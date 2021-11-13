 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Capitol rioter gets 30 days and $500 which is less than some first time DUIs. Last seen high fiving the judge and clicking heels in air   (wjactv.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Fark has finally refrained from using the outlandish term "Insurrectionist".  God that was a dumb ploy to generate clicks/comments.  Reading foaming-at-the-mouth Farkers trying to justify that term was like watching Right-Wingers pretend they cared about Benghazi.

/Lock the guy up
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is more encouragement to become a third-world country, as if we needed any.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 days in the clink is not trivial. Ask Martha Stewart.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in other news, judge sentences guy in accordance to the crime the guy was convicted of.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb.
This guy was obviously no dummy, so why did he think this was a good idea?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In another article I read he said he went into the Capitol because he thought "they would have a place for us to protest in there". Riiiiiiiiiiiight like that's a thing. "Let me escort you to the protest room where everyone comes to protest in the US Capitol"
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally I'd say the mark on his record would suck for him, but then I read he was a former CEO of a company, sold all his stocks and is probably rich.

Some other dude who served a similar sentence (in the article), had to move because his neighbours hated him, and he got fired from two jobs (dunno he worked two jobs at once, perhaps). But I gather if you actually have to work for a living, that's not an awesome mark to have on your record.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he should serve more time and pay a much larger fine but this incident will follow him for the rest of pathetic life.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have come to realize the weight of my actions, and immensely regret following others into the Capitol," Rukstales said

You what republicans are really good at? Writing up BS reasons that they committed a crime and how they are working hard to be completely reformed. Seriously read every statement after every convicted asshole and you will tend to almost think that it's difficult to argue with that statement.

Like Brett kavanaugh said his friend is a cancer survivor and is trying hard to make his life better. When his asshole friend was still opening up Facebook groups to view young girls in bathing suits.

I am being honest when I say that they have this nailed down to a science
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the insurrectionists should be hanged.
 
docrhody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has precedent.  Last insurrection we had was the Whiskey Rebellion.  Tax collectors were run out of town, property was destroyed, buildings burned down.  Largest Army in US to that point marched on the insurrectionists, lead by George Washington. Who after ending the insurrection pardoned all the insurrectionists.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, FFS. If they had stolen a candybar from a convenience store on the way BACK from the Riot, they'd have gotten a longer sentence...


//ok, not really, but still.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Oh, FFS. If they had stolen a candybar from a convenience store on the way BACK from the Riot, they'd have gotten a longer sentence...


//ok, not really, but still.


well yes if they were convicted of a different crime they would have been sentenced in accordance to that crime.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

8 inches: At least Fark has finally refrained from using the outlandish term "Insurrectionist".  God that was a dumb ploy to generate clicks/comments.  Reading foaming-at-the-mouth Farkers trying to justify that term was like watching Right-Wingers pretend they cared about Benghazi.

/Lock the guy up


Reverse the party of these aholes and think of them as black lives matter protesters. Now tell me what punishment should be appropriate for " those" insurrectionist. I would bet you'd be calling for the death penalty
 
paranand
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
docrhody:

Has precedent. Last insurrection we had was the Whiskey Rebellion the Civil War a poorly attempted coup on January 6th.

FTFY
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do the feds have a "three strikes" rule? Do this apply if the first two "strikes" were only state level?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not a rioter.  An insurrectionist.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: In another article I read he said he went into the Capitol because he thought "they would have a place for us to protest in there". Riiiiiiiiiiiight like that's a thing. "Let me escort you to the protest room where everyone comes to protest in the US Capitol"


Like some sort of free speech zone perhaps.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"threw a chair in the direction of police officers who had been forced to retreat from rioters"

A lot of folks have been summarily executed by the police on the scene for less than that.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Begoggle: All the insurrectionists should be hanged.


While I understand the sentiment, 18 U.S. Code § 2383 provides for a maximum sentence of a fine and 10 years jail term for rebellion or insurrection.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't know where subby is living but 30 days for a first time DUI really isn't common.  California it is usually 2 days in jail with a much larger fine (more that triple subby's figure).  So this penalty is substantially more than a simple DUI.  I am not saying you can't get 30 days for a first time DUI as each case is unique, but usually you would need to be on probation or have multiple additional factors to approach anywhere near a 30 day sentence
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "threw a chair in the direction of police officers who had been forced to retreat from rioters"

A lot of folks have been summarily executed by the police on the scene for less than that.


