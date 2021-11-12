 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Gas station unknowingly tests a new blended fuel. Repair shop owners happier with the outcome than the customers   (msn.com) divider line
31
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tainted gas, woah-woah-we-oh
My car now don't go, woah-woah-we-oh.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And we're done here.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Tainted gas, woah-woah-we-oh
My car now don't go, woah-woah-we-oh.


Thread closed.  Move along.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Tainted gas, woah-woah-we-oh
My car now don't go, woah-woah-we-oh.


Your car is now equipped with new Soft Cell technology!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why are the car owners paying for this and not the station?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA: Owners who received tainted gas are allegedly shelling out between $1,200 and $1,600 for repairs, as local mechanics quote jobs taking between eight and 12 hours to rid the car of the tainted fuel. These jobs include flushing the fuel system, replacing the car's fuel filter, and potentially replacing injectors.

The only thing you need to do is drain the tank, maybe. Everything else will be handled by your knock sensor. Since this is Avon, OH, I'm guessing half the cars are rusted out Ford pickups anyway. Unless there's a shiatton of diesel in the mix, you can probably just top off with some 87 a couple of times. These shops are ripping people off. That's the real story.

Oh, and there's a tanker driver about to lose his job. The only person who could've done this.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why would anyone purposely blend gas and diesel? The two are completely incompatible.

if diesel got pumped into an underground tank by accident, the fuel shipper is the one responsible, not the station. And whoever farked that part up should be stuffed into one of those underground tanks.

\ the portals are color-coded for god's sake!
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fsbilly: FTFA: Owners who received tainted gas are allegedly shelling out between $1,200 and $1,600 for repairs, as local mechanics quote jobs taking between eight and 12 hours to rid the car of the tainted fuel. These jobs include flushing the fuel system, replacing the car's fuel filter, and potentially replacing injectors.

The only thing you need to do is drain the tank, maybe. Everything else will be handled by your knock sensor. Since this is Avon, OH, I'm guessing half the cars are rusted out Ford pickups anyway. Unless there's a shiatton of diesel in the mix, you can probably just top off with some 87 a couple of times. These shops are ripping people off. That's the real story.

Oh, and there's a tanker driver about to lose his job. The only person who could've done this.


That is wrong on so many levels, i don't even know where to begin...
 
fsbilly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why are the car owners paying for this and not the station?


That's often how it goes. You have to pay up front and then bring receipts to be reimbursed. Real question is why are they letting the shop fleece them. Drain the tank and refill with gas and get on with it. It will flush the system itself in five minutes.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did they secretly replace the fuel in one of the storage tanks with Folgers crystals?

/old
 
fsbilly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: fsbilly: FTFA: Owners who received tainted gas are allegedly shelling out between $1,200 and $1,600 for repairs, as local mechanics quote jobs taking between eight and 12 hours to rid the car of the tainted fuel. These jobs include flushing the fuel system, replacing the car's fuel filter, and potentially replacing injectors.

The only thing you need to do is drain the tank, maybe. Everything else will be handled by your knock sensor. Since this is Avon, OH, I'm guessing half the cars are rusted out Ford pickups anyway. Unless there's a shiatton of diesel in the mix, you can probably just top off with some 87 a couple of times. These shops are ripping people off. That's the real story.

Oh, and there's a tanker driver about to lose his job. The only person who could've done this.

That is wrong on so many levels, i don't even know where to begin...


Bullshiat. You don't know where to being because you don't know what you're talking about.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Tainted gas, woah-woah-we-oh
My car now don't go, woah-woah-we-oh.


Sometimes they feel they'd like to (dun-dun) drive away...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fsbilly: FTFA: Owners who received tainted gas are allegedly shelling out between $1,200 and $1,600 for repairs, as local mechanics quote jobs taking between eight and 12 hours to rid the car of the tainted fuel. These jobs include flushing the fuel system, replacing the car's fuel filter, and potentially replacing injectors.

The only thing you need to do is drain the tank, maybe. Everything else will be handled by your knock sensor. Since this is Avon, OH, I'm guessing half the cars are rusted out Ford pickups anyway. Unless there's a shiatton of diesel in the mix, you can probably just top off with some 87 a couple of times. These shops are ripping people off. That's the real story.

Oh, and there's a tanker driver about to lose his job. The only person who could've done this.


I was going to ask, can a bit of diesel do any permenent damage? I would think the most you would have to do is drain the tank. Maybe a fuel system flush.

