 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   Soon 'Escape from New York' will be impossible as construction begins on $107 million 'living' barriers that will fight the city's rising seas. Subby really knows that this is the beginning of the city being walled off   (gothamist.com) divider line
29
    More: Interesting, Storm surge, New York City, Construction, Staten Island, Sea level, Tropical cyclone, New York City's latest project, Tide  
•       •       •

470 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2021 at 11:05 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nawlins North
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seas are the minor inconvenience.  It's massive hurricanes that'll be the real worry with global warming.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or you could work with it.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

doomjesse: Seas are the minor inconvenience.  It's massive hurricanes that'll be the real worry with global warming.


And that's before the sharknadoes.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Not that far off.
 
baorao
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
$107 million seems optimistic.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just put a dam across the Verrazano Narrows.

Why no, I did not look at a map before posting.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Soon.

[Fark user image image 320x176]


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Soon.

[Fark user image image 320x176]


What is that from?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gotta keep out those damn ferriners from New Jersey.
 
Randrew
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x478]

Not that far off.


Just tear it all down and build atop the ruins.
 
Randrew
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Evil Mackerel: Soon.

[Fark user image image 320x176]

What is that from?


Carefully the headline read it.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

baorao: $107 million seems optimistic.


Change that $M to a $B and now we're talking.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Evil Mackerel: Soon.

[Fark user image image 320x176]

[i.makeagif.com image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Almost every single interview around that movie, Kurt Russel was bragging non-stop about making the half court basketball shot.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baorao: $107 million seems optimistic.


That was just for the announcement. It'll balloon to $14T by next year.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This will surely rank as another great success story of man defeating the sea.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I came into this thread for "The Expanse" reference.  Comic Book Guy did not disappoint me.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Evil Mackerel: Soon.

[Fark user image image 320x176]

What is that from?


Stargate: Atlantis
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Gotta keep out those damn ferriners from New Jersey.


I'm a ferryman from New Jersey and resent that!
/travel to NYC six times a day
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They are building the wall in the wrong spot! It's supposed to be further south!
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Evil Mackerel: Soon.

[Fark user image image 320x176]

What is that from?

Herbie Goes Bananas
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: baorao: $107 million seems optimistic.

Change that $M to a $B and now we're talking.


City and state officials are practicing putting on the completely-baffled faces they use when announcing "unexpected" delays and overruns - which are about as unexpected as a day with Y in it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: ColonelCathcart: baorao: $107 million seems optimistic.

Change that $M to a $B and now we're talking.

City and state officials are practicing putting on the completely-baffled faces they use when announcing "unexpected" delays and overruns - which are about as unexpected as a day with Y in it.


Just wait to see what happens on the military base:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuffy: [Fark user image image 448x316]
Or you could work with it.


A New York City gondolier?

Fuggitdaboutit.

/Still a farkload of money to get that medallion
 
Randrew
‘’ less than a minute ago  

baorao: $107 million seems optimistic.


That's just for the first round of bribes.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.