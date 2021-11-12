 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   C'mon, Denmark - you're smarter than this   (vice.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah really, Denmark, you were our inspiration in so many reforms we need here in the USA.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image 600x449]


The exit interview for my last job let people type in their own sexual orientation and saved entries for future survey takers. It was an absolute clusterfark by the time I took it. There were multiple Neil Patrick Harris options, like:

"Young NPH - during Doogie Howser"
"Old NPH - after he caught the gay"
"NPH on Tuesday, October 11, 2016"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's almost akin to blowing leaves to other people's yard to make it their problem.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's amazingly profitable for the contractor. When they tried taking the rubbish away and dumping it at the tip, the beach stayed clean for weeks and he didn't get any work. This way he gets called in every single day. Profits are through the roof!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [static.boredpanda.com image 700x845]


She's got whosits and whatsits galore!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image image 600x449]


"Opt Out"

Isn't that the same as being asexual?
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image 600x449]


What the holy hell is going on with Danish sex?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

morg: Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image 600x449]

What the holy hell is going on with Danish sex?


Never buy the custard danish.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

geggy: It's almost akin to blowing leaves to other people's yard to make it their problem.


You do that too, eh?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: geggy: It's almost akin to blowing leaves to other people's yard to make it their problem.

You do that too, eh?


That's nothing, you should see what I do with dog shiat
 
NYCNative
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess something's rotten there...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

morg: Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image 600x449]

What the holy hell is going on with Danish sex?


Anyone can edit the options in a dropdown menu to display whatever they want:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Taima
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Consider it job security!
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
quotefancy.comView Full Size
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Every country has its bumpkins, most of us here only regularly see our own
 
