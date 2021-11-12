 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Vehicle crashes into cemetery in Pittsburgh. Hundreds dead at the scene   (wtae.com) divider line
20
    More: Obvious, News, Hearst Television, WTAE-TV, E/I, WBAL-TV, Ice Cube, E-mail, Public file  
•       •       •

348 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2021 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are they burying the survivors?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid clown cars...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick.  Fix the fence before they get out
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Stupid clown cars...


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a podcast in development over this right now!!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Where are they burying the survivors?


I hate this joke, came here to say it.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are the survivors buried?

/oblig
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
weminoredinfilm.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Could have been so much worse. Imagine if it had happened in Brazil.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They just keep digging and finding more bodies. It's unreal!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

invictus2: [weminoredinfilm.files.wordpress.com image 850x347]


Someone get some light over here, Trash is taking off her clothes again!

/Me: "Again!?"
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Back in the late 90s there was a cemetery on the West side of Chicago or in the near suburbs (I forget which) that had a sign that read, "Buckle up. We'll wait for you." I always liked that sign.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ugh... I'm tired. But not as tired as this one joke!

SMDH...
 
Valter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: ajgeek: Stupid clown cars...

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x637]


He must love his wife a lot.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: ajgeek: Stupid clown cars...

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thank you Subby!  +1
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Vehicle crashes into cemetery in Pittsburgh. Hundreds dead at the scene

Digging continues.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Valter: MythDragon: ajgeek: Stupid clown cars...

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x637]

He must love his wife a lot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mchaboud
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Salmon: Jeebus Saves: Where are they burying the survivors?

I hate this joke, came here to say it.


Where are they burying the Salmons?

/ You'll eat your joke vegetables
// and like them
/// because slashies
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.