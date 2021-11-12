 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Brian Laundrie sleuths convinced that the leg found floating near Florida park belongs to him   (the-sun.com) divider line
31 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was a dog leg after playing fetch with a three-legged dog.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've got nothing to go on.

/ or something
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear Laundrie's leg might've come in with the Tide
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Facebook user wrote: "Oh my, wonder if it's Brian's." Another wrote: "Brian, is that you?"

"Research"
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: They've got nothing to go on.

/ or something


Almost like they don't have any limbs or something to support themselves with...
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The. Dude. Is. Not. Dead.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm used to the Sun having information free articles, but, wow. Err, Congrats?
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think I've read this story.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead on the River: Nick Nostril: They've got nothing to go on.

/ or something

Almost like they don't have any limbs or something to support themselves with...


They lack the appendage to prop themselves up, as the old saying goes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, that leg was obviously leftover from the original Dexter series.

/gotta use real cadavers for true realism
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew he didn't have a leg to stand on!
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname: I knew he didn't have a leg to stand on!


And you ruined it....
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, fine. i'm sure as shiat not going to argue with you.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He obviously cut his own leg off to trick us.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: I hear Laundrie's leg might've come in with the Tide


It washed up on the bleach.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: emersonbiggins: I hear Laundrie's leg might've come in with the Tide

It washed up on the bleach.


Oh, that's just the Media's Spin Cycle...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did you check out his thighs when he was alive?  Them gators would fight over a leg like his.  Like three kids screaming for the turkey legs at Thanksgiving.  This is some hobo leg.  Gaters don' go near bo legs.  Too sinewy.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: emersonbiggins: I hear Laundrie's leg might've come in with the Tide

It washed up on the bleach.

Oh, that's just the Media's Spin Cycle...


But what do they have to Gain?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: [Fark user image 220x323]

I think I've read this story.


You have to admit, this situation sounds like something Hiaasen would think up.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's pretty sketch if he owns a severed human leg.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Somaticasual: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: emersonbiggins: I hear Laundrie's leg might've come in with the Tide

It washed up on the bleach.

Oh, that's just the Media's Spin Cycle...

But what do they have to Gain?


All the cheer?

/You wanna snuggle?
 
nytmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: The. Dude. Is. Not. Dead.


"Research"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought they already found his body...
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So over Brian Laundrie. All the real true-crime heads are searching for Brian Shaffer

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappe​a​rance_of_Brian_Shaffer
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Chemlight Battery: Somaticasual: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: emersonbiggins: I hear Laundrie's leg might've come in with the Tide

It washed up on the bleach.

Oh, that's just the Media's Spin Cycle...

But what do they have to Gain?

All the cheer?

/You wanna snuggle?


It's a delicate balance.  They want the story to be a feature of their permanent press, but the more they shout about it the greater will be our resolve to ignore it.  In the end they may be hung out to dry.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: fifthofzen: [Fark user image 220x323]

I think I've read this story.

You have to admit, this situation sounds like something Hiaasen would think up.


It does, and even set in Florida. Maybe Skink got hold of him?

/For the record, I do not think Laundrie faked his death. Dude's dead
 
guestguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: So over Brian Laundrie. All the real true-crime heads are searching for Brian Shaffer

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappea​rance_of_Brian_Shaffer


"Randy Shaffer, who had recently suffered the death of his wife, continued the search for his son on his own. A psychic he consulted told him Shaffer's body was in water near a bridge pier."

Sounds like that case can be closed.
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gator McKlusty would have found him in 90 minutes.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Legs yet!
 
docilej
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Claiming it was his leg? Wow, that's going out on a limb!!!
 
