 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC San Diego)   Sad: 11-year-old kid dies of cancer. Fark: Funeral mass disrupted by a felon running in, pursued by police and arrested at the altar   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
4
    More: Strange, San Diego County, California, Arrest warrant, funeral service, Pastor Paul Selvaraj, South Bay church, subject of a felony arrest warrant, 40-year-old Jose Epinoza, California State Route 125  
•       •       •

107 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2021 at 2:25 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
F*ck the police cancer.
 
King Something
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: F*ck the police cancer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That is just horrible. I feel so bad for the family.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"shiat junior, we don't wanna join you yet, see you later!"
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.