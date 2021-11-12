 Skip to content
 
(Jerusalem Post)   Author of "kids speak" learns that they also testify   (jpost.com) divider line
NobleHam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I find it funny that they think "he is Ultra-Orthodox" is a good defense.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NobleHam: I find it funny that they think "he is Ultra-Orthodox" is a good defense.


Works for Christians, doesn't it?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When this happens they harrass the victims family into keeping quiet.

Nice group of people.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This will make your blood boil. Evangelicals don't have a monopoly on evil. 
One of Us | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
Youtube uBPn5oQNutI
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They already took off the tip of his penis, maybe coming back for the rest of it.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NobleHam: I find it funny that they think "he is Ultra-Orthodox" is a good defense.


Well, maybe they won't admit any new testimony.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The testifiers allege that Walder justified his sexual relations with Dina by telling her that the use of contraception provides a "buffer," according to Jewish law, and therefore it did not count as cheating on his wife.

Just in case anyone's curious, Jewish law says nothing of the sort.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Goddamn.

As gratifying as it is to my inherent biases as an atheist, I kinda wish I lived in the timeline where doubling down on how pious and religious and orthodox someone is would actually count as defending them instead of making all rape and especially child rape accusations significantly more credible.

I hear they have flying cars and a dyson sphere over in that timeline.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: This will make your blood boil. Evangelicals don't have a monopoly on evil. [YouTube video: One of Us | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix]


All insular religious communities are hotbeds of child abuse, regardless of the faith they espouse.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Any time a group has "Ultra" in front of their religious beliefs, you can just assume child rape is involved.  The actual religion involved is inconsequential.
 
daffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am very surprised anyone came forward. The ultra Conservative Jews are very private. It took a lot of courage for those girls to speak out. I'm sure it will be very rough for them.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Exile On Beale Street: This will make your blood boil. Evangelicals don't have a monopoly on evil. [YouTube video: One of Us | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix]

All insular religious communities are hotbeds of child abuse, regardless of the faith they espouse.


All insular communities, look at the various scandals involving Hollywood, Universities, musicians, the BBC, numerous yogi creeps, youth sports.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: This will make your blood boil. Evangelicals don't have a monopoly on evil. [YouTube video: One of Us | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix]


Nope. Christianity is the dominant religion here, but the problem isn't religion--it's fundamentalist authoritarianism dogmatically controlling insular communities. That is the perfect incubator for rampant abuse.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Any time a group has "Ultra" in front of their religious beliefs, you can just assume child rape is involved.  The actual religion involved is inconsequential.


c.tenor.comView Full Size

Must have missed that episode.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Religion (all religion) has always protected abusers of every kind.

It's a scam, maybe the oldest one.

The sooner the religious lose their rep as "righteous" or "decent" or "holier" than the rest of us, the better.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Powerful abuse the powerless.

As it was.
As it is
As it shall be forever.

Amen
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Any time a group has "Ultra" in front of their religious beliefs, you can just assume child rape is involved.  The actual religion involved is inconsequential.


shemazing.netView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcos P: When this happens they harrass the victims family into keeping quiet.

Nice group of people.


The KKK giving kids brain damage to block memories is what "debunked" the "satanic panic".
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Exile On Beale Street: This will make your blood boil. Evangelicals don't have a monopoly on evil. [YouTube video: One of Us | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix]

All insular religious communities are hotbeds of child abuse, regardless of the faith they espouse.


FTFY... We see them more in religious communities because there aren't a lot of other insular communities in today's society, except one giant exception that is almost always under the radar - families.  We're getting better, but there's a reason that sexual abuse is more likely to come from a family member than anyone else.

It was a problem in schools and groups like the scouts too until we figured out that them being insular was kind of a problem and started legislating transparency for the sake of protection of the vulnerable.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: Exile On Beale Street: This will make your blood boil. Evangelicals don't have a monopoly on evil. [YouTube video: One of Us | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix]

Nope. Christianity is the dominant religion here, but the problem isn't religion--it's fundamentalist authoritarianism dogmatically controlling insular communities. That is the perfect incubator for rampant abuse.


Your word salad sounds like religion is the problem.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: Exile On Beale Street: This will make your blood boil. Evangelicals don't have a monopoly on evil. [YouTube video: One of Us | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix]

Nope. Christianity is the dominant religion here, but the problem isn't religion--it's fundamentalist authoritarianism dogmatically controlling insular communities. That is the perfect incubator for rampant abuse.


Nope. One of the problems is definitely religion.

There are always a couple of dopes who hustle into these threads to "not all religion" shiat like this.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

austerity101: NobleHam: I find it funny that they think "he is Ultra-Orthodox" is a good defense.

Works for Christians, doesn't it?


That was my immediate thought, too.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trocadero: OgreMagi: Any time a group has "Ultra" in front of their religious beliefs, you can just assume child rape is involved.  The actual religion involved is inconsequential.

[c.tenor.com image 498x337] [View Full Size image _x_]
Must have missed that episode.


A bunch of weirdos running around with latex suits and masks "helping" children and you didn't figure it out?
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

foxy_canuck: UndeadPoetsSociety: Exile On Beale Street: This will make your blood boil. Evangelicals don't have a monopoly on evil. [YouTube video: One of Us | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix]

All insular religious communities are hotbeds of child abuse, regardless of the faith they espouse.

FTFY... We see them more in religious communities because there aren't a lot of other insular communities in today's society, except one giant exception that is almost always under the radar - families.  We're getting better, but there's a reason that sexual abuse is more likely to come from a family member than anyone else.

It was a problem in schools and groups like the scouts too until we figured out that them being insular was kind of a problem and started legislating transparency for the sake of protection of the vulnerable.


And families that are part of insular religious communities do a lot more abusing. Thr same would be true for other insular authoritarian communities, but I'm not aware of any such communities existing currently extant or that ever lasted more than a couple of decades.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  

daffy: I am very surprised anyone came forward. The ultra Conservative Jews are very private. It took a lot of courage for those girls to speak out. I'm sure it will be very rough for them.


Their parents will lose their jobs. Their siblings will not be able to get married. They will probably be forced out of Bnei Brak,which is kind of an upside.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And yes, the Boy Scouts of America are and always have been a religious institution.
 
