 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Recognize this tattoo; win yourself a spare human leg. No substitutions   (wfla.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup, Human anatomy, Constable, reports of body parts, McKay Bay, human leg, 22nd Street Causeway Bridge, Friday afternoon, Friday morning  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's either a total whore who likes three dudes at the same time, or it's someone whose kids are named Zach, Sean and Greg.

---

Alt comment: It's a major award.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice gam.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we really need a Dexter reboot?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's probably the worst place to go fishing in all of Tampa Bay, even without unclaimed body parts.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm guessing military, names are buddies who didn't make it back. But then, I've been binging "United States of Al' so...
 
capngroovy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skink did it
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT's where I left that.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever, the beaches will stay open.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
static.ffx.ioView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You would think it would be easy. How many guys would have sons with those names. I am sorry for your loss.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


You have a woman's leg, milords!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

daffy: You would think it would be easy. How many guys would have sons with those names. I am sorry for your loss.


It's not "Braden, Jaden, and Josiah" so it's obviously someone over the age of 45.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Check with BC Canada, maybe match up one of their spare feet.

/make a lamp
//shoot yer eye out
///thrice beslashyed
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's terrible.  That ink isn't old enough to be on a woman whose children are fully grown.  What a horror story.  I hope the kids aren't dead too.
 
JRoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My googling only turns on an Australian grandmother who died in 2014

"Treasured mother of Evelyn, Jennifer, Helen and Warwick. A proud grandmother of Joanne and Greg, Sean, Isaac"
 
ISO15693
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Turns UP
UP
Turns UP!

!(*)%^#(&I!*
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.