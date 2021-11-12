 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Cow escaped from a cattle ranch, wandered next door to a resort, climbed the stairs of the waterslide and then made its way down the flume   (wjrr.iheart.com) divider line
21
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: Here's the most amazing part...the slide was only rated for 450 pounds. The cow clocked in at just over 700 lbs. That's some good waterslide integrity there.

Oh look, another person that couldn't be bothered to look up factors of safety.

/slide would probably handle 1200# at any single spot
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow I haven't seen a cow on a waterslide since your mom visited the amusement park.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the most amazing part...the slide was only rated for 450 pounds.

They must not get a lot of American tourists.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline subby, The Aristocows.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even cows have a bucket list.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's the Enoch Of Cows.  His boldness has earned the favorite the gods.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weeeeeeee oh shiat, they're recording. I mean, Moooooooooo
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't mind the spinning knives.
 
alice_600
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is this where sliders come from?
 
kabloink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wanted to see the cow swooshing into the pool like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
HA! 

Silly cows.

My parents kept about 20 to 30 head of cattle at their ranch. Mostly for the meat source for friends and family.
One time, we wrangled 2 into a corral so the butchers could do their thing. But once the second cow saw the first one go down, he completely freaked out, launched himself over a 6 foot pole fence, and off he went. We chased that sucker for nearly two hours on horseback as he went through and over several more fences and one river. As kids, we didn't have a choice because my dad was pissed AF. Fortunately, the horses we were riding were amazing jumpers (we rarely stopped to open gates on our regular rides. I mean, why do that when your on a horse that loves to sail right over whatever obstacle stands in its way.)
Our awesome cattle ranch neighbors finally let us put him down and butcher him in one of their corrals - but not before he unbelievably launched himself over another 7 foot pole fence on their side of the river.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kabloink: I wanted to see the cow swooshing into the pool like this:

[Fark user image 350x322]


"Do what you must for I have already won"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have an escaping cow story. Thirty or so years ago my parents bought half a cow along with my grandparents who owned a ranch where people would graze their cattle. Anyway, when it was this cow's turn to get slaughtered it freaked out, put a farmhand into a fence (almost killing him), and busted out. It disappeared into the hills and was never seen again. Presumably a hungry pack of wolves or coyotes or even a bear got to eat it instead of us.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Action Park has really changed.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Never leave the cork tree.  NEVER LEAVE THE CORK TREE
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm just shocked to read about these cow escape stories. I hope I can do the same when it's my turn to be knackered.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: FTFA: Here's the most amazing part...the slide was only rated for 450 pounds. The cow clocked in at just over 700 lbs. That's some good waterslide integrity there.

Oh look, another person that couldn't be bothered to look up factors of safety.

/slide would probably handle 1200# at any single spot


I'd rather most people didn't know/understand the concept...lest they come to expect all things to be capable of multiple of the stated rating. "I know it says X, but 3X has got to be fine....ya know, safety factor"
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Moo
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That was no cow, that was my ex-wife!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sasquach: TWX: FTFA: Here's the most amazing part...the slide was only rated for 450 pounds. The cow clocked in at just over 700 lbs. That's some good waterslide integrity there.

Oh look, another person that couldn't be bothered to look up factors of safety.

/slide would probably handle 1200# at any single spot

I'd rather most people didn't know/understand the concept...lest they come to expect all things to be capable of multiple of the stated rating. "I know it says X, but 3X has got to be fine....ya know, safety factor"


So you're saying Subby's mom would break the thing?
 
genner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It looks a lot like a ramp to a slaughter house. The cow got tired of waiting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
