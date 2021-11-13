 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Wisconsin Governor orders National Guard to put down the cheese curds as Rittenhouse trial nears end   (nbcnews.com) divider line
93
    More: News, Police, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Electric charge, Jury, Rifle, Wisconsin's governor, Homicide, Wisconsin National Guard  
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd stand them down around the courthouse if he walks, so he's very quickly shown what happens to terrorists if they're not sent to Gitmo.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might white of them.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to  be fun. When I say, "fun," I mean the opposite of that.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right loves to virtue signal.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is gonna be a show, either way.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can still keep drinking Spotted Cow.  It's gonna be a shiat show and nobody wants to watch it sober.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully," Evers said in a statement.

Oh, really?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he walks on these, they better arrest him on the gun charges  before he can get out of the courtroom
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully," Evers said in a statement.

If Rittenhouse had done this, he wouldn't be on trial...
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may be overly optimistic here, but if he is sentenced to reckless endangerment, manslaughter (for Rosenbaum only, being fatally shot in the back), and the weapons charge, that should be satisfactory. I think murder was a stretch. This guy was a naive wannabe rent-a-cop who got in over his head, FU and FO. And he has to pay the price for that.

His mother will soon be royally screwed because she's going to be sued up the ass in a civil suit.

It will be good when this political football is put to bed. The kid was no hero, just a cosplaying jerk.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: If he walks on these, they better arrest him on the gun charges  before he can get out of the courtroom


He is on trial right now on gun charges.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: "I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully," Evers said in a statement.

Oh, really?


It pretty much wraps up the entire sham and puts a nice little bow on the whole thing.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse. Could be spiders.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/woo packers
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: I may be overly optimistic here


Narrator: He was overly optimistic here.
 
August11
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Today's the first time I've looked into this case. I've determined that it is one big stew of stupidity, disfunction
 
August11
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
* and racism.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

IlGreven: If Rittenhouse had done this, he wouldn't be on trial...


Rittenhouse is from the area.  His family lived there.  He worked there.

The people who weren't from the area are the people he shot.


It's c
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The judge in this case gives me My Cousin Vinny vibes, only worse. And the guy is going to walk because of him.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: The judge in this case gives me My Cousin Vinny vibes, only worse. And the guy is going to walk because of him.


This guy is going to walk because the State has zero case.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Performative, staged, and unnecessary.
Racial panic flavored virtue signalling from the Right.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: The judge in this case gives me My Cousin Vinny vibes, only worse. And the guy is going to walk because of him.


However the judge in My Cousin Vinny did a decent job.
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: The judge in this case gives me My Cousin Vinny vibes, only worse. And the guy is going to walk because of him.


sprgrss: ChrisDe: The judge in this case gives me My Cousin Vinny vibes, only worse. And the guy is going to walk because of him.

This guy is going to walk because the State has zero case.


Chill out, Nostradamii - there'll be a real verdict soon enough.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: However the judge in My Cousin Vinny did a decent job.


This judge has done a great job until he indicated he was going to allow the provocation instruction.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They're gonna need to add a 0 to that number.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
With as much of a clown that this judge has shown himself to be, I wouldn't be surprised that even if the jury came back and said, "GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY" that he wouldn't say, "I reject your verdict and insert my own NOT GUILTY verdict in its place."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Demetrius: With as much of a clown that this judge has shown himself to be, I wouldn't be surprised that even if the jury came back and said, "GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY" that he wouldn't say, "I reject your verdict and insert my own NOT GUILTY verdict in its place."


That's not off the table. He can do that.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Demetrius: With as much of a clown that this judge has shown himself to be, I wouldn't be surprised that even if the jury came back and said, "GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY" that he wouldn't say, "I reject your verdict and insert my own NOT GUILTY verdict in its place."


Before the trial began he demonstrated that he will absolutely vacate a guilty verdict.

Nit that it matters because, well, the prosecution didn't want to try very hard.
 
Flincher
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Demetrius: With as much of a clown that this judge has shown himself to be, I wouldn't be surprised that even if the jury came back and said, "GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY" that he wouldn't say, "I reject your verdict and insert my own NOT GUILTY verdict in its place."


Disbar his racist, cracker ass.


/white dude
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Demetrius: With as much of a clown that this judge has shown himself to be, I wouldn't be surprised that even if the jury came back and said, "GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY" that he wouldn't say, "I reject your verdict and insert my own NOT GUILTY verdict in its place."


Yep. A judge can do that. It's called "vacating".
And he still might throw the case out - he is still considering the defense motion to declare mistrial.
Judges have a lot of power.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baka-san: If he walks on these, they better arrest him on the gun charges  before he can get out of the courtroom


If he hasn't already been charged with anything like that, they shouldn't do it all-of-the-sudden right then.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Flincher: Disbar his racist, cracker ass.


