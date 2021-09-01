 Skip to content
(NPR)   ...in which NPR carefully explains to you why the Sackler family isn't really the villain of the opioid crisis   (npr.org) divider line
52
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those Sacks must be BIG donors.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never regretted giving up on npr. Even if all I listened to was this american life
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not get that from the article.

This is an article by their TV critic and all he "explains" is how the documentary is explicit in saying the Sackler's are to blame, while the American justice system is a bit more "nuanced."

Which is to say, if you're rich & white, you can get away with murder.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I did not get that from the article.

This is an article by their TV critic and all he "explains" is how the documentary is explicit in saying the Sackler's are to blame, while the American justice system is a bit more "nuanced."

Which is to say, if you're rich & white, you can get away with murder.


Indeed.

guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I did not get that from the article.

This is an article by their TV critic and all he "explains" is how the documentary is explicit in saying the Sackler's are to blame, while the American justice system is a bit more "nuanced."

Which is to say, if you're rich & white, you can get away with murder.


Yup, in fact it's summarized nicely in the last paragraph:

In the end, dramatizations like Hulu's Dopesick provide a black and white moral clarity that may be immensely satisfying to many viewers. But the American justice system has not reached similar clarity for Purdue Pharma, the Sacklers and other Big Pharma companies that earned billions selling prescription opioids as more and more Americans died.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unknown Subject
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There wasn't a crisis until the worthless DEA started cracking down on oxy and vicodin forcing those who were taking the pills to switch to far more deadly and accessible heroin and fentanyl. People weren't dying from oxycodone overdoses in any significant numbers, but the DEA had to come along and make the problem much worse just like they always do.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... in which the explain not such thing
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just watched the first episode.  I don't know if I can put myself through all the heartbreak, even if I know how the legal stuff is going to end.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
idle hands.  the Sacklers gave those hands something to do.  the real issue is the lack of purpose and self medication to balm the pain of feeling no purpose.

sure, addressing the symptom works, but if you don't address the root cause, you haven't resolved the problem and it will just continue to fester.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 507x248]


jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to go after the horse paste manufacturers

/not the human version of ivermectin
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess reading the article is no longer required of either people who comment on it or the person who SUBMITS it?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For their part, members of the Sackler family maintain they did nothing wrong as they profited more than $11 billion from opioid sales. They have agreed to contribute more than $4.3 billion to an opioid settlement.

So, the farking Sackler family is still ahead by almost $7 billion. That's just swell. It's no wonder companies often behave so unethically or even criminally. Even when caught dead to rights, they get to retain most of their ill-gotten profits while accepting no actual responsibility.

Although depressing as hell with many "aw fark!" moments, Dopesick is a great series with a terrific cast. Check it out if you have a chance.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Just watched the first episode.  I don't know if I can put myself through all the heartbreak, even if I know how the legal stuff is going to end.


It's really well done and I've recommended it to a lot of people. It IS hard to watch, but again, very well made.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unknown Subject: There wasn't a crisis until the worthless DEA started cracking down on oxy and vicodin forcing those who were taking the pills to switch to far more deadly and accessible heroin and fentanyl. People weren't dying from oxycodone overdoses in any significant numbers, but the DEA had to come along and make the problem much worse just like they always do.


Farking calling bullshiat on you.  Oxycodone and Vicodin *led" the increase in overdoses and habituation of millions of Americans to opioid abuse, Starting 20 years ago.  It's not well into the opioid epidemic, 15  years, that fentanyl takes off like a rocket, and not because of the DEA, but because suppliers figured out how cheaply they could make and import the shiat, and ofc by that point you have a huge demand in users thanks to the legally addicted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's shocking to me how long this problem went on.  I was hearing as early as 2000 that you've got to get this new drug called OxyContin that is time release, but if you smash it you can snort the thing and get high as hell.

Beyond that, the medical boards of most states seem more interested in protecting doctors than they do advocating for patient health seeing as how pill mills were and are allowed to cultivate a stream of addicts.

As a side note, I had a cousin who got addicted after an injury several years to opioids and OD'd last April on heroin or fentanyl or similar.  I never followed up with the toxicology results.  I don't have the grand answer for pain management, but we've got a lot of addicts now who got to become addicts through our medical/pharmaceutical system.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I did not get that from the article.

