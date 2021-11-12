 Skip to content
 
(WKRG Mobile)   "Everyone around me was dying," says 24-year-old who survived 10 weeks in the hospital with COVID   (wkrg.com) divider line
    Vaccine, Bailey Sigler, WKRG News  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only there was some free and easy way to prevent this.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Jim Carroll Band - People Who Died [The Suicide Squad Soundtrack] (Lyrics)
Youtube MQzZkoNx8Ec
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: If only there was some free and easy way to prevent this.


The youngins still don't think this will kill them.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be nice, all that free room and board.  And attention.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark him, and fark every other anti-vaxxer.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Must be nice, all that free room and board.  And attention.


Free? Non-American like typing detected.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her god is more powerful than any of the gods of people who died.
Her god is cool, the others were losers.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Must be nice, all that free room and board.  And attention.


This is in America, not Europe.

Having the bad luck to get sick is the number 1 cause of bankrupcy.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA provides not a single date, failing the "WHEN" of remedial journalism.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Her god is more powerful than any of the gods of people who died.
Her god is cool, the others were losers.


Her god has her currently advising others to vaccinate.  That's cool.
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Bailey had not yet been vaccinated when she contracted the virus."

Maybe farking lead with that, since 80% percent of hospitalizations and 99% of deaths are unvaccinated farkwits, or children who are too young/have been too young to be vaccinated.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: BitwiseShift: Must be nice, all that free room and board.  And attention.

Free? Non-American like typing detected.


I don't even want to contemplate what 70 days in the hospital would cost, even after the insurance adjustments.  Although, I guess the out-of-pocket maximum will kick in, assuming she has insurance.  Hope her deductible isn't too high.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Reverend J: BitwiseShift: Must be nice, all that free room and board.  And attention.

Free? Non-American like typing detected.

I don't even want to contemplate what 70 days in the hospital would cost, even after the insurance adjustments.  Although, I guess the out-of-pocket maximum will kick in, assuming she has insurance.  Hope her deductible isn't too high.


Most of these people will never be able to pay. Guess what? The costs will get passed on to you and me.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Walker: If only there was some free and easy way to prevent this.

The youngins still don't think this will kill them.


It can't just be youth, since all of the people I know this age are vaccinated. There has to be a cultural determinant as well. I don't know if I know a single person who isn't vaccinated, and I work with everyone from teens to septuagenerians.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You don't want to end up like me. It's a miracle I got off the vent and am still alive. Some people don't get that miracle," she said. "You don't want to end up with people taking flowers to your grave, instead of giving you flowers on your birthday," Bailey said.

Like science and doctors?

I don't believe one gaddam word of this uncited glurge.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they do a follow up story in a few months just to see how badly this virus farked her up. I suspect she has a difficult road ahead of her. I hope she uses her lessons to inspire others.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: New Rising Sun: Reverend J: BitwiseShift: Must be nice, all that free room and board.  And attention.

Free? Non-American like typing detected.

I don't even want to contemplate what 70 days in the hospital would cost, even after the insurance adjustments.  Although, I guess the out-of-pocket maximum will kick in, assuming she has insurance.  Hope her deductible isn't too high.

Most of these people will never be able to pay. Guess what? The costs will get passed on to you and me.


Health insurance makes me so irrationally angry.  I pay for an expensive plan as an individual (not employer-based) so that I can have a low deductible etc.  For next year on the same plan, the deductible went up 50% and the premiums went up 10% and the coinsurance went up 15 percentage points. Like, how many years can that happen end over end.  It's insane.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BuckTurgidson: TFA provides not a single date, failing the "WHEN" of remedial journalism.


Bailey Sigler was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August,
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
24? Hospitalized? Mobile, AL?

Anyone want to post a pic? Nothing would load for me.  I have BMI at 35+.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Walker: If only there was some free and easy way to prevent this.

The youngins still don't think this will kill them.


And it most likely won't. But they sure as hell will wish it had.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: "You don't want to end up like me. It's a miracle I got off the vent and am still alive."


Oh, you ain't done yet, cupcake. Ever hear of "long COVID"? The rest of her life will be dealing with the damage done by the virus, which will end up costing society many times what was spent on the hospital stay.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Reverend J: BitwiseShift: Must be nice, all that free room and board.  And attention.

Free? Non-American like typing detected.


No, it's free for him. They can bill him but since you can't get blood from a stone the bills will either be discharged or he'll spend the next 10 years hanging up on the bill collectors. Because if there's one thing that these guys are, they're critical of people who can't pay their bills until it's them. It's then that they love some of that evil socialism, only they tell themselves that they deserve it as taxpayers even though they pay zero tax because they're poor.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Thingster: 24? Hospitalized? Mobile, AL?