/white dude


For what reason?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: I'd stand them down around the courthouse if he walks, so he's very quickly shown what happens to terrorists if they're not sent to Gitmo.


So you're okay with the military showing up and killing people found innocent in a court of law?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They made him cry! How much more do you libs want for chrissakes!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: They made him cry! How much more do you libs want for chrissakes!


"Cry"
 
Flincher
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: bluorangefyre: I'd stand them down around the courthouse if he walks, so he's very quickly shown what happens to terrorists if they're not sent to Gitmo.

So you're okay with the military showing up and killing people found innocent in a court of law?


Lol that is not a court of law. He murdered BLM protestors and the "judge" running the show is a certified right-winged nut case.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flincher: Disbar his racist, cracker ass.


Who do you believe can just arbitrarily do that?
America is full of shiatty, horrible judges that no one can do anything about.
And America is not alone in this.
Judges, to be what they are, have to have at least some insulation against political pressure.
They will always be a lot harder to get rid of than to acquire.
The idea would be to not elect or appoint bad ones to begin with.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: The judge in this case gives me My Cousin Vinny vibes, only worse. And the guy is going to walk because of him.


The judge in My Cousin Vinnie was pretty much on the straight-and-narrow. You're thinking of the judge in Nothing But Trouble.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jso2897: Flincher: Disbar his racist, cracker ass.

Who do you believe can just arbitrarily do that?
America is full of shiatty, horrible judges that no one can do anything about.
And America is not alone in this.
Judges, to be what they are, have to have at least some insulation against political pressure.
They will always be a lot harder to get rid of than to acquire.
The idea would be to not elect or appoint bad ones to begin with.


The Left really, REALLY hates it when the rule of law is preserved for the people they hate. They want summary judgement and execution for the people they hate, but not for their own party and supporters.

Had any Black man's 5th Amendment rights been violated they would be screaming and rioting for an immediate mistrial and dismissal of the case. When this is done for the white kit they hate, well, suddenly it's a racist judge who is doing things they don't like.
 
Fu Manchu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It won't be a good look for the judge when a bunch of white supremacists are outside cheering.

Even if the racists are in uniform.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The Left really, REALLY hates it when the rule of law is preserved for the people they hate.


They are by no means unique in this. In fact, the Right is exactly the same.
Did you have some point you were trying to make?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Actually, the cheese curds make an excellent rubber bullet replacement in a pinch.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Flincher: Disbar his racist, cracker ass.


/white dude

For what reason?


Probably cuz he was born that way
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Demetrius: With as much of a clown that this judge has shown himself to be, I wouldn't be surprised that even if the jury came back and said, "GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY" that he wouldn't say, "I reject your verdict and insert my own NOT GUILTY verdict in its place."

Before the trial began he demonstrated that he will absolutely vacate a guilty verdict.

Nit that it matters because, well, the prosecution didn't want to try very hard.


Not surprising if the judge will simply vacate a guilty verdict anyway.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: They made him cry! How much more do you libs want for chrissakes!


Our entire family can't stop laughing when they show those crocodile tears. It's just bad acting.
 
Scythed
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nothing major will happen if he walks. Black people aren't going to take to the streets in large numbers over white-on-white violence, and that means the center-left whites aren't going to turn out either. That just leaves the black bloc types, but there's not enough of them in Kenosha to sustain a riot by themselves without a broader protest to piggyback off of.
 
Fissile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The judge is a batshiat fundamentalist/racist.    Watching the proceedings of this court was like watching the proceedings of a Jim Crowe court in the deep South.   Now I'm not advocating/condoning rioting, but if you must riot, riot smart.   Go to the neighborhoods of the kind of people who vote for a POS judge like this and burn down their houses.
 
Headso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think the judge might have some bias but was more interesting to see how unprofessional, if you judged him by the standards of the white collar private sector, the judge is. People itt who claim to be lawyers seem to suggest it is par for the course for these guys to act like that. Crazy they want respect on top of it.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jso2897: mrmopar5287: The Left really, REALLY hates it when the rule of law is preserved for the people they hate.

They are by no means unique in this. In fact, the Right is exactly the same.
Did you have some point you were trying to make?


Yeah, the morning news today is mostly about people ignoring subpoenas, and it ain't the left that's doing that.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fissile: The judge is a batshiat fundamentalist/racist.    Watching the proceedings of this court was like watching the proceedings of a Jim Crowe court in the deep South.


upon what do you base this claim?
 