This is an article by their TV critic and all he "explains" is how the documentary is explicit in saying the Sackler's are to blame, while the American justice system is a bit more "nuanced."

Which is to say, if you're rich & white, you can get away with murder.


In consumer capitalist America "freedom" is the politically correct way to say "money".
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's shocking to me how long this problem went on.  I was hearing as early as 2000 that you've got to get this new drug called OxyContin that is time release, but if you smash it you can snort the thing and get high as hell.

Beyond that, the medical boards of most states seem more interested in protecting doctors than they do advocating for patient health seeing as how pill mills were and are allowed to cultivate a stream of addicts.

As a side note, I had a cousin who got addicted after an injury several years to opioids and OD'd last April on heroin or fentanyl or similar.  I never followed up with the toxicology results.  I don't have the grand answer for pain management, but we've got a lot of addicts now who got to become addicts through our medical/pharmaceutical system.


And now we have a lot of people in constant pain because they can't get anything effective in treating it.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Just watched the first episode.  I don't know if I can put myself through all the heartbreak, even if I know how the legal stuff is going to end.


Especially knowing it.

Rapmaster2000: It's shocking to me how long this problem went on.  I was hearing as early as 2000 that you've got to get this new drug called OxyContin that is time release, but if you smash it you can snort the thing and get high as hell.

Beyond that, the medical boards of most states seem more interested in protecting doctors than they do advocating for patient health seeing as how pill mills were and are allowed to cultivate a stream of addicts.

As a side note, I had a cousin who got addicted after an injury several years to opioids and OD'd last April on heroin or fentanyl or similar.  I never followed up with the toxicology results.  I don't have the grand answer for pain management, but we've got a lot of addicts now who got to become addicts through our medical/pharmaceutical system.


I'm sorry about your cousin. I lost one the same way about a year prior. Opioid / opiate addiction and bipolar disorder don't mix well.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: They need to go after the horse paste manufacturers


The horse paste manufacturers who are saying "Please stop taking horse paste you idiots"?
 
pdieten
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Unknown Subject: There wasn't a crisis until the worthless DEA started cracking down on oxy and vicodin forcing those who were taking the pills to switch to far more deadly and accessible heroin and fentanyl. People weren't dying from oxycodone overdoses in any significant numbers, but the DEA had to come along and make the problem much worse just like they always do.

Farking calling bullshiat on you.  Oxycodone and Vicodin *led" the increase in overdoses and habituation of millions of Americans to opioid abuse, Starting 20 years ago.  It's not well into the opioid epidemic, 15  years, that fentanyl takes off like a rocket, and not because of the DEA, but because suppliers figured out how cheaply they could make and import the shiat, and ofc by that point you have a huge demand in users thanks to the legally addicted.

[Fark user image 850x637]


The people who demanded easy access to legal opiates for whatever various purposes got real cranky when the DEA turned off the spigot.

There's an argument that the response was unnecessarily strong, and even though it was too easy to get them before, it should not be as difficult as it is to get them now.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

guestguy: Jesterling: [Fark user image 507x248]

[i.imgur.com image 720x277]


God, I miss that show.
 
skyotter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dopesick is farking hard to watch.

There's a scene of a frustrated father dumping his daughter's oxys down the drain, and if you just listened to his angry voice and her agonized screaming, it would be a VERY different mental picture.

I actually muted my TV.  And THEN I realized what a fantastic job both actors had done in that scene.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Boojum2k:

And now we have a lot of people in constant pain because they can't get anything effective in treating it.

both emotional and physical pain.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

skyotter: Dopesick is farking hard to watch.

There's a scene of a frustrated father dumping his daughter's oxys down the drain, and if you just listened to his angry voice and her agonized screaming, it would be a VERY different mental picture.

I actually muted my TV.  And THEN I realized what a fantastic job both actors had done in that scene.


That was heartbreaking. I've had friends on both sides of that interaction. They did a fantastic job communicating both parties anguish in that scene. Devastating.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

asciibaron: idle hands.  the Sacklers gave those hands something to do.  the real issue is the lack of purpose and self medication to balm the pain of feeling no purpose.

sure, addressing the symptom works, but if you don't address the root cause, you haven't resolved the problem and it will just continue to fester.


Who ever smarted you should feel ashamed.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's not that the Sacklers aren't villains.

