(Variety) NewsFlash Hasta la Vista, Britney's Conservatorship   (variety.com) divider line
128
posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 12 Nov 2021 at 5:42 PM


Shadow Blasko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she gets peace, quiet, and her wish to never have to perform again.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her family were total monsters. That being said, I give it 3 months max before she makes headlines again as a maniac who absolutely needs their own handler.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: I hope she gets peace, quiet, and her wish to never have to perform again.


Does this mean we can leave Britney alone?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad she has the freedom to do as she pleases. I just hope she doesn't make too many foolish decisions on what to do with it.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: I just hope she doesn't make too many foolish decisions on what to do with it.


I hope to be one of those foolish decisions you are referring to.
 
VYV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get your ass to bars...
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what is the over/under on how long until she pulls an Amanda Bynes and gets a face tattoo on a whim?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Now let the lawsuit against her father begin!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Her family were total monsters. That being said, I give it 3 months max before she makes headlines again as a maniac who absolutely needs their own handler.


Your wording is dehumanizing and grotesque. Be better.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woohoo! She's free to ruin her own life like the rest of us poor schlubs!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: I'm glad she has the freedom to do as she pleases. I just hope she doesn't make too many foolish decisions on what to do with it.


You mean like millions of Americans do every single day?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: I'm glad she has the freedom to do as she pleases. I just hope she doesn't make too many foolish decisions on what to do with it.


I hope she chooses porn.  Get Maitland ward, Renee Olstead, and Brittany together for some hot only fans action.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, she's a person, people, not the personification of a mental illness. Work on your humanity.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delysid25: So what is the over/under on how long until she pulls an Amanda Bynes and gets a face tattoo on a whim?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: I'm glad she has the freedom to do as she pleases. I just hope she doesn't make too many foolish decisions on what to do with it.


Those are her decisions to make.

I know it's tough, considering a lot of farkers have been sexualizing this lady since she was 16, but she doesn't need a daddy figure making sure she doesn't spend her own money "wrong."
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before the drug induced melt-down?

I hope she just quits and lives off her money and stays away from Hollywood parties.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Her family were total monsters. That being said, I give it 3 months max before she makes headlines again as a maniac who absolutely needs their own handler.


I doubt it. She has a fiance now, and the attorney is going through records right now to see if her took money from her illegally. They also still have someone keeping her finances in check.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was surprised when I heard she was only worth $50M. I figured she had way more than that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Christ, she's a person, people, not the personification of a mental illness.


s31242.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Craig Ferguson Speaks From The Heart
Youtube 7ZVWIELHQQY
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Christ, she's a person, people, not the personification of a mental illness. Work on your humanity.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me, Britney.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully she drops out of public life and enjoys her money, as opposed to, say, pulling a Mel Gibson.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, Free Britney people, I guess.  although I think it was Britney's speech in the courtroom that did it.
I think she's going to be all right. She's almost 40.  I hope she doesn't make a huge mistake with her fiance, but oh well.  It's her life.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Her family were total monsters. That being said, I give it 3 months max before she makes headlines again as a maniac who absolutely needs their own handler.


What's the over/under of other celebrities who will make similar actions that, for Britney, would label her as "a maniac who need to be handled"?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still her best performance: https://www.youtube.com/​watch?v=EIvfcX​zrous

A blast from the past.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I saw this pop up and honestly thought it was referring to her dying.

*whew*
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Christ, she's a person, people, not the personification of a mental illness. Work on your humanity.


She's a dessert topping and floor wax.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delysid25: delysid25: So what is the over/under on how long until she pulls an Amanda Bynes and gets a face tattoo on a whim?

[Fark user image image 409x750]


At one point I had access to her credit card number, complete with CVV and exp date. Trash e-commerce software we used for our clients at the time kept that info unencrypted in the database, and she bought something from one of our clients. Also her address, which is how I confirmed it was actually her.

/CSB
//Decent human being so no I didn't do anything dumb with that info
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well. Leave her alone.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: UltimaCS: Her family were total monsters. That being said, I give it 3 months max before she makes headlines again as a maniac who absolutely needs their own handler.

Your wording is dehumanizing and grotesque. Be better.


I say unto you, sir, that Lady Spears appears to be a person of quivering quackery. One might wager that it will only be 6 fortnights before the town crier describes yet another "banana-throwing batshiat lunacy" faux pas.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News Flash?
 
Pr1nc3ss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean I don't have to hear about her again? I really hope so.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: How long before the drug induced melt-down?

I hope she just quits and lives off her money and stays away from Hollywood parties.


If her dad left her any money.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Her family were total monsters. That being said, I give it 3 months max before she makes headlines again as a maniac who absolutely needs their own handler.


That's my thought too. But for now, she's free to make her own really bad decisions, so all you fark gents should try your luck.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: austerity101: UltimaCS: Her family were total monsters. That being said, I give it 3 months max before she makes headlines again as a maniac who absolutely needs their own handler.

Your wording is dehumanizing and grotesque. Be better.

I say unto you, sir, that Lady Spears appears to be a person of quivering quackery. One might wager that it will only be 6 fortnights before the town crier describes yet another "banana-throwing batshiat lunacy" faux pas.


I just literally pissed my pants reading this.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: Trash e-commerce software we used for our clients at the time kept that info unencrypted in the database,


That violates your customers' PCI merchant agreements so badly...
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fully support this as I considered her conservatorship to be really messed up. At the same time, I must admit I am curious to find out how long it takes a person to blow 50 million dollars.
 
Dack48
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Her family were total monsters. That being said, I give it 3 months max before she makes headlines again as a maniac who absolutely needs their own handler.


I give it until tomorrow.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
  Congratulations

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean that Chris Crocker can get back to doing gay porn?  I need to know if I have to free up some space in my calendar...
Fark user imageView Full Size

What's that you say?  He what?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh.  Uh...  Nevermind.  Excuse me... I have to make a telephone call.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now she can succeed or fail on her own terms.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: 151: Trash e-commerce software we used for our clients at the time kept that info unencrypted in the database,

That violates your customers' PCI merchant agreements so badly...


Ha, definitely. This was a LONG time ago, to be clear, like 2008. We tried to mod the software itself to not do that but it was too much a pain in the ass (again, it was trash), so we ended up finding another vendor for base e-commerce stuff, and switched our clients to that for free. That cost us a LOT of money. But a breach would've cost WAY more.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Her family were total monsters. That being said, I give it 3 months max before she makes headlines again as a maniac who absolutely needs their own handler.


I hope she does the absolute craziest sh*t she wants because it's her f*ckin life and she never needed a handler. Plenty of us do wildly stupid sh*t and no one tries to put us under conservatorships because there's not millions of dollars to steal from us
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me this isn't the last we've heard about this Toxic situation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Call me, Britney.


Ok. You're Britney.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Picklehead: I'm glad she has the freedom to do as she pleases. I just hope she doesn't make too many foolish decisions on what to do with it.

I hope she chooses porn.  Get Maitland ward, Renee Olstead, and Brittany together for some hot only fans action.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seriously hope she has a quality support team in place
Because she is still pants on head crazy
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay with me, Britt. You can have the north wing. I make great coffee
 
