 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Take your own dick pics   (wtae.com) divider line
12
    More: Creepy, Hearst Television, WTAE-TV, News, E/I, English-language films, E-mail, Restrooms, Burrell Township, Indiana County, Pennsylvania  
•       •       •

365 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2021 at 1:05 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not that lazy.
 
freetomato
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow. The photographer got away without being punched?
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've mastered my kegels to the point where I can use my dick to take a hands-free selfie.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

"SHEEEEEEEEEEEE-ITZ!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
" Hey, I impressed someone so much they took a dick pic of me to show their friends..."

or

" It made them laugh so much they had to take a dick pic to show to their friends.."


Pick your poison..
 
Speef
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you're shiatting and passerby start taking video, you should probably be calling the doctor, not the police.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is that a fruit bat?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He should have peed on the guys' phone.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

guestguy: I've mastered my kegels to the point where I can use my dick to take a hands-free selfie.


https://youtu.be/TLcZMIRLCPg?t=79
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that scene in Borat.
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OpusSoup: guestguy: I've mastered my kegels to the point where I can use my dick to take a hands-free selfie.

https://youtu.be/TLcZMIRLCPg?t=79


Nope, not clicking that...

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.