No way that should cost over $1k
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The real crime is they add Ethanol to gas.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you fly light aircraft, one of the things that you do during preflight inspection is sniff the fuel in your tanks. If you smell diesel/kerosene, some moron has filled up your plane with Jet-A instead of avgas. Apparently this kind of thing happens often enough that you have to check for it.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fsbilly: REDARMYVODKA: fsbilly: FTFA: Owners who received tainted gas are allegedly shelling out between $1,200 and $1,600 for repairs, as local mechanics quote jobs taking between eight and 12 hours to rid the car of the tainted fuel. These jobs include flushing the fuel system, replacing the car's fuel filter, and potentially replacing injectors.

The only thing you need to do is drain the tank, maybe. Everything else will be handled by your knock sensor. Since this is Avon, OH, I'm guessing half the cars are rusted out Ford pickups anyway. Unless there's a shiatton of diesel in the mix, you can probably just top off with some 87 a couple of times. These shops are ripping people off. That's the real story.

Oh, and there's a tanker driver about to lose his job. The only person who could've done this.

That is wrong on so many levels, i don't even know where to begin...

Bullshiat. You don't know where to being because you don't know what you're talking about.


Gee whiz! With a counter-argument like that, I sure do feel PWNED!!

I'll illustrate for you:

What Happens when you put Diesel in a Gas Vehicle?
Since diesel fuel is thicker and denser than gasoline, the fuel pump will struggle to move the diesel/gasoline mixture through the system. Also, the diesel will not be able to easily pass through the fuel filter. Instead, it will clog up the fuel filter. And whatever amount of diesel that then makes its way to the engine will clog the fuel injectors, making them inoperable. This will result in the engine gumming up and seizing. The gasoline engine may run for a little while after diesel has been put in the tank, but that is only because it is still running on the fuel line's remaining gasoline.

https://www.jdpower.com/cars/shopping​-​guides/what-happens-if-you-put-diesel-​in-a-gasoline-car

Go back to your bottle of paste.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fsbilly: FTFA: Owners who received tainted gas are allegedly shelling out between $1,200 and $1,600 for repairs, as local mechanics quote jobs taking between eight and 12 hours to rid the car of the tainted fuel. These jobs include flushing the fuel system, replacing the car's fuel filter, and potentially replacing injectors.

The only thing you need to do is drain the tank, maybe. Everything else will be handled by your knock sensor. Since this is Avon, OH, I'm guessing half the cars are rusted out Ford pickups anyway. Unless there's a shiatton of diesel in the mix, you can probably just top off with some 87 a couple of times. These shops are ripping people off. That's the real story.

Oh, and there's a tanker driver about to lose his job. The only person who could've done this.


You're going to want to replace the fuel filter too, but yeah, diesel in gasoline isn't going to cause mechanical damage. Now, gasoline in diesel that would cause some excitement.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why are the car owners paying for this and not the station?


Because they have places to be vs. waiting 3 months for a check from the insurance company. It sucks, but that's the way damages work. First, you incur the damages, then later you get made whole. (Sometimes much later.)

This is also a reminder to always get a receipt when you fill up, especially if you pay cash. That receipt might be the only evidence tying your car to tainted fuel.
 
McFarkus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fsbilly: REDARMYVODKA: fsbilly: FTFA: Owners who received tainted gas are allegedly shelling out between $1,200 and $1,600 for repairs, as local mechanics quote jobs taking between eight and 12 hours to rid the car of the tainted fuel. These jobs include flushing the fuel system, replacing the car's fuel filter, and potentially replacing injectors.

The only thing you need to do is drain the tank, maybe. Everything else will be handled by your knock sensor. Since this is Avon, OH, I'm guessing half the cars are rusted out Ford pickups anyway. Unless there's a shiatton of diesel in the mix, you can probably just top off with some 87 a couple of times. These shops are ripping people off. That's the real story.

Oh, and there's a tanker driver about to lose his job. The only person who could've done this.

That is wrong on so many levels, i don't even know where to begin...

Bullshiat. You don't know where to being because you don't know what you're talking about.


