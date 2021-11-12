 Skip to content
 
(AL.com)   Ok, sure I brought explosives to January 6th, but they were OLD explosives. So we're cool, right?   (al.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Firearm, Improvised explosive device, Gun, Lonnie Coffman, Handgun, Match, Molotov cocktail, United States Capitol  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No sweat.

Seriously, if your dynamite is sweating, you're in real trouble. If you like exploring abandoned mines and you find sweaty dynamite you should GTFO and report it to whatever state or local office administers mines and inspections.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Says Molotov cocktails were old"

Right away, he had a different problem.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lonnie Coffman, 71, was facing charges following the seizure of nearly a dozen Molotov cocktail explosive devices from his pickup truck, as well as a number of guns, ammo and concerning handwritten notes.

Who farking drives around with 12 Molotov cocktails in their truck? He's lucky they didn't break.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coffman replied, "Yes, Your Honor, I didn't plan any action with those things.... they had been in my truck for some time... I didn't plan on blowing nothing up."

Yeah, that seems reasonable.  I always carry around a cache of explosives in my truck for, you know, whatever.

"...complains about jail conditions..."

*sigh*  Another one.  "But I'm a white male.  Since when are there consequences?"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
give him 30 years
terrorism
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Putting aside the legalities,
Carrying around a pre-mixed molotov cocktail seems like a spectacularly bad idea - if only for the likelihood of leaking.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Coffman replied, "Yes, Your Honor, I didn't plan any action with those things.... they had been in my truck for some time... I didn't plan on blowing nothing up."

Look at the big brain on Lonnie.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TWX: No sweat.

Seriously, if your dynamite is sweating, you're in real trouble. If you like exploring abandoned mines and you find sweaty dynamite you should GTFO and report it to whatever state or local office administers mines and inspections.


Well, get out slowly, I'd avoid lots of fast movement near sweating dynamite.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"You can't jail me for intent due to my incompetence!"

Man, Trump has a type, doesn't he?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"During Friday's plea, via video feed, Coffman took the opportunity to complain about the conditions in the District of Columbian jail..."

Oh look another person who would've laughed at anyone saying how shiatty the jails are before they had to spend time in one.
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Lonnie Coffman, 71, was facing charges following the seizure of nearly a dozen Molotov cocktail explosive devices from his pickup truck, as well as a number of guns, ammo and concerning handwritten notes.

Who farking drives around with 12 Molotov cocktails in their truck? He's lucky they didn't break.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Convenient carrying case.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TWX: No sweat.

Seriously, if your dynamite is sweating, you're in real trouble. If you like exploring abandoned mines and you find sweaty dynamite you should GTFO and report it to whatever state or local office administers mines and inspections.


Knowing nothing about explosives myself, why is this a problem and what causes it? Just out of curiosity
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Lonnie Coffman, 71, was facing charges following the seizure of nearly a dozen Molotov cocktail explosive devices from his pickup truck, as well as a number of guns, ammo and concerning handwritten notes.

Who farking drives around with 12 Molotov cocktails in their truck? He's lucky they didn't break.


10 at the most.  12 seems excessive.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Make sure to change your Molotov cocktails every six months.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can double negatives be taken literally in court? I could go either way with his statement of, "I didn't plan on blowing nothing up," but the prosecutor may as well throw it at him.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

151: TWX: No sweat.

Seriously, if your dynamite is sweating, you're in real trouble. If you like exploring abandoned mines and you find sweaty dynamite you should GTFO and report it to whatever state or local office administers mines and inspections.

Knowing nothing about explosives myself, why is this a problem and what causes it? Just out of curiosity


The "sweat" is nitroglycerin coming out of the relatively stable suspension of dynamite. So, it creates an immediate explosive hazard that's shock-sensitive.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: If you like exploring abandoned mines


When I was a kid my favorite relative was Uncle Caveman.
After school we'd all go play in his cave,
and every once in a while he would eat one of us.
It wasn't until later that I found out that Uncle Caveman was a bear.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: 151: TWX: No sweat.

Seriously, if your dynamite is sweating, you're in real trouble. If you like exploring abandoned mines and you find sweaty dynamite you should GTFO and report it to whatever state or local office administers mines and inspections.

Knowing nothing about explosives myself, why is this a problem and what causes it? Just out of curiosity

The "sweat" is nitroglycerin coming out of the relatively stable suspension of dynamite. So, it creates an immediate explosive hazard that's shock-sensitive.


Ahhh ok thanks. Hopefully I'll never need that knowledge, but now it's there.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: 151: TWX: No sweat.

Seriously, if your dynamite is sweating, you're in real trouble. If you like exploring abandoned mines and you find sweaty dynamite you should GTFO and report it to whatever state or local office administers mines and inspections.

Knowing nothing about explosives myself, why is this a problem and what causes it? Just out of curiosity

The "sweat" is nitroglycerin coming out of the relatively stable suspension of dynamite. So, it creates an immediate explosive hazard that's shock-sensitive.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drgullen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Didn't click the article yet, but was this a terrorist or a white guy?
 
Valter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Uh, no?

You had explosive material on that day? Go to prison.
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Says Molotov cocktails were old"

Right away, he had a different problem.


BORTLES!!!!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Didn't click the article yet, but was this a terrorist or a white guy?


Yes.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Incendiary devices.  They go "WOOSH" not "KABOOM".
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Didn't click the article yet, but was this a terrorist or a white guy?


Yes.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, at least we know from the headline that it wasn't Gaetz.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TWX: No sweat.

Seriously, if your dynamite is sweating, you're in real trouble. If you like exploring abandoned mines and you find sweaty dynamite you should GTFO and report it to whatever state or local office administers mines and inspections.


Milla Jovovich makes my dynamite sweat. It's likely to go off at the slightest touch.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lsherm: Lonnie Coffman, 71, was facing charges following the seizure of nearly a dozen Molotov cocktail explosive devices from his pickup truck, as well as a number of guns, ammo and concerning handwritten notes.

Who farking drives around with 12 Molotov cocktails in their truck? He's lucky they didn't break.


12 cocktails while driving is just irresponsible.
 
