(Harvard Crimson)   Drunk successfully pahks his cah in Hahvahd Yahd, with predictable results   (thecrimson.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a good way to end up in Yale.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fark your car in the yard. fark it in private.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It got towed to Meffa?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got 20 lashes from a tweed whip?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a wicked pissah.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. How does one say "drunk driver" with a Boston accent?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Hmm. How does one say "drunk driver" with a Boston accent?


"Southie."
 
daffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think that if I saw all of that, I'd run too. He could have a gun or a bomb. I wouldn't take any chances. I would run till I had a building between him and me.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I didn't know Halva Yard was a real place. I thought it waa just a silly sentence.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby forgot to mention a Qwahtah.

/Dad is from Groton. I am Mahk
 
