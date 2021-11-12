 Skip to content
(Vice)   Why men love throwing rocks into water   (vice.com) divider line
63
63 Comments     (+0 »)
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because most men a just large boys?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Heroes get remembered but legends never die.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What do you want do with your life, Subby?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

THE ORIGINAL.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Badly Drawn Boy - Stone On The Water
Youtube 0VgS_JtDq58
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 425x239]

What do you want do with your life, Subby?


Make smartass headlines on a 90s website, apparently.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's than throwing people you hate into the water?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TLDR: useful for protect against predators in prehistoric age and visually pleasing.
 
Kryllith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, is that trying to imply women don't love throwing rocks into water? That makes no sense to me. It would be like trying to convince me that women don't totally dig a well-executed handbrake turn...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: Because it's than throwing people you hate into the water?


I think too many people have been throwing rocks at UberNeuman's head instead of into the water.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes boys do things they regret later in life.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: because most men a just large boys?


Boys grow bigger, they rarely grow up.

/I sure as hell haven't
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not always about the splash.  Any moron can huck a heavy rock into the lake.

We would regularly hurl small, thin stones as high as possible so that they would "rip" into the water with almost no disturbance.

"Slit the devil's throat", we called it.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: because most men a just large boys?


What are they adjusting?
Is this legal?
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throwing rocks into rivers?  DAM!
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: because most men a just large boys?


But why do boys do it, then?

I think we're just fascinated by massive releases of energy.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roc6783: wademh: because most men a just large boys?

Boys grow bigger, they rarely grow up.


Well, yeah, but I thought that was a universal human thing.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloop.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Takes our minds off stupid shiat.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: Because it's than throwing people you hate into the water?


Better than accidentally them because of overpowering rage?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little boys are all about collecting rocks.  You take one hiking and suddenly they're grabbing up nondescript rocks for their rock collection.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It reminds me of poopin' in the terlet.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love skimming stones, if you can get 5 or 6 bounces you feel like a superhero.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I really pondered it until we had a son and he started chucking stuff at everybody and everything. He also wants to feed us and every animal we see. After watching him I figure we must have evolved from something that baited animals with food and then pummeled them to death with rock hurling from trees. Every once in a while someone de-evolves and starts throwing shiate at cars from an overpass.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't find an image of Dr. Bashir about to skip a stone across the great link.  Internet, you let me down again.  Internet:  Probably on you tube, Moran.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: Because it's than throwing people you hate into the water?


The secret missing word was "easier".  You all know where you can insert this word.  Lol.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, science biatches
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFisk: wademh: because most men a just large boys?

But why do boys do it, then?

I think we're just fascinated by massive releases of energy.


Exactly. Throwing rocks in water is a metaphor for sexual release. There's the anticipation, the muscles clenching, the final movement and then a tremendous explosion of liquid.

I need a cigarette now.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Wait, is that trying to imply women don't love throwing rocks into water?


You ever see a woman throw a rock in a lake? Didn't think so. I mean, how would that even work? I'm giggling at the mere thought of it.
 
nogalltogether
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Little boys are all about collecting rocks.  You take one hiking and suddenly they're grabbing up nondescript rocks for their rock collection.


Girls too. I have two girls under the age of 6. Every time we go hiking or walk through our neighborhood, I end up with pockets full of rocks, leaves, acorns, etc. I've found many rocks in their cupholders of their car seats also. We ended up giving each of them a box to collect nature things.

They also love throwing rocks into water. Instead of week long vacations, we have been renting house on lakes for long weekends. The girls spend hours with me just throwing stones as large as possible into the water. My shoulder will be tired after the first day. We have a blast.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: roc6783: wademh: because most men a just large boys?

Boys grow bigger, they rarely grow up.

Well, yeah, but I thought that was a universal human thing.


Maybe
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live near the shore of Lake Michigan, and I've spent the last six months getting the hang of the shepherd's sling and staff sling. It's great exercise. Between hiking a couple miles on loose gravel and sand, stooping over to collect sling stones, and slinging them into the lake, 3-4 times a week, I've lost thirty pounds of quarantine gut. It's a great way to socially isolate. People give you space when you're whirling a rock around at a hundred miles an hour.
How to sling like a Balearic slinger
Youtube u4-LpLtrGqs
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: GalFisk: wademh: because most men a just large boys?

But why do boys do it, then?

I think we're just fascinated by massive releases of energy.

Exactly. Throwing rocks in water is a metaphor for sexual release. There's the anticipation, the muscles clenching, the final movement and then a tremendous explosion of liquid.

I need a cigarette now.


Sure you do, Sigmund.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have hope for TikTok. Twitter brought to light just how terrible everybody is. TikTok's purpose seems to be showing the world how farking weird everybody is.

That's a lot better.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's how we show mastery over yet another thing.

"Yeah, you're big and vast, but I just hit you with a mother farking rock. What you gonna do about it you wet biatch? Not a goddamn thing, that's what! Alpha male motherfarkas!"
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GalFisk: wademh: because most men a just large boys?

But why do boys do it, then?

I think we're just fascinated by massive releases of energy.


that's as good of an explanation as I have ever heard.

Guns, fireworks, ordinances, nukes... it feels good because you, as a single person, get to blow shiat up that you could never hope to do with 2 arms.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Watching water get its own back today, falling all over previously dry rocks.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You gotta skip em across the water
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
coming up next on kill-joy news - why men like fun and what you can do about it.
 
Muta
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We went to the Hoover Damn a month or so ago.  I soooo wished I had brought a bowling ball to chuck into the river.  Actually, I wanted two, one to throw off the near by bridge and another to roll down the damn.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psylence
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: It reminds me of poopin' in the terlet.


Beware of Poseidon's kiss tho.
 
special20
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
benis go brrrr
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Subtonic: eKonk: Wait, is that trying to imply women don't love throwing rocks into water?

You ever see a woman throw a rock in a lake?

Fark user imageView Full Size

/read that in his voice
 
alice_600
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

eKonk: Wait, is that trying to imply women don't love throwing rocks into water? That makes no sense to me. It would be like trying to convince me that women don't totally dig a well-executed handbrake turn...


There is a reason I love Clarkson and it's not his face.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
