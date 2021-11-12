 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   A Cleveland folk hero dies in suburban Boston, 50 years after walking out the bank where he worked, carrying a bag with $215,000   (cleveland.com) divider line
    Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Marshals Service, Theodore Conrad, Bank robbery, U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott, Marshal, biggest bank heists, young teller  
posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2021 at 3:20 PM



35 Comments
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is an amazing story that I have never heard before.

Thanks for this subby.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dick Van Dyke stopped the wrong guy when he was reading people's minds that day his quarter stood on end in the newsboy's box
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Monkees - Mr. Webster
Youtube zbV_MgmEuNo

They should have given him that raise.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be able to vanish in plain site like that these days with cameras everywhere, the internet, facial recognition, etc.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There was a banker in Springfield, Missouri that did this.  One night, he closed up, packed some cash in a bag, called a cab and had him drive him to the Alton Belle Casino.  He and the cabby gambled and at the end of the night, they were up a few grand.   Could have gone back to Springfield, kill the cabby as is the tradition and no one would know, but he kept going.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cool, im glad Dick Tracy and the gang spent 50 years tracking this guy down but they cant get Trumps tax return or put the Oxy Family in jail.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA:  Metcalf said he won't recall Conrad as a thief. He will remember him for an incident in the days before the heist, when a tornado tore through Lakewood Park on July 4. Metcalf's siblings had been at the park.

My parents and both of my aunts and one of my uncles were there.   I always thought it was an exaggeration, since it was something they were prone to do.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Two things:

Ruthabeth

and

"One of the reasons I stayed after this guy is that some people thought he was some kind of a hero or Robin Hood. He's not," John Elliott told The Plain Dealer in 2008.

"He was nothing but a thief - a young, smart-a---d thief who managed to elude law enforcement for all these years. Hopefully, we can bring him to justice soon."

I'm glad this guy failed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
His obituary, in the name of Randele, indicates that he taught golf pro at a local country club and even spent his winters in Florida, playing on a pro tour.

I thought golf pros learned from other golf pros or by watching Meeseeks.

How to be a Golf Pro

Hang around a gold course
See someone tee off and say "Wow!  With a little training, you could be a golf pro like me
Important:  Get them to give you money.
Tell them, shoulders back, relax, follow through - in that order.
Get more money from them
When the money runs out, they're a golf pro.  Make sure they go somewhere else.
 
ongbok
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If they really wanted to catch him, they would have featured his story on that show Unsolved Mysteries.
 
alienated
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: Wouldn't be able to vanish in plain site like that these days with cameras everywhere, the internet, facial recognition, etc.


One can have amazing results if one pays a proper makeup / fx artist what they are worth, beforehand.Or one can take classes so there is really a way to keep a sekrit .
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thomas Randele obituary.
Family man loved golf, luxury cars and cooking
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Dick Van Dyke stopped the wrong guy when he was reading people's minds that day his quarter stood on end in the newsboy's box


'Twas Dick York.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He should receive a hide-and-seek honorable mention, at least.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The stolen money didn't last, as he had struggled financially in recent years, records show."

A guy who twice told people how he was going to rob a bank, and imitated Hollywood-movie bank robber lifestyles, ended up having money troubles anyway?

The hell you say
 
discoballer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GrymReeper: He should receive a hide-and-seek honorable mention, at least.


If you say "here I am" and die before they catch you, that should count.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We're pro-robbery on fark now?
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Wouldn't be able to vanish in plain site like that these days with cameras everywhere, the internet, facial recognition, etc.


Wear a bright yellow hoop skirt. You'll be invisible to most of those cameras.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The stolen money didn't last, as he had struggled financially in recent years, records show.
In his final days, as lung cancer drained him, he admitted to his lifelong secret.

That part of the story is not cool.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cwheelie: We're pro-robbery on fark now?


We've always been, it's just the preferred targets that vary from Farker to Farker
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: The stolen money didn't last, as he had struggled financially in recent years, records show.
In his final days, as lung cancer drained him, he admitted to his lifelong secret.

That part of the story is not cool.


That's life, good and bad
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
oh for the days when you could just move a few states away, make up a new name and start over....
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ongbok: If they really wanted to catch him, they would have featured his story on that show Unsolved Mysteries.


Speaking of Unsolved Mysteries, the story in the article reminded me of this one.  They still haven't caught this guy...who walked away with a lot more than $215k.

Unsolved Mysteries with Robert Stack - Season 1 Episode 11 - Full Episode
Youtube AetYIQEIKYw
 
KB202
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cwheelie: We're pro-robbery on fark now?


There is a lot of discussion recently about whether we have gone too far in our glorification of criminals, vigilantes, and "anti-heroes".

I think Clint Eastwood playing a 90-year-old drug mule is evidence that we have.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But did he get to spend the monies?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He still looked pretty happy about it 50 years later.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Third Man: ongbok: If they really wanted to catch him, they would have featured his story on that show Unsolved Mysteries.

Speaking of Unsolved Mysteries, the story in the article reminded me of this one.  They still haven't caught this guy...who walked away with a lot more than $215k.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/AetYIQEI​KYw?start=1034]


I remember that one. I always figured that that guy handed the money of to somebody and then was killed.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He always said he was going to find [Conrad]. I just wish he was still here to see this."

You didn't find him. He just wanted everyone to know that he got away with it.
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hero of Canton - The man they call Jayne (original/full scene)
Youtube pI-fiGUjAPY
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

X-Geek: He always said he was going to find [Conrad]. I just wish he was still here to see this."

You didn't find him. He just wanted everyone to know that he got away with it.


And now you've hurt the cops feelings. Don't do that. They tend to get shooty when that happens.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: FTFA:  Metcalf said he won't recall Conrad as a thief. He will remember him for an incident in the days before the heist, when a tornado tore through Lakewood Park on July 4. Metcalf's siblings had been at the park.

My parents and both of my aunts and one of my uncles were there.   I always thought it was an exaggeration, since it was something they were prone to do.


It was a derecho, not a tornado.

Fireworks Derecho of 1969
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: His obituary, in the name of Randele, indicates that he taught golf pro at a local country club and even spent his winters in Florida, playing on a pro tour.

I thought golf pros learned from other golf pros or by watching Meeseeks.

How to be a Golf Pro

Hang around a gold course
See someone tee off and say "Wow!  With a little training, you could be a golf pro like me
Important:  Get them to give you money.
Tell them, shoulders back, relax, follow through - in that order.
Get more money from them
When the money runs out, they're a golf pro.  Make sure they go somewhere else.


It helps if you can play scratch golf.  And from the sound of it, the teller had plenty of time to get to scratch golf.

Back when he was "club pro" (if head pro), it also meant running a "pro shop" and renting the carts (I'm pretty sure the course rents the [now required] carts now, but haven't played golf in ages).  Also teaching, although it might make more sense to be a "associate pro" (around for lessons like above) and not the head pro (see above, part of the team running the course, although might teach as well).

From what I remember, the guy who taught me left teaching golf and moved into selling BMWs (it was the 1980s, that's what you did).  Probably had plenty of golf contacts, and as you mention (non-head pro) the same skill set.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cwheelie: We're pro-robbery on fark now?


More like we're pro-clever robbers who don't use guns or frighten people.
 
JRoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cwheelie: We're pro-robbery on fark now?


Robbery is a very American pastime.

Nations do it, banks do it, cops do it, Republicans do it, even criminals do it sometimes.
 
