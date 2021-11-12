 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Not only does Captain Kirk outlive many members of his Star Trek crew, he now has started outliving passengers on his Blue Origin flight   (cbsnews.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is the start of a Final Destination movie, isn't it?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
well he was wearing the red shirt.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

khitsicker: well he was wearing the red shirt.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x446]


Language NSFW:
Rage Against the Federation
Youtube HoRPDJzQ-Po
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If I was the other guy, I would settle any business quickly.

As far as the gal, she would be the one killing off whoever, while she was wearing something skimpy and revealing.

/"killer" is wearing a Shatner mask, but is revealed to be ...
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

khitsicker: well he was wearing the red shirt.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x446]


Notice that Captain Kirk knows better.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

khitsicker: well he was wearing the red shirt.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x446]


All three of them have facial expressions that say "I'm wearing a red shirt and I'm sitting next to Captain Kirk. We've all seen this TV show before."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There can BE....onlyone.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

khitsicker: well he was wearing the red shirt.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x446]


This explains it fully. I'll get the lights
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Shat has trained his entire life for this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe he took Shatner's space/death analogy to heart.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Glen de Vries... died in a small plane crash on Thursday.

Dutch rudder failure?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Plane crash... Here's a picture from an onboard camera.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Never wear a red shirt near WIlliam Shatner. I'm pretty sure that's even in the OSHA handbook.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I eventually become fabulously rich I am going to stay the fark away from small planes and helicopters.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kind of a bummer to not die doing what you loved most.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
RIP Billionaire Bro. I am sorry for your lots.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
From the article it sounds like this guy actually worked hard and accomplished a lot to achieve his station in life. That's too bad.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He looks like Patton Oswalts dad.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just goes to show - you can survive space, but you can't survive New Jersey.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: When I eventually become fabulously rich I am going to stay the fark away from small planes and helicopters.


What, merely first class? And trudge through the airport like a commoner?
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So they didn't die fattest to thinnest?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: When I eventually become fabulously rich I am going to stay the fark away from small planes and helicopters.


I'd just become a hermit and a recluse.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: This is the start of a Final Destination movie, isn't it?


🤞🤞🤞
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Raoul Eaton: When I eventually become fabulously rich I am going to stay the fark away from small planes and helicopters.

What, merely first class? And trudge through the airport like a commoner?


There are a lot of musicians who I wish had been willing to trudge through the airport.
 
