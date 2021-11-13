 Skip to content
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It was like this when I found it
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
What up, Gidget?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My boat seems to have some issues.  Could I get a tow?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Yes, the water was ALREADY this brown before you guys showed up... What are you implying?"
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Glad I used a float plane.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
It seems I forgot my pontoons...Now with voting goodness.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
No. LAX is about 4 miles east of here, Mr. Ford.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I need new tires to stop this hydroplaning.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Sadly, his one-man presentation of "Miracle On the Hudson" impressed neither audiences nor critics.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The GPS said there was no lake and this was the runway"
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The name is Bond. James Bond."
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just cut, peel, stick and seal! Imagine everything you can do with the power of Flex Tape!
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Can we talk about my extended warranty?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still counts as a landing.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there's some water in my carburetor.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to land it here, there was a snake in the plane. I hate snakes!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you see how my passengers are doing?  I didn't want to interrupt the in flight movie.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking Waze...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just plane surfin'
 
will.i.ain't [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, this airport is really humid.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pilot's license? What pilot's license?"
 
will.i.ain't [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! Get your boat off the runway!

with voting
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*taps head knowingly* You can't call it a crash landing if it ain't on land...
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harrison Ford takes his newest plane out for a test flight.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I hereby announce my intention to run as Trump's power bottom!"
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This ship made the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs!
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'I'm trying to catch flying fish.'
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"No I am not JFK Jr.  Why do you farking Q idiots keep asking me that."
 
illegal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You guys seen my red hat?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm walking my dog here.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Uh, had a slight malfunction. But, uh, everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here, now, thank you. How are you?
 
