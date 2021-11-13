 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Teddy Bear lost in Glacier Park returned to its owner. Is it dusty in here or what?   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's cool.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This girl has lost her teddy bear so many times now, I'm starting to think it's a scam between her and the Park Service.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 480x360]


Came for Bobo reference. Satisfied.
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Took about 2 weeks for this to go from a Reddit post to a national news story.
Turn-around time is slowing down.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A nice bit of good news on this dreary, snowy saturday morning in ohio.
 
