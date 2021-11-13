 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTSP)   Florida is burning its bridges   (wtsp.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, tow driver, FDOT video, English-language films, The Wrecker, car, wrecker, firefighters, troopers  
•       •       •

1433 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2021 at 3:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shouldn't they have allowed the fire to burn itself out and kept the bridge open for freedom-loving motorists who did their research on driving through flames?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Florida Highway Patrol said a flatbed tow truck was hauling a car when the sedan caught fire - and nobody is sure why.

Was it a Tesla? I bet it was a Tesla.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Only a matter of time until Teslas are banned from the Keys.
It is known that an abundance of caution is coming.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Florida Highway Patrol said a flatbed tow truck was hauling a car when the sedan caught fire - and nobody is sure why.

Was it a Tesla? I bet it was a Tesla.


Or a Volt.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HotY
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Unobtanium: Florida Highway Patrol said a flatbed tow truck was hauling a car when the sedan caught fire - and nobody is sure why.

Was it a Tesla? I bet it was a Tesla.

Or a Volt.


Or Hyundai, or Kia.

https://www.click2houston.com/consume​r​/2021/06/21/millions-of-vehicles-are-a​t-risk-of-catching-fire-is-yours-one-o​f-them/

IC engine cars catch fire on the reg too. We're just used to that.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in FL for a little over two years and saw vehicles on the side of the road actively on fire at least once every couple months.  Don't think I ever saw a vehicle on fire in my life prior.  Always thought it was the damndest thing.

/ no pun intended
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
beforesandafters.comView Full Size

It could have been worse.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sonic Yawn: It could have been worse.


It was.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I was a freshman in high school just a couple of miles away.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sonic Yawn: [beforesandafters.com image 480x204] [View Full Size image _x_]
It could have been worse.


It only took a barge and a little fog to handle the one this bridge replaced.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

snocone: Only a matter of time until Teslas are banned from the Keys.
It is known that an abundance of caution is coming.


I think Tesla's come with fobs not keys
 
rummonkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bughunter: Sonic Yawn: It could have been worse.

It was.

[Fark user image image 640x968]

I was a freshman in high school just a couple of miles away.


Third grade for me, so the impact of it really didn't get through to me until I was older. I just didn't understand why it took so long to get to Aunt Eileen's house for a while.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A Brink's truck burst into flames. Before or after all the money was removed?
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

snocone: Only a matter of time until Teslas are banned from the Keys.
It is known that an abundance of caution is coming.


Yeah, nah. Governor Dismantles will ban Tesla bans.

Unless he gets cash from oil companies.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bughunter: Sonic Yawn: It could have been worse.

It was.

[Fark user image image 640x968]

I was a freshman in high school just a couple of miles away.


Robinson, Plant, or Jefferson?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Florida has bridges? Over what?

/ Just kidding. I know they do have a couple of them.
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: bughunter: Sonic Yawn: It could have been worse.

It was.

[Fark user image image 640x968]

I was a freshman in high school just a couple of miles away.

Robinson, Plant, or Jefferson?


Lakewood.

Later, Seminole.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
gta5modaz.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: A Brink's truck burst into flames. Before or after all the money was removed?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Burning bridges" made me think Bugs had the right idea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rannuci
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Burning Bridges (Live)
Youtube HXEUNh4dCmc
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.