Anyone want to post a pic? Nothing would load for me.  I have BMI at 35+.


If your BMI is so high that it's impacting your load times you need to get some celery
 
indy_kid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Thingster: 24? Hospitalized? Mobile, AL?

Anyone want to post a pic? Nothing would load for me.  I have BMI at 35+.


Here you go!
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: If only there was some free and easy way to prevent this.


Masks?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: If only there was some free and easy way to prevent this.


(._. )  if only
 
Thingster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Thingster: 24? Hospitalized? Mobile, AL?

Anyone want to post a pic? Nothing would load for me.  I have BMI at 35+.

Here you go!


You still give them all of your data?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: BuckTurgidson: TFA provides not a single date, failing the "WHEN" of remedial journalism.

Bailey Sigler was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August,


August what of what year?

She was diagnosed sometime in August 2020 before a universally-available free vaccine was available?  Praise be to be upon Our Lord Jesus for bestowing his miraculous blessing upon her faithful and deserving soul by His eternal inspiration of the medical workers who pulled her through with science and medicine and not leeches or poultices or scripture.

She was diagnosed sometime in August 2021 after the free, safe, effective vaccine was universally available in the United States?  She killed a neighbor by unnecessarily occupying a hospital bed with her flu-like sniffles.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

austerity101: Lsherm: Walker: If only there was some free and easy way to prevent this.

The youngins still don't think this will kill them.

It can't just be youth, since all of the people I know this age are vaccinated. There has to be a cultural determinant as well. I don't know if I know a single person who isn't vaccinated, and I work with everyone from teens to septuagenerians.


i live part time in Ft Lauderdale, almost every other person I know and live around is an antivaxxor. I can't wait for the next wave to hit .. My eight year old just got his first shot and my wife and I have had our third booster. I can't wait to see Darwin take his due. F@ck these people
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Look, I've had enough of this.

I've a family of four; we're all triple-vaccinated now and putting on our masks everywhere and slathering on sanetizers and washing and doing everything, and we've been doing it for nearly two years.

We've spoonfed you enough.  If you're not going to accept that it's another pandemic, like what's happened for centuries and this is just the latest one that adults like me and my grandparents have had to deal with, then just fark off and die far away from the rest of us.

Re-read that last sentence because I'm not saying it again. The end.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The miracles happened nearly a year ago when we got the vaccines.

/ Appx a third of ventilated patients later show signs of PTSD. https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org​/news/m​edia/releases/ptsd_symptoms_common_amo​ng_icu_survivors
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

austerity101: Lsherm: Walker: If only there was some free and easy way to prevent this.

The youngins still don't think this will kill them.

It can't just be youth, since all of the people I know this age are vaccinated. There has to be a cultural determinant as well. I don't know if I know a single person who isn't vaccinated, and I work with everyone from teens to septuagenerians.


Where do you live? I have a problem believing you dude
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: Look, I've had enough of this.

I've a family of four; we're all triple-vaccinated now and putting on our masks everywhere and slathering on sanetizers and washing and doing everything, and we've been doing it for nearly two years.

We've spoonfed you enough.  If you're not going to accept that it's another pandemic, like what's happened for centuries and this is just the latest one that adults like me and my grandparents have had to deal with, then just fark off and die far away from the rest of us.

Re-read that last sentence because I'm not saying it again. The end.


Well said
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: Look, I've had enough of this.

I've a family of four; we're all triple-vaccinated now and putting on our masks everywhere and slathering on sanetizers and washing and doing everything, and we've been doing it for nearly two years.

We've spoonfed you enough.  If you're not going to accept that it's another pandemic, like what's happened for centuries and this is just the latest one that adults like me and my grandparents have had to deal with, then just fark off and die far away from the rest of us.

Re-read that last sentence because I'm not saying it again. The end.


Username fails to check out.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: AppleOptionEsc: BuckTurgidson: TFA provides not a single date, failing the "WHEN" of remedial journalism.

Bailey Sigler was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August,

August what of what year?


It was August of this year. TFA says she had the Delta variant.
And there's the obligatory change of opinion on the vaccine in there too.

"She knows that she is a miracle and wants others to get vaccinated. She never thought that at 24 years old she would almost die from Covid"
 
Liadan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chicagogasman: austerity101: Lsherm: Walker: If only there was some free and easy way to prevent this.

The youngins still don't think this will kill them.

It can't just be youth, since all of the people I know this age are vaccinated. There has to be a cultural determinant as well. I don't know if I know a single person who isn't vaccinated, and I work with everyone from teens to septuagenerians.