It's that they're not the only villains.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
npr: ''Reality is complex''
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I did not get that from the article.

This is an article by their TV critic and all he "explains" is how the documentary is explicit in saying the Sackler's are to blame, while the American justice system is a bit more "nuanced."

Which is to say, if you're rich & white, you can get away with murder.


That was what I took away as well. Submitter, did we read the same thing?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whatshisname: I guess reading the article is no longer required of either people who comment on it or the person who SUBMITS it?


no one ever read the articles
 
pdieten
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: asciibaron: idle hands.  the Sacklers gave those hands something to do.  the real issue is the lack of purpose and self medication to balm the pain of feeling no purpose.

sure, addressing the symptom works, but if you don't address the root cause, you haven't resolved the problem and it will just continue to fester.

Who ever smarted you should feel ashamed.


Well, it was a pretty coarse phrasing, but there is actually a germ of an idea there. One example of a discussion of this was written up here (note the "root cause" section) 

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC5846593/
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whatshisname: I guess reading the article is no longer required of either people who comment on it or the person who SUBMITS it?


Welcome to...ah you know how that goes.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Those Sacks must be BIG donors.


subby pulled one over on you.  you got fished.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nanim: npr: ''Reality is complex''


fark libs: nuh uh
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: I did not get that from the article.

This is an article by their TV critic and all he "explains" is how the documentary is explicit in saying the Sackler's are to blame, while the American justice system is a bit more "nuanced."

Which is to say, if you're rich & white, you can get away with murder.


yeah, because what you said has all the nuance of a freight train hitting a school bus full of nuns
 
patrick767
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That isn't what TFA says, submitter. Try reading it first.

On a different note, another NPR article linked from TFA:
Attorneys for Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers argued that without this deal there would be legal chaos as thousands of individuals lawsuits move forward against the company and members of the family.
During the trial, Judge Drain seemed to endorse that legal argument.

I never thought "take the deal giving us immunity or too many people will sue us!" would work as a legal defense. JFC.

And why the fark did the judge approve their immunity? That's some serious bullshiat. I don't buy his "this is a bitter result" claim when he signed off on it. The Sacklers shopped for that judge because he has a history of siding with corporations in bankruptcy proceedings.

Who the fark negotiated this with the Sacklers anyway? It took them two years and all they got was far less than half of what the Sacklers made off their opioid sales, plus they agreed to the immunity deal. That sounds like some shiatty negotiating.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

proteus_b: nanim: npr: ''Reality is complex''

fark libs: nuh uh


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whatshisname: I guess reading the article is no longer required of either people who comment on it or the person who SUBMITS it?


Have I been here long enough to welcome this guy to Fark?

/not that he's wrong
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everyone's already realized that Subby is a dumbass with a false headline. NPR article was about how the Sacklers craftily navigated a flawed justice system unprepared to hold rich, powerful corporations as accountable as it does the "little people" who got addicted to a malignant, falsely-advertised product.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

patrick767: That isn't what TFA says, submitter. Try reading it first.

On a different note, another NPR article linked from TFA:
Attorneys for Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers argued that without this deal there would be legal chaos as thousands of individuals lawsuits move forward against the company and members of the family.
During the trial, Judge Drain seemed to endorse that legal argument.

I never thought "take the deal giving us immunity or too many people will sue us!" would work as a legal defense. JFC.

And why the fark did the judge approve their immunity? That's some serious bullshiat. I don't buy his "this is a bitter result" claim when he signed off on it. The Sacklers shopped for that judge because he has a history of siding with corporations in bankruptcy proceedings.

Who the fark negotiated this with the Sacklers anyway? It took them two years and all they got was far less than half of what the Sacklers made off their opioid sales, plus they agreed to the immunity deal. That sounds like some shiatty negotiating.


if there are millions of lawsuits, nobody ever sees any results.   that and summarizing the total amount damage done are the reasons class-action lawsuits exist.
 
Headso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: proteus_b: nanim: npr: ''Reality is complex''

fark libs: nuh uh

[Fark user image 400x400]


Finally a decent picture of Marge Taylor Green.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whatshisname: I guess reading the article is no longer required of either people who comment on it or the person who SUBMITS it?


Indeed. Probably not the best headline in TFA, which sort of points you in the direction of thinking it might partially absolve the Sacklers, but the article does no such thing.

