(CBS Chicago) Elderly motorist takes unnecessary 25-foot drive into Chicago convenience store, hundreds of only the finest wines forever removed from the locals discriminating palates
maxis_mydog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call alcohol abuse.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The driver received a traffic ticket.

They should receive a bill for all the damage they caused.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mom?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Balls! We want the finest wines available to humanity. And we want them here, and we want them now!"

exqqqme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maxis_mydog: Now that's what I call alcohol abuse.


Why am I laughing?

Oh yeah. I'm old.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My dad did that once. In town it was known as the day Daddy Habilis installed a drive-thru at the pharmacy.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: The driver received a traffic ticket.

They should receive a bill for all the damage they caused.


If they were all last years Oregon pinots they all had smoke taint anyway.

Insurance scam?
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Farkers everywhere inconsolable.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I like how in the video he's using his snow brush to brush the shattered glass off of his car.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Farkers everywhere inconsolable.


It's Chicago, there's another liquor store on the next block
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.