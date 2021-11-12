 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Know what DOES get a state trooper suspended without pay?   (wjactv.com) divider line
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess. Encouraging colleagues to get vaccinated? Talking up Kamela Harris? Being openly gay? (Reads TFA) Yeah I suppose those other things could never happen.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ticketing another officer?

RTFA... funny that doesn't get local cops suspended. Think it's pretty common for them to sell drugs out of the evidence locker.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He must have been disliked by his fellows.
I mean they even charged him with crimes, which is unusual.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Let me guess. Encouraging colleagues to get vaccinated? Talking up Kamela Harris? Being openly gay? (Reads TFA) Yeah I suppose those other things could never happen.


It could have been one of those things and they just planted drugs on him like they do with suspects.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not giving his chief the proper cut of the proceeds from selling that heroin?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Frank Stallone?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Let me guess. Encouraging colleagues to get vaccinated? Talking up Kamela Harris? Being openly gay? (Reads TFA) Yeah I suppose those other things could never happen.


Not idolizing Trump enough?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Police say Rickard is facing a number of charges including, Obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, tampering with records or identification, and acquisition or obtaining possession of controlled substance by misrepresentation, among other charges"

Sounds like a few of those charges would apply to January 6ers, if we had real justice.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Aussie_As: Let me guess. Encouraging colleagues to get vaccinated? Talking up Kamela Harris? Being openly gay? (Reads TFA) Yeah I suppose those other things could never happen.

Not idolizing Trump enough?


That's Criticizing Republican Theories, and will get you arrested or just killed, in most red states. /s
 
