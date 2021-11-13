 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Not where we wanted to camp but she'll be right. Water views, supplies air freighted in for tucker time. Too easy   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Judging by their vehicle, they can afford a rescue.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Try this RV  park in Oregon instead, where it's civilized.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Judging by their vehicle, they can afford a rescue.


Kinda my thought
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If there's no medical emergency, get out the shovels. I thought Aussies were cooler than that; extracting their own teeth, sewing their wounds with horse hair, doing dirty deeds dirt cheap.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: If there's no medical emergency, get out the shovels. I thought Aussies were cooler than that; extracting their own teeth, sewing their wounds with horse hair, doing dirty deeds dirt cheap.


Wait for the ground to dry out and start shovelling. You'll be out before the 4 weeks is up. Bunch of wankers.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Judging by their vehicle, they can afford a rescue.


Yeah, but if they'd shelled out for the sport utility version, they wouldn't have gotten stuck

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My wife's parents have done the cross trek twice and around Australia 4 times, grey nomads and all. You take everything you need 2x tires fuel food water all of it, and understand that you will be alone and need to provide for yourself. I'd love to make the trip across myself someday.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

