group of retired drunks with nothing to do.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait - who the hell allows an "HOA" larger than most towns?!

The lawsuit represented more than 5,000 residents of the Solivita development in Poinciana, which spans parts of Polk and Osceola counties.

That doesn't merely sound exploitative, but criminal.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: First house I owned I went to an HOA meeting that consisted of yelling and accusations for a good 30 mins.

I imagine it went longer than that.  I just walked out after I realized any agenda would take a backseat to the drama.


That's why I'd never live in one. Yeah, some work great, but many descend into highschool-level bullshiat, and then you end up with busybodies measuring everything in the front yard to get you on a violation.

I live low-middle neighborhood, I don't know my neighbor's last names, and I'm okay with that.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
so they got away with it for 11 years and nothing can be done about it because of statute of limitations

oh and probably appeal to drag it out more

no justice
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

433: awruk!: ChubbyTiger: zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.


I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.

If everyone is over 55, who do i yell at to get off my lawn?

Jesus. He is the maintenance guy who's supposed to mow the lawns.

Maybe we can stop making this little joke, what do you think?  It's not exactly kind and definitely smacks of racism.

Remember when Hilary Clinton joked that she'd found Osama bin Laden working at a gas station?  It's a lot like that.

Nothing against you personally, just that particular bit of folksy racism predicated on a common name and people who work very hard.


Where in that post did you see anything that made an assumption on the lawn guy's race? If you think it's racist because *you* are supposing the hypothetical lawn guy is Hispanic, that's on you.

Oh shiat, I just did it too! I'd like to apologize to the Hispanic community for assuming what race 433 is prejudiced against.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The court has made its ruling. Now let's see how much of that $35 million can actually be accounted for.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aren't you glad you joined an HOA?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cardex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Wait - who the hell allows an "HOA" larger than most towns?!

The lawsuit represented more than 5,000 residents of the Solivita development in Poinciana, which spans parts of Polk and Osceola counties.

That doesn't merely sound exploitative, but criminal.


Small towns mabey, my apartment complex has around 6500 people. The dorm complex I lived in had over 12,000 when I was an undergrad.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.
She has to pay almost $300 a month in fees that go mostly to support the community rec center that has been closed for over a year due to covid.


Good. HOA are horrible.  And so is choosing to be in one.  It's racist/class war. News about HOA farking their members warms my heart.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

433: awruk!: ChubbyTiger: zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.


I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.

If everyone is over 55, who do i yell at to get off my lawn?

Jesus. He is the maintenance guy who's supposed to mow the lawns.

Maybe we can stop making this little joke, what do you think?  It's not exactly kind and definitely smacks of racism.

Remember when Hilary Clinton joked that she'd found Osama bin Laden working at a gas station?  It's a lot like that.

Nothing against you personally, just that particular bit of folksy racism predicated on a common name and people who work very hard.


I rather have that name.  My name is never correctly said. To the point I just tell new ppl just call me "this". Which I used in middle school to change my name.
That's right given something easier name to say teacher's let me unofficially change my name. Hahaha.
Rage.
🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: Aren't you glad you joined an HOA?

[Fark user image image 512x512]


🤭😄😁😆🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
wejash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.


I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.

My brother lives in a place that isn't officially "over 55" but in practice is just that.  His main comment has been that old people are really boring.  Of course he isn't into golf or day drinking or going on and on about health problems, so there isn't a lot he has in common with his neighbors.


Y'all make it sound like having boring neighbors is bad.

Is it more fun to have it showing up on episodes of Cops or White Trash Gone Wild every week?

Lots of trailer parks await your "manufactured house" now!
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.


I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.

If everyone is over 55, who do i yell at to get off my lawn?


The maintenance crew and groundskeepers.
 
Snort
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It is the Developer that is screwing the residents.  This is from the  handover to the residents from the developer controlled HOA.
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Wait - who the hell allows an "HOA" larger than most towns?!

The lawsuit represented more than 5,000 residents of the Solivita development in Poinciana, which spans parts of Polk and Osceola counties.

That doesn't merely sound exploitative, but criminal.


