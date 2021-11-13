 Skip to content
(Some News Guy)   "CNN is going to revert to a 100% news channel, and a 'good number' of CNN's 'talent/staff' will be fired as part of a major shakeup"   (austincountynewsonline.com) divider line
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Utter BS, but if they really want to fix their problems, go with only reporting factual info.  Stop pandering to idjits and their ignorance.  If a story has racial overtones, report it, stop sugar coating it to protect the fee-fees of some obnoxious group.  Follow corruption because it's important, not because the suits have an agenda of BSAB.  Ted Turner started CNN supposedly because he felt the big three networks slanted everything.  He was going to just report the facts.  Well, do it.  Build that credibility and give an outlet to those trying to avoid FOX.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's this kinda bullshiat that turns people off

fair.orgView Full Size


Everything is breaking news for them. The President farted. THIS IS CNN BREAKING NEWS!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: It's this kinda bullshiat that turns people off

[fair.org image 600x345]

Everything is breaking news for them. The President farted. THIS IS CNN BREAKING NEWS!


That pic was before he was president*, and they chose to watch an empty podium over Hillary Clinton speaking.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Alphax: cman: It's this kinda bullshiat that turns people off

[fair.org image 600x345]

Everything is breaking news for them. The President farted. THIS IS CNN BREAKING NEWS!

That pic was before he was president*, and they chose to watch an empty podium over Hillary Clinton speaking.


The empty podium as it became to be known was just one of the many instances of their over usage of the Breaking News tag

This one is my fav because of how absurd it is

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh, I might actually start watching them again.  For a while during the covid-19 reporting back in 2020, they weren't too bad, but they've gotten worse and worse. I think I've probably passed them by for the past year
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is one of those "MTV should go back to playing music videos" thing. Everyone thinks that would be a great idea, and then CNN's ratings would flatline.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jayhawk88: This is one of those "MTV should go back to playing music videos" thing. Everyone thinks that would be a great idea, and then CNN's ratings would flatline.


I'm not watching CNN or MTV now, or in recent years.

Granted, our household no longer has cable TV.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll believe it when I see it.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Advantage will always be to Fox. It is much easier to "entertain" deplorables than it is to "entertain" citizens, workers, the edjumacated masses and much more so the phantom Antifas.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Huh, I might actually start watching them again.  For a while during the covid-19 reporting back in 2020, they weren't too bad, but they've gotten worse and worse. I think I've probably passed them by for the past year


You think The Austin County News Online is a reliable source?

Note, the Deadline article they cite says none of this.  Their source is a tweet, by a guy.  A right-wing guy from the Award-losing Washington Examiner.
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One major problem I always think of with a pure news channel is that it is inevitably going to be accused of a liberal bias, since facts have a well known liberal bias. And they will inevitably react to that to try and appear "balanced" by leaning to the right, but it won't change the accusations, because the accusers don't actually care, and it just turns into a endless cycle of drifting rightward.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll believe it when I see it.

News is hard and expensive. Talking heads are dirt cheap
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OANN is offering free lobotomies to all staffers looking to make the move.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up watching CNN, but their "coverage" of Trump was so biased it nauseated me to the point that I stopped (have never watched FOX).  Were there bad things about Trump?  Sure, but their absolute fixation on the guy and their constant pandering to the easily influenced was so blatant I had to switch to a new source with more credibility and higher ethics -  The Sun.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN used to be a solid news source and you didn't have to wait around for the big networks' 5 pm shows. CNN should never have tried to outfox FoxNews.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
LOL.  Yeah. I'll believe it when I f*cking see it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Remember when Headline News was actual news?

Then, they gave us Glenn Beck and Nancy Grace.

Thanks CNN.
 
EL EM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They'll still manage their special brand of both sides are bad.
 
cjoshuav
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Does anyone younger than the Boomers still get their news from television? I have zero patience for the pacing and priorities of TV news, and that seems to be the case for most of my X'er and Millennial friends. Boomers already have Fox and OAN, so it's no wonder CNN is struggling.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Next up - the History channel?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They'll still give us their regular "Here's why Democrats are wrong and should be Republicans" opinion pieces.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Most people I know don't have cable or watch TV in the traditional sense anymore.
I haven't "watched TV" in about 5 years.
Old people and rural people might.
That's why FOX News is #1.
And that's why most other cable channels are just cheap trash reality shows.
Any sort of actual news network can't compete with that and the internet.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The person responsible for that website deserves a kick in the beans for having this gif in the middle of the article.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EL EM: They'll still manage their special brand of both sides are bad.


Sometimes both sides are bad and real news reports that.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you truly believed in actual reporting you wouldn't be upset when all sides of a story are covered.
 