Gonna agree with you, Mr Bill. I'd bet the 'ooops' was the tanker driver dumped diesel into one of the gas tanks. Yes, their caps are color/symbol coded. For consideration - it could be that the tanker was not loaded correctly, and I don't know if that responsibility falls on the driver or not.
Also agree that draining the cars' gas tanks is probably gonna fix things, assuming a few 15-second rounds of cranking the engine would push gas thru the injectors and that alone would dissolve the diesel residue. Not too confident the spark plugs will survive w/o replacement. But .... what do you do with all the gas? In most cases it's gonna be a gas tank that's almost completely full.
And can you explain the knock sensor part?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: fsbilly: REDARMYVODKA: fsbilly: FTFA: Owners who received tainted gas are allegedly shelling out between $1,200 and $1,600 for repairs, as local mechanics quote jobs taking between eight and 12 hours to rid the car of the tainted fuel. These jobs include flushing the fuel system, replacing the car's fuel filter, and potentially replacing injectors.

The only thing you need to do is drain the tank, maybe. Everything else will be handled by your knock sensor. Since this is Avon, OH, I'm guessing half the cars are rusted out Ford pickups anyway. Unless there's a shiatton of diesel in the mix, you can probably just top off with some 87 a couple of times. These shops are ripping people off. That's the real story.

Oh, and there's a tanker driver about to lose his job. The only person who could've done this.

That is wrong on so many levels, i don't even know where to begin...

Bullshiat. You don't know where to being because you don't know what you're talking about.

Gee whiz! With a counter-argument like that, I sure do feel PWNED!!

I'll illustrate for you:

What Happens when you put Diesel in a Gas Vehicle?
Since diesel fuel is thicker and denser than gasoline, the fuel pump will struggle to move the diesel/gasoline mixture through the system. Also, the diesel will not be able to easily pass through the fuel filter. Instead, it will clog up the fuel filter. And whatever amount of diesel that then makes its way to the engine will clog the fuel injectors, making them inoperable. This will result in the engine gumming up and seizing. The gasoline engine may run for a little while after diesel has been put in the tank, but that is only because it is still running on the fuel line's remaining gasoline.

https://www.jdpower.com/cars/shopping-​guides/what-happens-if-you-put-diesel-​in-a-gasoline-car

Go back to your bottle of paste.


CSB, genius. And that article is copypasted all over the internet. Citing JD farking Power just shows how out of your element you are. Seriously. I can see how much time you spent trying to defend your initial uninformed opinion and that's what you came up with. Good jorb. That article is horseshiat and you should be embarrassed. You won't be, of course, but you should be.

Go away. Go get your fuel injectors replaced or something.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
McFarkus:
And can you explain the knock sensor part?

Depending on how much diesel is in there, the car could be able to compensate for poor quality gas by adjusting mixture and timing. I was being kind of off-the-cuff using knock sensor as shorthand for the cars entire system of sensors and ecu... But most cars will actually run on pretty crummy gas. You'll have a performance decrease, but you might only really notice it if you're getting on it. And your fuel economy will go to shiat.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fsbilly: REDARMYVODKA: fsbilly: REDARMYVODKA: fsbilly: FTFA: Owners who received tainted gas are allegedly shelling out between $1,200 and $1,600 for repairs, as local mechanics quote jobs taking between eight and 12 hours to rid the car of the tainted fuel. These jobs include flushing the fuel system, replacing the car's fuel filter, and potentially replacing injectors.

The only thing you need to do is drain the tank, maybe. Everything else will be handled by your knock sensor. Since this is Avon, OH, I'm guessing half the cars are rusted out Ford pickups anyway. Unless there's a shiatton of diesel in the mix, you can probably just top off with some 87 a couple of times. These shops are ripping people off. That's the real story.

Oh, and there's a tanker driver about to lose his job. The only person who could've done this.

That is wrong on so many levels, i don't even know where to begin...

Bullshiat. You don't know where to being because you don't know what you're talking about.

Gee whiz! With a counter-argument like that, I sure do feel PWNED!!

I'll illustrate for you:

What Happens when you put Diesel in a Gas Vehicle?
Since diesel fuel is thicker and denser than gasoline, the fuel pump will struggle to move the diesel/gasoline mixture through the system. Also, the diesel will not be able to easily pass through the fuel filter. Instead, it will clog up the fuel filter. And whatever amount of diesel that then makes its way to the engine will clog the fuel injectors, making them inoperable. This will result in the engine gumming up and seizing. The gasoline engine may run for a little while after diesel has been put in the tank, but that is only because it is still running on the fuel line's remaining gasoline.

https://www.jdpower.com/cars/shopping-​guides/what-happens-if-you-put-diesel-​in-a-gasoline-car

Go back to your bottle of paste.

