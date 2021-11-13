 Skip to content
(National Today)   Today is World Kindness Day which is sure to be the beginning of a new era of unity and friendship in the politics tab   (nationaltoday.com)
15
apathy2673
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
HANG EM ALL
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You need to add some caring to your friendship, unity, and kindness, subby.

https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-li​v​e/video/jingleheimer-junction/4001779
 
Nick15
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
World Kindness Day can go to hell ♥
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark off subby.


;)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I care deeply for all of you and wish you a lovely day.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To the Kindly Ones!
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Probably made up by some woke beta cuck millennial avocado toast pumpkin spice banana i smell burnt toast
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Does not apply to maga traitors
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Be courteous, kind and forgiving
Be gentle and peaceful each day
Be warm and human and grateful
And have a good thing to say

Be thoughtful and trustful and childlike
Be witty and happy and wise
Be honest and love all your neighbors
Be obsequious, purple, and clairvoyant

Be pompous, obese, and eat cactus
Be dull, and boring, and omnipresent
Criticize things you don't know about
Be oblong and have your knees removed

Be tasteless, rude, and offensive
Live in a swamp and be three dimensional
Put a live chicken in your underwear
Get all excited and go to a yawning festival
- Steve Martin
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They can make a new Coke ad

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Daily bad drawing
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hope you get attacked by a badger, subby.

/Flips middle finger, but in a kind and humanitarian sort of way
 