Where do you live? I have a problem believing you dude


Yeah, as I've stated before, I live in the county with the highest vaccination rate in my state and I can give you a farking list of unvaccinated people from 12 to 73 that I encounter at least weekly. (Not counting eleven and under as the appointments for them have been booked solid since they got the go ahead)

You either live in a magical bubble of responsibility, or you can't spot the liars in your social circle.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: Look, I've had enough of this.

I've a family of four; we're all triple-vaccinated now and putting on our masks everywhere and slathering on sanetizers and washing and doing everything, and we've been doing it for nearly two years.

We've spoonfed you enough.  If you're not going to accept that it's another pandemic, like what's happened for centuries and this is just the latest one that adults like me and my grandparents have had to deal with, then just fark off and die far away from the rest of us.

Re-read that last sentence because I'm not saying it again. The end.


Username definitely not relevant.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When you train the empathy out of people and don't have statistics or basic science as requirements in school... this is what you get.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: AppleOptionEsc: BuckTurgidson: TFA provides not a single date, failing the "WHEN" of remedial journalism.

Bailey Sigler was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August,

August what of what year?

She was diagnosed sometime in August 2020 before a universally-available free vaccine was available?  Praise be to be upon Our Lord Jesus for bestowing his miraculous blessing upon her faithful and deserving soul by His eternal inspiration of the medical workers who pulled her through with science and medicine and not leeches or poultices or scripture.

She was diagnosed sometime in August 2021 after the free, safe, effective vaccine was universally available in the United States?  She killed a neighbor by unnecessarily occupying a hospital bed with her flu-like sniffles.


She's killed more than one neighbor - she was hospitalized for quite a long time.

/ Bet she's "pro-life"
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Thingster: 24? Hospitalized? Mobile, AL?

Anyone want to post a pic? Nothing would load for me.  I have BMI at 35+.


She has what they call "comorbidities". Unfortunately her family was one of those "God will protect me" and maybe He did save her at the end, because at least in the news article she explicitly stated that this sucks, don't be like me, get your vaccine. So maybe her purpose in life is in fact to serve as a warning to others.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: New Rising Sun: Reverend J: BitwiseShift: Must be nice, all that free room and board.  And attention.

Free? Non-American like typing detected.

I don't even want to contemplate what 70 days in the hospital would cost, even after the insurance adjustments.  Although, I guess the out-of-pocket maximum will kick in, assuming she has insurance.  Hope her deductible isn't too high.

Most of these people will never be able to pay. Guess what? The costs will get passed on to you and me.

Health insurance makes me so irrationally angry.  I pay for an expensive plan as an individual (not employer-based) so that I can have a low deductible etc.  For next year on the same plan, the deductible went up 50% and the premiums went up 10% and the coinsurance went up 15 percentage points. Like, how many years can that happen end over end.  It's insane.


Your still doing better than me. My insurance policy consists of a 9mm and one bullet!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: And there's the obligatory change of opinion on the vaccine in there too.


Of course.
 
dbirchall [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Your still doing better than me. My insurance policy consists of a 9mm and one bullet!


I considered a retirement plan from that provider, but couldn't afford it, so I went with a plan from Workplace Heart Attack Mutual Insurance.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Health insurance makes me so irrationally angry.  I pay for an expensive plan as an individual (not employer-based) so that I can have a low deductible etc.  For next year on the same plan, the deductible went up 50% and the premiums went up 10% and the coinsurance went up 15 percentage points. Like, how many years can that happen end over end.  It's insane.


https://armandalegshow.com/
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

austerity101: Lsherm: Walker: If only there was some free and easy way to prevent this.

The youngins still don't think this will kill them.

It can't just be youth, since all of the people I know this age are vaccinated. There has to be a cultural determinant as well. I don't know if I know a single person who isn't vaccinated, and I work with everyone from teens to septuagenerians.


How is the hooking business going during Covid?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: When you train the empathy out of people and don't have statistics or basic science as requirements in school... this is what you get.


...and then they train the empathy out of the formerly empathetic. So, in a way, they still win because they've turned us into the same hateful assholes they are. At least in my case, I'm worn out. I can't convince them and they won't change, so I just don't care anymore if they die.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheReject: Thingster: 24? Hospitalized? Mobile, AL?

Anyone want to post a pic? Nothing would load for me.  I have BMI at 35+.

She has what they call "comorbidities". Unfortunately her family was one of those "God will protect me" and maybe He did save her at the end, because at least in the news article she explicitly stated that this sucks, don't be like me, get your vaccine. So maybe her purpose in life is in fact to serve as a warning to others.

[Fark user image image 403x467]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That family will soon be bankrupt, if not already, from the medical bills...

A covid patient hooked up to ventilator for a single day will be charged a couple hundred thousand in medical bills.

/Looks like the average medical bill is $1.2 million
//I'll get another free booster in six months if I have to in order to avoid that kind of debt
///why don't we have universal healthcare
 
