(WBUR Boston)   The unlikely tag just doesn't seem big enough to cover the first three words of the article's headline
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I live in a region of the country where the vast majority of people are rabid Trumpers.  Even my nearby extended family members.  So making new friends is even that much more difficult.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dont want friends.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My mom thinks I'm cool.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was talking with my neighbour for a couple hours on Monday. Just sitting on a bench outside enjoying the fall breeze. I was petting her dog, talking about work, family...

Right at the end of the conversation she lets out that she caught COVID some time ago. I was masked and she wasn't for the entire two hours.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: I live in a region of the country where the vast majority of people are rabid Trumpers.  Even my nearby extended family members.  So making new friends is even that much more difficult.


Yup, I am currently in rabid trumpstan myself too, hard pass on meeting with a lot of these folks.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But what if everyone annoys you after 10 minutes of listening to them?
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 366x392]


is the purple one taking the other one from behind?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Theeng: Mad Scientist: I live in a region of the country where the vast majority of people are rabid Trumpers.  Even my nearby extended family members.  So making new friends is even that much more difficult.

Yup, I am currently in rabid trumpstan myself too, hard pass on meeting with a lot of these folks.


Everyone I work with. shiats bordering on harassment but I'm a contractor so I have zero protections. Pricks.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Joke's on them - I didn't have friends as a child either
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, at least it's very easy to meet hot singles in my area.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You're not uncool. Making friends as an adult is just hard

As an adult, I stopped worring about being "cool/uncool".
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: But what if everyone annoys you after 10 minutes of listening to them?


Oh, shut up.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Actually as a kid I was, according to most other kids in my crappy backwater, pretty uncool. I had a few close friends, still have them, but that was it. It was only when I went to college that I realized within a week that I was somebody who other people found to be really interesting, smart, and (real surprise) good looking. I've since realized all the sad and petty truths about the "popular" kids who shunned me and were deeply hurtful. I've had a very good and healing time as an adult, I make lots of friends and some new good friends easily. I love meeting new people and learning about them just like I always have loved learning new things about the world. Living well is amazing revenge.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gopher321: I was talking with my neighbour for a couple hours on Monday. Just sitting on a bench outside enjoying the fall breeze. I was petting her dog, talking about work, family...

Right at the end of the conversation she lets out that she caught COVID some time ago. I was masked and she wasn't for the entire two hours.


Interesting.

If you felt concerned she'd give you covid in that situation, why were you there at all? Why on a bench and not 10 feet away?

Or should she have been more/as concerned as you, given she already had it?

We are in a weird stage in the pandemic where people are still very concerned about it, yet aren't taking precautions that match their own concern (sometimes double think or hypocrisy, other times simple pandemic exhaustion).

See a thread a while back where people who go out to eat (with all the talking and chewing that entails) complained about people who go maskless at the host stand. Or how people think covid is still really bad but have gone to the movies. Hint: if you are actually worried, isolation is the way, not returning to normal with a mask.

And I'm not telling anyone not to be concerned or anything. Just walk your talk.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Research shows those who view friendships as something that happens because of luck are lonelier later on in life, she says, "and those who see it as something that happens based on effort are less lonely years later."

"Based on effort" sounds a little creepy and annoying to me. If someone relentlessly pursuing a friendship with someone else comes off as a little stalkerish
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pic unrelated

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm cool with being uncool.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh the first three words can still be valid, for me the following four just need to be "you're just an asshole."
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
To the thread at large: yes it is much harder to make new friends as an adult. My coworker group has only added ten new people in 8 years and it isn't that big in the first place. I have one changed neighbor slot.

Contrast that with school and college.

Then subtract lost friends who full political insanity. When you post things like "liberals are f*** who should die" I'm very much less interested in you. When you throw a Thanksgiving party in 2020 with 6 different families to help create herd immunity, that's gonna cause a split.

I have fewer friends now than ever before, and I'm not alone in this. It's obvious how and why this happens.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't want friends. I have a cat.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just have kids and then be friends with your kid's friend's parents. You're in a Covid bubble with them anyways so it's not like you can go see other people.

/and you'll be too tired to worry about friendships
 
chewd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll have you know that i have the coolest minivan of anyone at yoga class!
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sir Paul: Just have kids and then be friends with your kid's friend's parents. You're in a Covid bubble with them anyways so it's not like you can go see other people.

/and you'll be too tired to worry about friendships


I think is pretty true.

And it's difficult to make time with friends who do have kids. I have families out on my boat sometimes or for a bbq, but none of the parents invite me to their equivalent outtings: kids parties or little league or etc. So not have a kid of relative age gets one cut out of a lot of activities.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: gopher321: I was talking with my neighbour for a couple hours on Monday. Just sitting on a bench outside enjoying the fall breeze. I was petting her dog, talking about work, family...

