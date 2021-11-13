 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   ♫ Rocking around the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, it's almost Christmas time on Fark   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
16
    More: Spiffy, NBC, New York City, Rockefeller Center, Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives, GE Building, WNBC, Personal Information, NBC New York  
•       •       •

196 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2021 at 12:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dunno about that rocker feller, but here's a rocker bear

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sass-O-Rev [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
barely CSS: this year's tree comes from the tiny town in Maryland where my mom grew up.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Elect me as your leader and Christmas will not be allowed to exist before Dec. 1st.

I will also pass employment laws that prevent Christmas songs in stores being repeated more than once every eight hours.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One of the things in life I need to do is to see the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. May just do it this year cause the Brooklyn Museum is hosting the Dior Exhibition.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The owners are thrilled that their tree which stood for 8 decades will sit on the Rockefeller plaza.

So 8 decades worth of beauty lost for 40 days where stupid tourists can come and take pictures with you.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everyone....as Cthulhu Time approaches, we must remember the Reason for the Season...our dread overlord would like to express his contempt for all of humanity or he would if humans were anything more than finger food to him. May you be eaten first!

/ CTHULHU FHTAGN!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Elect me as your leader and Christmas will not be allowed to exist before Dec. 1st.

I will also pass employment laws that prevent Christmas songs in stores being repeated more than once every eight hours.


Elect me! I'll just cancel Christmas.

/ are there no prisons, no workhouses?
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm decorating a Michael Rockefeller Christmas tree with penis gourds.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Elect me as your leader and Christmas will not be allowed to exist before Dec. 1st.

I will also pass employment laws that prevent Christmas songs in stores being repeated more than once every eight hours.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Everyone....as Cthulhu Time approaches, we must remember the Reason for the Season...our dread overlord would like to express his contempt for all of humanity or he would if humans were anything more than finger food to him. May you be eaten first!

/ CTHULHU FHTAGN!


Later we'll have some pumpkin pie and we'll do some caroling.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No, motherfarker. I don't want to hear a damn thing about Christmas until December 1st.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sass-O-Rev: barely CSS: this year's tree comes from the tiny town in Maryland where my mom grew up.


media.discordapp.netView Full Size
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Everyone....as Cthulhu Time approaches, we must remember the Reason for the Season...our dread overlord would like to express his contempt for all of humanity or he would if humans were anything more than finger food to him. May you be eaten first!

/ CTHULHU FHTAGN!


It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Fishmen - Cthulhu video edit by CoastConFan
Youtube TtDg4Ms7EFg
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.