I would like to suggest tinted glasses be made mandatory for the Capitol cops to make everyone look black to them.  This should take care of any future assaults on the government.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: he should serve more time and pay a much larger fine but this incident will follow him for the rest of pathetic life.


As he makes the Fox News/CPAC/GOP campaign circuit.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

docrhody: Has precedent.  Last insurrection we had was the Whiskey Rebellion.  Tax collectors were run out of town, property was destroyed, buildings burned down.  Largest Army in US to that point marched on the insurrectionists, lead by George Washington. Who after ending the insurrection pardoned all the insurrectionists.


The confederates got off easy, too. And that's why their direct ideological descendants plague us today.
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

8 inches: At least Fark has finally refrained from using the outlandish term "Insurrectionist".  God that was a dumb ploy to generate clicks/comments.  Reading foaming-at-the-mouth Farkers trying to justify that term was like watching Right-Wingers pretend they cared about Benghazi.

/Lock the guy up


Rioting was what they were doing, insurrecting is why they were doing it, so either seems applicable.

Call them what you will, these abject morons greedily gobbled up that fascist evangelical bibles and bullets bs, they are traitors.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good to know that the punishment for sedition is still the time-honored slap on the wrist.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair I guess it was the first time most of them tried to overturn an election they didn't like. Next time they'll either get more jail time or a cushy government job, depending on whether they succeed.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

8 inches: At least Fark has finally refrained from using the outlandish term "Insurrectionist".  God that was a dumb ploy to generate clicks/comments.  Reading foaming-at-the-mouth Farkers trying to justify that term was like watching Right-Wingers pretend they cared about Benghazi.

/Lock the guy up


Their goal was throwing out the election results and declaring Trump president for another 4 years. What would you call that?
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: he should serve more time and pay a much larger fine but this incident will follow him for the rest of pathetic life.


Judge owed him the gas chamber.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Begoggle: All the insurrectionists should be hanged.

While I understand the sentiment, 18 U.S. Code § 2383 provides for a maximum sentence of a fine and 10 years jail term for rebellion or insurrection.


Quote from TFA: "Camper pleaded guilty to a charge of parading in the Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months' imprisonment."
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: I don't know where subby is living but 30 days for a first time DUI really isn't common.  California it is usually 2 days in jail with a much larger fine (more that triple subby's figure).  So this penalty is substantially more than a simple DUI.  I am not saying you can't get 30 days for a first time DUI as each case is unique, but usually you would need to be on probation or have multiple additional factors to approach anywhere near a 30 day sentence


You are not getting 30 days in Indiana either.  Time served.  License suspension. Couple thousand in fines. Alcohol classes.  Unless something more happened.  Injury accident or something.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaytkay: 8 inches: At least Fark has finally refrained from using the outlandish term "Insurrectionist".  God that was a dumb ploy to generate clicks/comments.  Reading foaming-at-the-mouth Farkers trying to justify that term was like watching Right-Wingers pretend they cared about Benghazi.

/Lock the guy up

Their goal was throwing out the election results and declaring Trump president for another 4 years All Eternity. What would you call that?


Fixed for accuracy.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Good to know that the punishment for sedition is still the time-honored slap on the wrist.


Which of them has been charged with sedition? Name one.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sithon: 8 inches: At least Fark has finally refrained from using the outlandish term "Insurrectionist".  God that was a dumb ploy to generate clicks/comments.  Reading foaming-at-the-mouth Farkers trying to justify that term was like watching Right-Wingers pretend they cared about Benghazi.

/Lock the guy up

Reverse the party of these aholes and think of them as black lives matter protesters. Now tell me what punishment should be appropriate for " those" insurrectionist. I would bet you'd be calling for the death penalty


I wouldn't call Black Lives Matter rioters "Insurrectionists", I'd call them RACISTS.

/Because they are
 
Alebak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sprgrss: in other news, judge sentences guy in accordance to the crime the guy was convicted of.


This isn't the sick counter you think it is.
 
Number 216
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Not a rioter.  An insurrectionist.


Neither of those defines this guy correctly.

Domestic Terrorist is the only term that should be used for every one of these assholes
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jaytkay: 8 inches: At least Fark has finally refrained from using the outlandish term "Insurrectionist".  God that was a dumb ploy to generate clicks/comments.  Reading foaming-at-the-mouth Farkers trying to justify that term was like watching Right-Wingers pretend they cared about Benghazi.

/Lock the guy up

Their goal was throwing out the election results and declaring Trump president for another 4 years. What would you call that?


