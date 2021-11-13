 Skip to content
 
(Lincoln Journal Star)   Covid Ices Snow Leopards   (journalstar.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well that sucks...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not clear from the post when the snow leopards - Ranney, Everest and Makalu - died,

Zookeeper: "I mean cats sleep a lot, but a whole week is borderline ridic--oh."
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just read an article that Covid is being detected in deer here in PA.  Just in time for hunting season.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth sunshine: Just read an article that Covid is being detected in deer here in PA.  Just in time for hunting season.


That's how they figure it got to deer in the first place
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: That's how they figure it got to deer in the first place


Can't imagine there's much of the Venn between Red Hats and Camo Hats that isn't overlapping in Pennsyltucky at least.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's open everything up motherfarkers. Concerts, sports arenas, zoos, theme parks, schools...

But for some reason, I can't just walk into my county office to get my new tags or license for some odd reason without making an appointment.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People deserve to die.

Fluffy leopards with huge steel toed bedroom slippers for feet not as much.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kittehs probably high blood pressure and diabetes because of their all face diet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: People deserve to die.

Fluffy leopards with huge steel toed bedroom slippers for feet not as much.


Flüffy Lëöpärds would eat your face, if given the opportunity.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Flüffy Lëöpärds


This will be the name of my band that adapts Einstürzende Neubauten songs for children in a Raffi style.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: Just read an article that Covid is being detected in deer here in PA.  Just in time for hunting season.


Covid? meh. We now have Zombie Deer in my part of PA.
 