CSB, genius. And that article is copypasted all over the internet. Citing JD farking Power just shows how out of your element you ...


Another thundering retort! i feel like i've been Psaki'd!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fsbilly: FTFA: Owners who received tainted gas are allegedly shelling out between $1,200 and $1,600 for repairs, as local mechanics quote jobs taking between eight and 12 hours to rid the car of the tainted fuel. These jobs include flushing the fuel system, replacing the car's fuel filter, and potentially replacing injectors.

The only thing you need to do is drain the tank, maybe. Everything else will be handled by your knock sensor. Since this is Avon, OH, I'm guessing half the cars are rusted out Ford pickups anyway. Unless there's a shiatton of diesel in the mix, you can probably just top off with some 87 a couple of times. These shops are ripping people off. That's the real story.

Oh, and there's a tanker driver about to lose his job. The only person who could've done this.


Sometimes it bewilders me that people who have ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA what they're talking about would so brazenly vomit their lies so boldly and proudly.

It's like the most extreme of political misinformation... but instead, with cars.

You sir, are a total moron.

/And even if that were true (it's NOT!) a repair place is not going to half ass the job and let it continue to partially destroy your system and engine.  If you're doing this yourself, maybe you could get away with it and let half-ass be good enough.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Why would anyone purposely blend gas and diesel? The two are completely incompatible.

if diesel got pumped into an underground tank by accident, the fuel shipper is the one responsible, not the station. And whoever farked that part up should be stuffed into one of those underground tanks.

\ the portals are color-coded for god's sake!


The station gets sued for selling the wrong product. The distributor gets sued for negligence.  The insurance companies will be involved.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Oh, and there's a tanker driver about to lose his job. The only person who could've done this.


Depends.  Are the tanker drivers the ones who fill the tanker trailer?  If the guy just pulled up and hooked up to a properly labeled tank, he's not the one at fault.  It's whomever filled the tank and mislabeled it.  But if he pulled in with a clearly labeled diesel load and dropped it the wrong one, he's toast.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Now, gasoline in diesel that would cause some excitement.


Doesn't that make things all explody?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I sometimes lament the fact that I drove an old shiat box of a truck (I need it for my business but can't afford its modern equivalent,) but when I read things like this I appreciate the fact that I can run it on pretty much any dirty brown liquid that bubbles up out of the ground anywhere. Right now I'm running it on the 300 galleons of fuel oil I scavenged from the crack house across the street from me that burned down a couple months ago. I figure it's the least I can do considering the "people" living there would routinely steal my mail and break into my partners car.
 
ongbok
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This happened a few years ago at a gas station by where I used to live. And yes, unlike a what another Farker is arguing, the repair cost were quoted as being $600 - $1600 depending on the car. But also the gas station owner immediately announced that they had been in touch with everybody affected and were paying for the repairs.

It was less than 10 cars involved and they immediately stopped working within minutes of leaving the gas station. Also the local news was involved, so that maybe why the gas station owner made the announcement that they were paying for the repairs.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Been there. I had someone put sugar in my yank a few years ago. I know it was my next door neighbors, but with no proof I had to pay for it. I was lucky to have insurance, but I had to shell out $500 for the deductible. I hope the gas station, or the company that pumped it in, pay out.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

big pig peaches: fsbilly: FTFA: Owners who received tainted gas are allegedly shelling out between $1,200 and $1,600 for repairs, as local mechanics quote jobs taking between eight and 12 hours to rid the car of the tainted fuel. These jobs include flushing the fuel system, replacing the car's fuel filter, and potentially replacing injectors.

The only thing you need to do is drain the tank, maybe. Everything else will be handled by your knock sensor. Since this is Avon, OH, I'm guessing half the cars are rusted out Ford pickups anyway. Unless there's a shiatton of diesel in the mix, you can probably just top off with some 87 a couple of times. These shops are ripping people off. That's the real story.

Oh, and there's a tanker driver about to lose his job. The only person who could've done this.

I was going to ask, can a bit of diesel do any permenent damage? I would think the most you would have to do is drain the tank. Maybe a fuel system flush.

No way that should cost over $1k


Depends. Tainted diesel will make the engine go boom. Tainted gas, depending on how long the car has been running on it. But you are going be replacing fuel filters, possibly the pump, and possibly the injectors.
 