I have that alias tagged 'fascist', seems like another I got right.  The last couple of years has been REALLY good for them outing themselves.  It's a shame they can't be doxxed because they're farking dangerous people and their neighbors have a right to know about them.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Saturn5: Begoggle: All the insurrectionists should be hanged.

While I understand the sentiment, 18 U.S. Code § 2383 provides for a maximum sentence of a fine and 10 years jail term for rebellion or insurrection.

Quote from TFA: "Camper pleaded guilty to a charge of parading in the Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months' imprisonment."


Good point. I'm not aware of anyone being charged under 18 U.S. Code § 2383.  Most charges I've heard mentioned have been related to vandalism or trespassing.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

8 inches: sithon: 8 inches: At least Fark has finally refrained from using the outlandish term "Insurrectionist".  God that was a dumb ploy to generate clicks/comments.  Reading foaming-at-the-mouth Farkers trying to justify that term was like watching Right-Wingers pretend they cared about Benghazi.

/Lock the guy up

Reverse the party of these aholes and think of them as black lives matter protesters. Now tell me what punishment should be appropriate for " those" insurrectionist. I would bet you'd be calling for the death penalty

I wouldn't call Black Lives Matter rioters "Insurrectionists", I'd call them RACISTS.

/Because they are


For saying " please , police stop killing my people" you call them racists?
Wow. When did " Stop killing Me!" Become a racist statement?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

8 inches: At least Fark has finally refrained from using the outlandish term "Insurrectionist".  God that was a dumb ploy to generate clicks/comments.  Reading foaming-at-the-mouth Farkers trying to justify that term was like watching Right-Wingers pretend they cared about Benghazi.

/Lock the guy up


I for one am grateful that the Democracy that doesnt exist on capital hill was protected.
 
Number 216
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sithon: 8 inches: sithon: 8 inches: At least Fark has finally refrained from using the outlandish term "Insurrectionist".  God that was a dumb ploy to generate clicks/comments.  Reading foaming-at-the-mouth Farkers trying to justify that term was like watching Right-Wingers pretend they cared about Benghazi.

/Lock the guy up

Reverse the party of these aholes and think of them as black lives matter protesters. Now tell me what punishment should be appropriate for " those" insurrectionist. I would bet you'd be calling for the death penalty

I wouldn't call Black Lives Matter rioters "Insurrectionists", I'd call them RACISTS.

/Because they are

For saying " please , police stop killing my people" you call them racists?
Wow. When did " Stop killing Me!" Become a racist statement?


To racists anyone who wants to be treated equally as white Christians are makes everyone who isn't like 8 inches a racist.

Massive projection from tweezer penis
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: This is more encouragement to become a third-world country, as if we needed any.


The 1% and their stock owners stealing from labor over the last 40 years is pushing us into 3rd world status slowly but surely.

What happened on jan 6 was a minor footnote by comparison
 
Dog Paws Smell Like Doritos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb.
This guy was obviously no dummy, so why did he think this was a good idea?


Up until he was fired.
Otherwise,  he has no remorse.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

8 inches: At least Fark has finally refrained from using the outlandish term "Insurrectionist".  God that was a dumb ploy to generate clicks/comments.  Reading foaming-at-the-mouth Farkers trying to justify that term was like watching Right-Wingers pretend they cared about Benghazi.

/Lock the guy up


Seditious conspirators is the phrase we should be using.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb.
This guy was obviously no dummy, so why did he think this was a good idea?


Well

He figured his taxes are helping to pay for everything on the hill  (except campaign money and lobbying money to buy legislation) so why not visit your property on occasion??
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: In another article I read he said he went into the Capitol because he thought "they would have a place for us to protest in there". Riiiiiiiiiiiight like that's a thing. "Let me escort you to the protest room where everyone comes to protest in the US Capitol"


U dont protest in murca
U do and think as u r told by ur wealthy owners
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Begoggle: All the insurrectionists should be hanged.


Slow down Stalin
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somaticasual: Oh, FFS. If they had stolen a candybar from a convenience store on the way BACK from the Riot, they'd have gotten a longer sentence...


//ok, not really, but still.


Private property rights are 9 tenths of the law,
Sugar plum
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sprgrss: Somaticasual: Oh, FFS. If they had stolen a candybar from a convenience store on the way BACK from the Riot, they'd have gotten a longer sentence...


//ok, not really, but still.

well yes if they were convicted of a different crime they would have been sentenced in accordance to that crime.


Its so wierd how the law works  lolzz

Farkers should be barred from serving on juries
 
