 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   Trespassing and resisting arrest at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic? Enjoy a pair of bracelets and a free ride   (wmur.com) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy, Arrest, resisting arrest, COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Currier Museum of Art, little outburst, community event, little bit of music, fun event  
•       •       •

704 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2021 at 12:35 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Valter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm so tired of this crap.

Get vaccinated.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As punishment you will be consecutively administered two dozen nasal swabs.
And five in the butt.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's ironic, cause he was already there.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Police said Robert McClory, 37, of Goffstown, was driving a Jeep in circles in a parking lot.

One of the better parts of this current political clownshow are all the derpers who clearly have no idea what a protest is.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Did not see that coming
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Police said his behavior was "causing safety concerns for the children waiting and playing on the pavement."


But he was protecting the children from the pedo-vaccine!
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 400x556]
[Fark user image 674x370]


He thinks the uneven facial hair will distract people's attention from the receding hairline.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I went to our mass vax place back in April/May, on top of the 80+ nurses and paper-handling people, there were at least 3-4 heavily armed military-grade guards wandering around.  No idea of their branch, and they seemed nice enough, but it was kind of jarring seeing guys that looked like they should have been on patrol in the Middle East at a medical facility.

This is why we can't have nice things.
 
Randrew
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"they believed McClory was among a group of protesters outside the event that was there to oppose the distribution of the vaccine."

OK, I can kinda understand the "you can't tell ME what to do!" types, but coming out to protest other people trying to take care of their own health?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: X-Geek: [Fark user image 400x556]
[Fark user image 674x370]

He thinks the uneven facial hair will distract people's attention from the receding hairline.


From his actions , there not a lot of thinking going on ..
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the first Republican attempt to outright ban the vaccine.

You think that's so stupid it won't happen? Oh, I say it would be so stupid that it will definitely happen somewhere.
 
Randrew
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: X-Geek: [Fark user image 400x556]
[Fark user image 674x370]

He thinks the uneven facial hair will distract people's attention from the receding hairline.


His facial hair is OK.  He just has an uneven face.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Friendship bracelets?
 
Supadope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image image 400x556]
[Fark user image image 674x370]


... He's kind of funny looking.

Also

... He's kind of looking funny.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: As punishment you will be consecutively administered two dozen nasal swabs.
And five in the butt.


We should make jail booking include a mandatory vaccine. Strap him down, jab him, and then process him for bail.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did they give him the vaccine after he was cuffed?
 
Erek the Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Randrew: "they believed McClory was among a group of protesters outside the event that was there to oppose the distribution of the vaccine."

OK, I can kinda understand the "you can't tell ME what to do!" types, but coming out to protest other people trying to take care of their own health?


I wonder how long it will be before this escalates to random drive by shootings of the facilities and arson.

You know, like Planned Parenthood clinics.
 
Randrew
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: MillionDollarMo: As punishment you will be consecutively administered two dozen nasal swabs.
And five in the butt.

We should make jail booking include a mandatory vaccine. Strap him down, jab him, and then process him for bail.


Read that as "process him for bait".

Made me wonder if we've done any testing on the safety of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine on aquatic life.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm goin' down in a blaze of McClory
Take me now,I don't know the truth
I'm goin' down in a blaze of McClory
Lord I never thought first
But I drew first derp
I'm no one's son
Call me young dumb.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He should have just refused joinder with the cop and went on his merry way.
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Alright...who's the NH subby?  I grew up there, and can smell the stink of pine and granite all over this.  Also, y'know, WMUR...
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Driving around in circles in the parking lot?  Maybe we are living in a simulation; this is NPC behavior.
 
Randrew
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

guestguy: Alright...who's the NH subby?  I grew up there, and can smell the stink of pine and granite all over this.  Also, y'know, WMUR...


I watch Mustie1's channel on YouTube and I smelled the stink of old fuel.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's bad enough that these farkers won't get vaccinated, but they are also trying to prevent intelligent people from getting vaccinated.

They've had plenty of warnings about this, so no more leniency.  They need to start getting jail time for interference that goes beyond protest.
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 minute ago  
emersonbiggins:
Driving around in circles in the parking lot?  Maybe we are living in a simulation; this is NPC behavior.

Oof.  That describes way too many peoples' real lives.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.