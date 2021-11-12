 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC Action News)   Pilot has double lucky day. Survives plane crash landing in Gulf near Cedar Key, right when Tampa Marine Unit was training nearby   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Florida, Sheriff, Citrus County Sheriff's Office, Coroner, Levy County, Florida, Deputy sheriff, situational awareness, Hernando County, Florida  
•       •       •

193 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Nov 2021 at 12:45 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Or...just bear with me...he knew what he was doing
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or...just bear with me...crashing is not a lucky event.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey, how's your day going?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't know what I would hate/fear more - a fire onboard or ditching.  Probably ditching, if it's a fire I can at least pitch down and it will solve my problem one way or the other.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: I don't know what I would hate/fear more - a fire onboard or ditching.  Probably ditching, if it's a fire I can at least pitch down and it will solve my problem one way or the other.


Ditching will solve the fire but barn!  Then you have a new problem.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: "Hey, how's your day going?"

[Fark user image 425x319]


Pink Floyd - Marooned (Official Music Video HD)
Youtube P7YMI39sObY
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.