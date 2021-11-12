 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Missing teen was not actually rescued due to Tik-Tok hand signal   (yahoo.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad she was rescued and how she signaled her situation still took guts.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was a TikTok hand signal? 🥺👉👈
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well no shiat.
If it's communication widely known enough to be useful, then the captors would understand it too.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, that tracks. In the original thread I pointed out a signal everyone knows isn't useful because the predators know the signals, too. Conversely, a signal only some people know about is useless.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The caller has since reportedly said he didn't recognize the signal, but saw her mouth "help me."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shocking

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you see some make this signal, it's that they want more food.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