Once I submitted an article that I had sort of misread, and of course it was greenlit. I came into the thread to acknowledge I had farked up. I would hope subby does the same.
 
patrick767
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: So, the farking Sackler family is still ahead by almost $7 billion. That's just swell. It's no wonder companies often behave so unethically or even criminally. Even when caught dead to rights, they get to retain most of their ill-gotten profits while accepting no actual responsibility.

Although depressing as hell with many "aw fark!" moments, Dopesick is a great series with a terrific cast. Check it out if you have a chance.


Yeah, I've watched a few episodes so far. It's very well done. The way the pharma company minimized and outright lied about the risks when pushing the medication on doctors is horrifying.

I'm not opposed to opioids. There are a lot of people who genuinely need medication for their chronic pain and unfortunately are still very lacking in better options than opioids. BUT... doctors and pharmacists absolutely need accurate information on dosage, risks, and side effects. Also, the way much of the responsibility for treating these patients is with pain management specialists (more regulated ones, not the pill mills portrayed in Dopesick) is probably a good thing.
 
synithium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't think drug dealers are particularly villainous.  Just providing what people desperately want anyway.

I have mixed feelings.  Their product is good and of consistent quality, but using actual pharmacies for their distribution network cuts out the local supply guy and that's just rude.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Rapmaster2000: It's shocking to me how long this problem went on.  I was hearing as early as 2000 that you've got to get this new drug called OxyContin that is time release, but if you smash it you can snort the thing and get high as hell.

Beyond that, the medical boards of most states seem more interested in protecting doctors than they do advocating for patient health seeing as how pill mills were and are allowed to cultivate a stream of addicts.

As a side note, I had a cousin who got addicted after an injury several years to opioids and OD'd last April on heroin or fentanyl or similar.  I never followed up with the toxicology results.  I don't have the grand answer for pain management, but we've got a lot of addicts now who got to become addicts through our medical/pharmaceutical system.

And now we have a lot of people in constant pain because they can't get anything effective in treating it.


No easy solution for sure.  How do you force doctors to deny relief to the suffering of their patients?
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yes, they really are the villain of the opioid crisis. And reports of the wealth they are going to keep are vastly underreported - most reports only include on-shore wealth. The only thing the Sacklers are better at than being dirty is being silent. Mob bosses are jealous at the secrecy the Sackler family keep.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Boojum2k: Rapmaster2000: It's shocking to me how long this problem went on.  I was hearing as early as 2000 that you've got to get this new drug called OxyContin that is time release, but if you smash it you can snort the thing and get high as hell.

Beyond that, the medical boards of most states seem more interested in protecting doctors than they do advocating for patient health seeing as how pill mills were and are allowed to cultivate a stream of addicts.

As a side note, I had a cousin who got addicted after an injury several years to opioids and OD'd last April on heroin or fentanyl or similar.  I never followed up with the toxicology results.  I don't have the grand answer for pain management, but we've got a lot of addicts now who got to become addicts through our medical/pharmaceutical system.

And now we have a lot of people in constant pain because they can't get anything effective in treating it.

No easy solution for sure.  How do you force doctors to deny relief to the suffering of their patients?


Quite easily, apparently. Just tell doctors the government will fine them or jail them if they even appear to be giving out too many painkiller prescriptions, and every outpatient gets told to take Tylenol until their liver rots.

And since the Feds still haven't rescheduled marijuana, much less decriminalized or legalized it, even where it is state legal there can be difficulty getting effective pain relief.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're not villains, they are irredeemably evil sociopaths who saw an opportunity to extract profit from vulnerable hurting people and took it. Their name should be synonymous with evil for-farking-ever.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: For their part, members of the Sackler family maintain they did nothing wrong as they profited more than $11 billion from opioid sales. They have agreed to contribute more than $4.3 billion to an opioid settlement.

So, the farking Sackler family is still ahead by almost $7 billion. That's just swell. It's no wonder companies often behave so unethically or even criminally. Even when caught dead to rights, they get to retain most of their ill-gotten profits while accepting no actual responsibility.

Although depressing as hell with many "aw fark!" moments, Dopesick is a great series with a terrific cast. Check it out if you have a chance.


It's even worse. The settlements are such that they are being paid over time. They literally can invest the money and pretty much just do the payouts from the interest and be left with the principle.
 
