(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   The labor shortage is even affecting Santa Claus   (local21news.com) divider line
28
    More: Sad, Labor shortages, town  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought the person that plays Santa usually volunteers?
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa's moving his workshop to TJ.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to send in the head elf

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Be sure to wear your kevlar though
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Most of us tick all the boxes: We are old, we are overweight, we have diabetes and if we don't have diabetes, we have heart disease," Stephen Arnold told the Associated Press in 2020.

Ask Santa to fix that
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid disproportionally affects older people, and people with weight issues. Basically the number of people who could believably play the jolly old elf is much smaller than it was in 2019.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the elves finally went on strike after all those tinsel machine strangulations.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we stop using the term "labor shortage" as if it's a real thing. There is no shortage of labor.

There is a HUGE shortage of CEOs not understanding that they need to change their business model to meet the needs of a changing marketplace. You know, the right wing mantra that they so conveniently ignore on the macro level so they can try and get laws passed that guarantee them bargain basement labor costs. That's right, the same people screaming "BOOTSTRAPS!!" "BREADBAG SHOES" really just trying to get something for free that they aren't owed. They can kill themselves and make the world a better place.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't read the article: Millions of Santa's elves are quitting their jobs. The White Witch is here, and it will be Winter for hundreds of years, but no Christmas..
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought an elf with a brain a left his labor pool after the "incident" of 1996.

The Night Santa Went Crazy
Youtube 0FJU4GrXztE
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean older, overweight guys aren't rushing to the opportunity to have close contact with hundreds of small children during flu season while Covid is still hitting areas hard for the sake of minimum wage?

What's the world coming to?  Surely, the War on Christmas shall be lost at this rate.
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: You mean older, overweight guys aren't rushing to the opportunity to have close contact with hundreds of small children during flu season while Covid is still hitting areas hard for the sake of minimum wage?

What's the world coming to?  Surely, the War on Christmas shall be lost at this rate.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: There is a HUGE shortage of CEOs not understanding


A shortage of regressive CEOs sounds like a good thing.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Time to send in the head elf


Are their mouths big enough for that?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get a 19 year old.  Worked for "Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to put on the red suit if you run the risk of being assaulted by some human raised by elves?

You Sit on a Throne of Lies - Elf (3/5) Movie CLIP (2003) HD
Youtube 9tIcnydrwFY
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus side? Fewer windowless panel vans in parking lot. Seems to have been an issue longer than I thought.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im sure inviting small petri dishes to lineup and sit on your knee and spew words in to you face for minimum wage is huge draw in a pandemic
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: You mean older, overweight guys aren't rushing to the opportunity to have close contact with hundreds of small children during flu season while Covid is still hitting areas hard for the sake of minimum wage?

What's the world coming to?  Surely, the War on Christmas shall be lost at this rate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll find somebody.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: im sure inviting small petri dishes to lineup and sit on your knee and spew words in to you face for minimum wage is huge draw in a pandemic


I shall always remember the 'Santa' walking out of my local mall with his red jacket over his shoulder, fake beard in hand, and wearing a badly stained undershirt.

That really killed the magic.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Santa Fights BIG Drunken Brawl Between Six Santa Clauses NYC
Youtube ag1pQxSMkbI
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No there isn't, pay more.
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Was expecting this to be about lazy elves.
 
Bread314
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I saw an article last year right before Christmas from Fraternal Order of Real Bearded Santas (real thing) that they were split on returning to the stores. Their organization had lost 15% of their members to COVID.  Some Santas needed to go back desperately for the money.  They were otherwise retired but made most of their income in 6 weeks for the whole year.  Other side didn't want to die.  I haven't seen anything from them this year but I assume they lost more members. Statistically at least one death for them even if they all got vaccinated. I'm going to assume that  among a group of retired men who play make believe for a living there will be a bunch who don't agree with the "scientific" vaccine research so its probably closer to 25-30% total.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's ok. The elves can fill in for him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
santa claus is coming, and not necessarily to town
 
Moose out front
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's no "labor" shortage, there's a wage shortage.

There are plenty of workers. They're just refusing to work for shiat wages.
 
