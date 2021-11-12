 Skip to content
 
(Metro) Weeners Three giant stone penises stolen from shop in North Yorkshire, England. Police now questioning all male marble statues, but having a hard time making them talk   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weeners, Northallerton, North Yorkshire, Leeming Bar, Sculpture, Jason Hadlow, pictures of concrete penises, cast iron stags, York  
posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2021 at 11:20 AM



8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's tough being wanted just for our giant rock hard penises.
 
special20
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

8 inches: It's tough being wanted just for our giant rock hard penises.


Mighty thirsty sounding for a username that checks out.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
www.bigdeck.com
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You mom, mom, mom wanted for questioning.

Aw, who am I kidding?  You're mom can handle all three no problem.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Looking for 3 very flexible ladies.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No time for the old 'in-out' love, I've just come to read the meter!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Try St. Mark's Place, next to a broken toaster oven.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
... the harder they phall
 
beakerxf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Strange that didn't think to ask any lady statues, especially any looking suspiciously satisfied.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would start by questioning Paige.
 
Valter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am beginning to think that FARK dot com is full of sex pests.
 
Yoleus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Have you tried unplugging the giant stone phallus from the power source for two minutes while I hold the line and then plugging it back in again?"
 