Wait till you find out about The Villages, 80k people that live under an HoA AND a corporate run local government. Personally I think that's pretty much the definition of hell but there are some folks who obviously disagree with me or it wouldn't be one of the fastest growing communities in the country.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

433: awruk!: ChubbyTiger: zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.


I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.

If everyone is over 55, who do i yell at to get off my lawn?

Jesus. He is the maintenance guy who's supposed to mow the lawns.

Maybe we can stop making this little joke, what do you think?  It's not exactly kind and definitely smacks of racism.

Remember when Hilary Clinton joked that she'd found Osama bin Laden working at a gas station?  It's a lot like that.

Nothing against you personally, just that particular bit of folksy racism predicated on a common name and people who work very hard.


JFC. They are literally the only people in the 55+ community that are under 55.

Not everybody is a racist POS. Some actually can speak truth.  Context.  It matters.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Plus the lawyers' fees - for both sides.

/Brilliant!
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Never surrender your property rights to a HOA group of retired drunks with nothing to do.


Some people live by the rules. Some people live for the rules.  The former are good for HOAs because they recognize that rules can change as needed; the latter are just assholes.
 
dustman81
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Never understood the appeal of HOAs. Pay a monthly fee so some entitled Karen on a power trip can tell me what I can and can't do with my property?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

another one of them: JFC. They are literally the only people in the 55+ community that are under 55.
Not everybody is a racist POS. Some actually can speak truth.  Context.  It matters.


What?  All that I meant was that the lawncare-related jokes about a common name should probably find an end.  I didn't call anyone a racist and I made a point to say that the OP was not the subject or focus of my comment.  I have no idea what you're on about with speaking truth and context.  The lawncare joke is inextricably linked to racism and it's just not a good thing to be passing around anymore.  That's not hard to understand.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.
She has to pay almost $300 a month in fees that go mostly to support the community rec center that has been closed for over a year due to covid.

My condo association fees are over $300 per month, and we don't even have a hot tub.


1. Saran wrap over the floor drains.
2. Garden hose.
3. Set the building on fire.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: The court has made its ruling. Now let's see how much of that $35 million can actually be accounted for.


75% must have already been account for by the lawyers so there's that.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dustman81: Never understood the appeal of HOAs. Pay a monthly fee so some entitled Karen on a power trip can tell me what I can and can't do with my property?


Pay a monthly fee so you have a community pool with decent equipment and kept clean, the light bulbs out front & flagpole get replaced when they burn out, the sidewalks stay weed-free...you know, some of those things that attracted you to the neighborhood in the first place.

/Not a fan of HOAs, but understand their function.
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

433: another one of them: JFC. They are literally the only people in the 55+ community that are under 55.
Not everybody is a racist POS. Some actually can speak truth.  Context.  It matters.

What?  All that I meant was that the lawncare-related jokes about a common name should probably find an end.  I didn't call anyone a racist and I made a point to say that the OP was not the subject or focus of my comment.  I have no idea what you're on about with speaking truth and context.  The lawncare joke is inextricably linked to racism and it's just not a good thing to be passing around anymore.  That's not hard to understand.


I live in Orlando. Jesus is literally one of the maintenance crew here. I take no offense.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ChubbyTiger: zez: RolandTGunner: I have a friend who lives in a "55-plus" neighborhood.


I don't understand those type of communities, sounds boring as hell.

If everyone is over 55, who do i yell at to get off my lawn?

If everyone is over 55, who gets first dibs at driving through the Farmers Market?


That week's Bingo winner.
 
davethepirate
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If only that website could fit one more ad on it they'd be set.
 
keldaria
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA" As attorneys reviewed the proposal, they found what they believed to be improper fee collections by the developer.
The lawsuit said residents paid HOA fees, along with two separate fees to the Solivita Club, which maintained the amenities owned by the developer. "

Well subby, just a guess but I'd say the court order is going to be paid by the developer. I'm no legal expert but it seems if they were the ones collecting improper fees that they'd be the ones having to pony it back up.

Now back to our normal thread of pointing and laughing at HOA's.

/fark HOA's
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.