 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Oh look, another 'Vitamins don't do anything to help you' article   (usatoday.com) divider line
32
    More: Obvious, Immune system, Vitamin C, Vitamin, Vitamin D, Influenza, Sunlight, good news, Ultraviolet  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2021 at 5:30 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Vitamins are not magical it they can give your body things it needs and can't or make on its own or might not be making enough of.

/vitamin D is really good for you, you probably aren't making enough unless you pick vegetables for a living and it helps fight off covid, so take it.
 
brilett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Scurvy.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you have a normal body. eat a balanced diet, and don't take supplements until you take calcium after 50.

Particularly don't take fat soluble vitamin supplements. They build up in your tissue and harm you. Actual measurable harm.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm going to keep taking my delicious huge fish oil pills so I can get the primo cholesterol and not the ayyy get outta here cholesterol
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I consume 800% of the daily recommended value of vitamin C so I'm like immune to every illness. Just take Airborne and you'll be fine
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They help if you are deficient but on the short term will not bring your levels above what homeostasis regulates.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When there's billions of dollars at stake and congress has passed a law exempting you from having to prove your claims of healthfulness, is there any wonder that specious claims abound?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I bet she takes her vitamins."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A syringe of Ivermectin a day keeps the doctor away.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: A syringe of Ivermectin a day keeps the doctor away.


True.
But it does tend to attract the reaper.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: A syringe of Ivermectin a day keeps the doctor away.


An onion a day keeps everyone away.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Doesn't do anything against COVID but it doesn't stop people from making money off of it.
 
Pincy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: A syringe of Ivermectin a day keeps the doctor away.


I prefer mine as a suppository.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next you'll tell me that skin doesn't absorb vitamins and nutrients through various cosmetics and creams, and that stuff is all just a scam.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are you tired, run down, listless? Do you poop out at parties? Are you unpoopular? Well, are you?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I drink more orange juice when I have a cold because it feels good, and because it's a fluid.  Not specifically for the vitamin C.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


Disagrees.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Vitamins are useful for exactly one thing: helping to improve vitamin deficiency. Most people do not have vitamin deficiency, but certain disorders and medications can cause some. Also limited diets. So there may be some benefit in taking vitamins for those people.

And most people could benefit from extra vitamin D. Because we trusted Mary Schmich (and Baz Luhrmann) about the sunscreen.
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I take vitamin D, because Alaska.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
According to a recent Art of Manliness podcast, we are all fat because of B supplements
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: [static.tvtropes.org image 300x450]

Disagrees.


It's like LRON is forcing the tomato to look at its own e-meter reading to see how badly it's managing its body thetans.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kraftwerk Vitamin HQ
Youtube UmxYMCLDbJg
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Vitamins are not magical it they can give your body things it needs and can't or make on its own or might not be making enough of.

/vitamin D is really good for you, you probably aren't making enough unless you pick vegetables for a living and it helps fight off covid, so take it.


You mom is crazy about my Vitamin D
 
Nidiot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's always that bit at the bottom that says you don't need added vitamins if you are eating a well balanced diet. The next article will be one complaining that most people are not eating a well balanced diet.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skyotter: I take vitamin D, because Alaska.


Ditto...although I live in the Seattle area.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Vitajex
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: skyotter: I take vitamin D, because Alaska.

Ditto...although I live in the Seattle area.


Good thinking. You really can't be too careful about Alaska.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fano: According to a recent Art of Manliness podcast, we are all fat because of B supplements


But I don't even take any B supplements...
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
img5.goodfon.comView Full Size


I double dose of Vitamin D surely cannot do any harm, so why not take it whenever you can?
 
phedex
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: Vitamins are useful for exactly one thing: helping to improve vitamin deficiency. Most people do not have vitamin deficiency, but certain disorders and medications can cause some. Also limited diets. So there may be some benefit in taking vitamins for those people.

And most people could benefit from extra vitamin D. Because we trusted Mary Schmich (and Baz Luhrmann) about the sunscreen.


I take them in just a few scenarios. I like "universal nutrition" animal paks.  probably because they marketed in bodybuilding magazines in the early aughts, but i do feel like they improve how I feel in the following situations;

Extra long workout, i.e. an hour of weights and a half hour of cardio? I sweat out a ton.  I take a pack after workout.

drank too much the night before, expelled all nutrients via urine.

Along the same lines, if I come down with some sort of sickness.

I don't think on the daily its necessary to take them, especially if you eat various vegetables even somewhat regularly.  but I do feel better a couple hours after taking in the above situations, so..ymmv.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: If you have a normal body. eat a balanced diet, and don't take supplements until you take calcium after 50.

Particularly don't take fat soluble vitamin supplements. They build up in your tissue and harm you. Actual measurable harm.


Don't take calcium supplements. The RDA for calcium was established on no evidence, just the hypothesis that keeping people flooded with calcium would help prevent osteoporosis. A later study showed that heavy calcium intake does help make your bones denser... but that this has no effect whatsoever on your likelihood of breaking bones, which was allegedly the intended purpose.

It looks like the whole idea was created with the aid of the American Dairy Association's brib... err... consultation. It turns out that if you can con people into drinking four glasses of skim milk a day (due to the allegation that animal fats will kill you, and anyway you don't want to add 600 Calories/day to your diet), you can get them to pay full price for defatted milk, and the milk company gets to sell the fat separately. Profit!

This is, of course, excellent news for the majority of adults worldwide who can't digest lactose.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The_Sponge: skyotter: I take vitamin D, because Alaska.

Ditto...although I live in the Seattle area.


That's a funny way of saying "Bag of Dick's".
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.