Right at the end of the conversation she lets out that she caught COVID some time ago. I was masked and she wasn't for the entire two hours.

Interesting.

If you felt concerned she'd give you covid in that situation, why were you there at all? Why on a bench and not 10 feet away?

Or should she have been more/as concerned as you, given she already had it?

We are in a weird stage in the pandemic where people are still very concerned about it, yet aren't taking precautions that match their own concern (sometimes double think or hypocrisy, other times simple pandemic exhaustion).

See a thread a while back where people who go out to eat (with all the talking and chewing that entails) complained about people who go maskless at the host stand. Or how people think covid is still really bad but have gone to the movies. Hint: if you are actually worried, isolation is the way, not returning to normal with a mask.

And I'm not telling anyone not to be concerned or anything. Just walk your talk.


Actually mutual masking reduces infection rates 93%. There was a Science article and thread about it a few days ago.

It's cheesedicks like you who willingly spread disinformation and mock people trying to be careful for others that keep the pandemic going.

Sincerely,
fark you
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Actually as a kid I was, according to most other kids in my crappy backwater, pretty uncool. I had a few close friends, still have them, but that was it. It was only when I went to college that I realized within a week that I was somebody who other people found to be really interesting, smart, and (real surprise) good looking. I've since realized all the sad and petty truths about the "popular" kids who shunned me and were deeply hurtful. I've had a very good and healing time as an adult, I make lots of friends and some new good friends easily. I love meeting new people and learning about them just like I always have loved learning new things about the world. Living well is amazing revenge.


I'm with you on this one. Childhood was very difficult due to one parent's alcoholism and the other parent's inability to relate to anyone under the age of 20, and their shared strict religious conservatism. School sucked because I was the fat nerdy kid who didn't know anything about pop culture / music / TV / movies because I was "protected" from that. College was tough because I was forced to commute and was playing social catch-up from stunted teen years. But in my late 20s everything finally came together. Now in my late 40s, my experience is the exact opposite of the article's headline. I'm comfortable with being me, I have a happy and secure home life, fantastic career, and a wide variety of hobbies and interests which have led to making a lot of friends.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Friendships grow best when fertilized with time. As an adult, you just have less free time so it's harder to put the time in with people to get to know them and really bond.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Salmon: Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 366x392]

is the purple one taking the other one from behind?


don' don't!  You'll just make him hard.  We're uncool enough already.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: thealgorerhythm: Actually as a kid I was, according to most other kids in my crappy backwater, pretty uncool. I had a few close friends, still have them, but that was it. It was only when I went to college that I realized within a week that I was somebody who other people found to be really interesting, smart, and (real surprise) good looking. I've since realized all the sad and petty truths about the "popular" kids who shunned me and were deeply hurtful. I've had a very good and healing time as an adult, I make lots of friends and some new good friends easily. I love meeting new people and learning about them just like I always have loved learning new things about the world. Living well is amazing revenge.

I'm with you on this one. Childhood was very difficult due to one parent's alcoholism and the other parent's inability to relate to anyone under the age of 20, and their shared strict religious conservatism. School sucked because I was the fat nerdy kid who didn't know anything about pop culture / music / TV / movies because I was "protected" from that. College was tough because I was forced to commute and was playing social catch-up from stunted teen years. But in my late 20s everything finally came together. Now in my late 40s, my experience is the exact opposite of the article's headline. I'm comfortable with being me, I have a happy and secure home life, fantastic career, and a wide variety of hobbies and interests which have led to making a lot of friends.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Word, cousin.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: I live in a region of the country where the vast majority of people are rabid Trumpers.  Even my nearby extended family members.  So making new friends is even that much more difficult.


Heck, I live in Mississippi and have no difficulty. I just don't discuss politics. I realize you're on FARK, but you do know there are other discussion topics besides politics, don't you?

/sigh, never mind
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Salmon: Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 366x392]

is the purple one taking the other one from behind?


Pinkie's options are to go make friends or bite the pillow.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I don't want friends. I have a cat.


Many cats enjoy the company of other cats. Have you considered whether they want friends?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MBooda: Mad Scientist: I live in a region of the country where the vast majority of people are rabid Trumpers.  Even my nearby extended family members.  So making new friends is even that much more difficult.

Heck, I live in Mississippi and have no difficulty. I just don't discuss politics. I realize you're on FARK, but you do know there are other discussion topics besides politics, don't you?

/sigh, never mind


We a white man who lived and worked in Alabama for a while, I can tell you that with no discussion of politics whatsoever I was frequently treated to conversational invitations to be casually racist.

"Can you believe that *** over there? Those people amirite"
"Why that's mighty white of you."
Et cetera

How does one deal with that among friends in Mississippi?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 366x392]

is the purple one taking the other one from behind?


Fark user imageView Full Size

/technically, not in that instance, but hey, friendship with benefits can also be magic.
 
