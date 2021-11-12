 Skip to content
 
(The US Sun)   Horrifying but also interesting   (the-sun.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Horrifying, but run of the mill idiotic/ juvenile "theories" about race and apes that is shared by every modern day Republican.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oliver the chimp - a suspect 'humanzee' who it later emerged was 100 per cent primate

Somebody needs to review their understanding of the human and chimp taxonomy lineages:

Homo lineage: Eukaryota; Metazoa; Chordata; Craniata; Vertebrata;
                  Euteleostomi; Mammalia; Eutheria; Euarchontoglires;
                  Primates; Haplorrhini; Catarrhini; Hominidae

Pan lineage: Eukaryota; Metazoa; Chordata; Craniata; Vertebrata;
                  Euteleostomi; Mammalia; Eutheria; Euarchontoglires;
                  Primates; Haplorrhini; Catarrhini; Hominidae
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That's a way to win over the GQP, they love Latin
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure that Russians under Stalin didn't try to put on Monkey Shows for bored Party members.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Volunteer.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't this be a 'follow up' to the monkey farking thread from earlier this week?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada: hold my eh and watch

Boards of Canada - Everything You Do is a Balloon
Youtube dQEmaj9C6ko
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow Fark day, huh?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Shouldn't this be a 'follow up' to the monkey farking thread from earlier this week?


Hell of a trifecta in play.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"He said they should be of "immense strength but with an underdeveloped brain"."

Now, a funny thing happens when you look at GOP recruitment tactics...
 
ongbok
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 300x168]
Volunteer.


I think that this doctor did this just to satisfy his ape fetish. He was the one inseminating the female apes.
 
Valter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
First of all that's not how biology works.

Second that's not Russia's first time dealing in bad biology.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
and we're still paying the price today

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We could probably field a battalion of hybrid marines in 20 years. It's not like we have any moral or ethical objections now. Tho I look forward to the protests about monkey hybrids taking our jobs.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That explains Trump then.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Planet Of The Apes Musical - Dr. Zaius
Youtube JlmzUEQxOvA
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Wake up, Sheeple!!!
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
what a chimpmanzee might look like.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ongbok: dothemath: [Fark user image 300x168]
Volunteer.

I think that this doctor did this just to satisfy his ape fetish. He was the one inseminating the female apes.


Counter thingy dead...
 
Moose out front
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why is it horrifying?

Humans are animals just like every animal on the planet. Some animals are able to cross-breed, humans might be able to as well.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Why is it horrifying?

Humans are animals just like every animal on the planet. Some animals are able to cross-breed, humans might be able to as well.


Might be? Definitely did.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ah. The countermeasure to Serge Voronoff.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Why is it horrifying?

Humans are animals just like every animal on the planet. Some animals are able to cross-breed, humans might be able to as well.


None of the species I've tried yet, but there are a lot of species in the world.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Moose out front: Why is it horrifying?

Humans are animals just like every animal on the planet. Some animals are able to cross-breed, humans might be able to as well.

Might be? Definitely did.


The article goes on and on about all the attempts to cross breed, but says they all failed.

Not that I doubt you. I'm guessing it's probably happened somewhere, sometime... but the article is unhelpful in that regard
 
God--
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
1920 × 1080
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Humans have 46 chromosomes while chimps have 48, so I really don't think a hybrid is possible.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still less horrifying than the Russian Sleep Experiment.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not this old shiat again. 🙁
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [c.tenor.com image 450x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


The experiments never reached fruition, of course, but they existed and were the basis for the very weird thriller Kolmysky Heights by Lionel Davidson. These experiments -- and the thriller -- seem to be the kind of niche fantasia that Farkers would be up to their amygdalas in.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Basement Jaxx - Where's Your Head At ( Official Video ) Rooty
Youtube 5rAOyh7YmEc
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They are among us.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just the other day Fark had a link claiming the US beat the commies to the punch
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Moose out front: Why is it horrifying?

Humans are animals just like every animal on the planet. Some animals are able to cross-breed, humans might be able to as well.

None of the species I've tried yet, but there are a lot of species in the world.


I once finger-banged a sea anemone while exploring the intertidal zone of Cabrillo Natl Monument.  Intriguingly, it made my fingers tingle.  However, it was at chest level, so I could not discretely consummate our interspecies "arrangement".
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
does not see a problem with this...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These are fantastic books about mad scientists and the crazy shiat they pulled:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mercurypig
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Moose out front: Why is it horrifying?

Humans are animals just like every animal on the planet. Some animals are able to cross-breed, humans might be able to as well.

Might be? Definitely did.


Can confirm, am part Neanderthal
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Perhaps they meant the chimp was found to be the Archbishop of Canterbury.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Prof. Frink: Moose out front: Why is it horrifying?

Humans are animals just like every animal on the planet. Some animals are able to cross-breed, humans might be able to as well.

None of the species I've tried yet, but there are a lot of species in the world.

I once finger-banged a sea anemone while exploring the intertidal zone of Cabrillo Natl Monument.  Intriguingly, it made my fingers tingle.  However, it was at chest level, so I could not discretely consummate our interspecies "arrangement".


"But Cletus, that's not my belly-button"

"That's OK, that's not my finger either!"
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mercurypig: ColonelCathcart: Moose out front: Why is it horrifying?

Humans are animals just like every animal on the planet. Some animals are able to cross-breed, humans might be able to as well.

Might be? Definitely did.

Can confirm, am part Neanderthal


Everyone except pure blood sub Saharan Africans has Neanderthal. Some Eurasians have denisovan.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I recall a story of some Malaysian whorehouse that pimped out a female orangutan.
Apparently "she" was very popular with the local clientele.

Syphillus came from sheep.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Xythero: Humans have 46 chromosomes while chimps have 48, so I really don't think a hybrid is possible.


Animals with differing numbers of chromosomes can interbreed, but the offspring tends to be infertile. Like mules, geeps and zedonks.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

