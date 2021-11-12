 Skip to content
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unfortunately, the bathroom was occupied by hobos at the time of the photo shoot.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic railroad apartment.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?  Asking 300 grand for an 800 square foot home in freaking Jacksonville?  Is Jason Mendoza the realtor?
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is very nice inside, it's small but, it would be fine for one person.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I choo-choo-choose not to!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trailer home is great, but I can't afford the required locomotive.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're living in train car next to a shipping container between two parking lots by a highway overpass.....DOWN BY THE RIVER!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


An old shop contest. But I can get depressed when perusing Zillow.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It may be small, but it's got lots of TV sets, so there's that.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have a bedroom?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Does it have a bedroom?


Sleeping car sold separately.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

clovercat: [Fark user image 850x456]

An old shop contest. But I can get depressed when perusing Zillow.


I heard a massacre happened there.
Would not buy.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One picture makes it look like it's next to a rail yard. Can't tell for sure.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: You're living in train car next to a shipping container between two parking lots by a highway overpass.....DOWN BY THE RIVER!
[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x499]



Wow, so it doesn't even have the benefit of being located on a desirable plot of land.  They're asking $300k to live in a glorified trailer park surrounded by what look like empty concrete parking lots and a highway interchange, next to a river that I'm sure is gross.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Does it come with an early-1980's edition Rebecca DeMornay RealDoll, perchance?

/asking for an acquaintance
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's meant for tailgating, not living in.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are these prices for real? You can buy condos for less than 100k?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Does it have a bedroom


I don't think it's a dwelling.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The neighbors are a bunch of kids though

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
For when you feel like having sex in the caboose.
 
scanman61
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: You're living in train car next to a shipping container between two parking lots by a highway overpass.....DOWN BY THE RIVER!
[Fark user image image 850x637]

[Fark user image image 850x499]


Why don't you pull back a little farther on the overhead.....tailgater's parking lot for TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville Jaguars)


google.comView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This one has a two beds and a bathroom, so if you really want to live like a luxury hobo you could!

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/17​3​8-E-Adams-St-SUITE-15-Jacksonville-FL-​32202/2077538711_zpid/?
 
Madaynun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
at least it looks nice.
Get me somebody to build out 2-3 cars, on a nice lot someplace nicer, and cheaper.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But, it would be so convenient to just hitch your home to an Amtrak train and see the U.S.!

*I only recently learned that this was a real thing people do.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheReject: This one has a two beds and a bathroom, so if you really want to live like a luxury hobo you could!

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/173​8-E-Adams-St-SUITE-15-Jacksonville-FL-​32202/2077538711_zpid/?


So much RED! agh!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: One picture makes it look like it's next to a rail yard. Can't tell for sure.


Uh, that's it's natural habitat
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheReject: This one has a two beds and a bathroom, so if you really want to live like a luxury hobo you could!

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/173​8-E-Adams-St-SUITE-15-Jacksonville-FL-​32202/2077538711_zpid/?


That's awesome!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: It's meant for tailgating, not living in.


indeed. let's ignore the "2bd 1ba" in the listing and go with that.

so where's it hiding the bathroom? people who drop $300,000 for "better tailgating" certainly desire indoor plumbing.

a full kitchen and fridge is no good if you have to crap in the lot nextdoor.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You would have to be choo choo to pay $305k for that.
 
Chevello
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like a trailer park for train cars. Not a bad idea if you can pull it off. I bet they are sturdier than a mobile home
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: But, it would be so convenient to just hitch your home to an Amtrak train and see the U.S.!

*I only recently learned that this was a real thing people do.


Interesting, stupid but interesting
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: You're living in train car next to a shipping container between two parking lots by a highway overpass.....DOWN BY THE RIVER!
[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x499]


In Florida
 
headslacker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You can hop right on the freeway with that thing.
I was trying to use calamity in a sentence but this little box of dollar bills does that out for me.
As the dead milkmen one said" life is shiat"
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: But, it would be so convenient to just hitch your home to an Amtrak train and see the U.S.!

*I only recently learned that this was a real thing people do.


and i was this-second years old when i learned it. that's cool as hell! thank you for sharing 😄
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

anuran: Walker: You're living in train car next to a shipping container between two parking lots by a highway overpass.....DOWN BY THE RIVER!
[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x499]

In Florida


in NORTHERN florida. very georgia-florida line culture.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So stupid question here... the house is obviously a tear-down, but it's 24k for 1/4 acre...

6620 Beryl St, Jacksonville, FL 32219 | MLS #1119694 | Zillow

Is this in an area where you definitely DO NOT want to live?

A place like this would go for 15-20 times that amount in my area.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A walk score of 11.

I think the Unabomber's shack had a higher walk score than that. And at least he didn't have to deal with neighbors either.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Interested.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scanman61: Walker: You're living in train car next to a shipping container between two parking lots by a highway overpass.....DOWN BY THE RIVER!
[Fark user image image 850x637]

[Fark user image image 850x499]

Why don't you pull back a little farther on the overhead.....tailgater's parking lot for TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville Jaguars)


[google.com image 850x442]


Man, can you imagine how much that place would be worth if it was behind the stadium of an actual NFL team?
 
