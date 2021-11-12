 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Evidence shows nature is running AMOC   (aljazeera.com) divider line
65
    More: Scary, Climate change, Climate, Ocean, Earth, Gulf Stream, Atlantic Ocean, Thermohaline circulation, climate models  
•       •       •

1696 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Nov 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?


I could, yes.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
herocollector.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?


That's 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?


It translates to even more snowballs that members of congress could toss to prove global warming is a hoax.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, so ill finally be able to wear that heavy wool pea coat I bought three years ago.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: cman: FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?

That's 41 degrees Fahrenheit.


That's temp wise. 5 degrees hotter than 32f is 37f. But converting it that way just converts it into F temperature and not something like 20F hotter.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deg. F = Deg. C * 9/5 + 32

so

5C * 9 / 5 + 32 = 41F
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In related Day After Tomorrow news, today Taylor Swift released a an extended 10 minute cut of the song detailing how much of an asshole Jake Gyllenhaal was to her.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean we could see a remake of Day After Tomorrow?   Because the world doesn't need one of those.   Ever.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Valter: cman: FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?

That's 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

That's temp wise. 5 degrees hotter than 32f is 37f. But converting it that way just converts it into F temperature and not something like 20F hotter.


Look dude I got a degree in Psychology. They required two courses in Statistics. I use a calculator for everything else.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remnants of Santa: Deg. F = Deg. C * 9/5 + 32

so

5C * 9 / 5 + 32 = 41F


JFC I guess I need to clarify right away that this was a farking joke.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remnants of Santa: Deg. F = Deg. C * 9/5 + 32

so

5C * 9 / 5 + 32 = 41F


No, I'm not asking what's on the thermometer what 5C to F is. I'm asking how hotter it is. Like 10 degrees hotter, or 20 degrees hotter
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: cman: Valter: cman: FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?

That's 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

That's temp wise. 5 degrees hotter than 32f is 37f. But converting it that way just converts it into F temperature and not something like 20F hotter.

Look dude I got a degree in Psychology. They required two courses in Statistics. I use a calculator for everything else.


You;re converting thermometer temperatures. It'll be 10 degrees colder tonight. I am not saying its going to be 10F outside, I'm saying it'll be a little less cool.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Remnants of Santa: Deg. F = Deg. C * 9/5 + 32

so

5C * 9 / 5 + 32 = 41F

No, I'm not asking what's on the thermometer what 5C to F is. I'm asking how hotter it is. Like 10 degrees hotter, or 20 degrees hotter


It's just 5C * 9/5, without adding 32. So the change would be about 9 degrees F.
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GameSprocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Remnants of Santa: Deg. F = Deg. C * 9/5 + 32

so

5C * 9 / 5 + 32 = 41F

No, I'm not asking what's on the thermometer what 5C to F is. I'm asking how hotter it is. Like 10 degrees hotter, or 20 degrees hotter


Shoot, I just lost that number. A C degree is a little less than 2 F degrees (for not having to do much math approximations), so about 9 or 10 F degrees increase?
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?


Can't tell if trolling or if they've updated the article?
Temperatures in Europe and the east of North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit), leading to more extreme winter weather.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Temperatures in Europe and the east of North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit), leading to more extreme winter weather. "
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

squegeebooo: cman: FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?

Can't tell if trolling or if they've updated the article?
Temperatures in Europe and the east of North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit), leading to more extreme winter weather.


Well I don't read everything that I post. What do you think I am, a nerd?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how cold is that in Kelvin?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: squegeebooo: cman: FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?

Can't tell if trolling or if they've updated the article?
Temperatures in Europe and the east of North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit), leading to more extreme winter weather.

Well I don't read everything that I post. What do you think I am, a nerd?


Addendum

I took it from the photo caption, not from any paragraph in the story. The photo caption doesn't contain the 9F reference.
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: But how cold is that in Kelvin?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread went straight off the rails pulling out of the station.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Graphic photo of nature overrunning our town center a few weeks into the pandemic
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: But how cold is that in Kelvin?


What are you, European? Use Rankine.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If things go to pot with that, there's going to be some people who'll have to live in hiding for the rest of their lives. Don't think you can convince podunk farkfaces that 'globle warmin' is a myth and then when you're bullshiat wreaks major havoc not eventually find yourself in a quiet room with people who know full well who you are.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?


Learn metric like the rest of the world, knuckle dragger.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this is incredibly bad.  Britain would be farked.

Wait, maybe it's not as bad as I thought.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: cman: FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?

That's 41 degrees Fahrenheit.


And 5500 deg Kelvin, which is the worst timeline.
 
goodncold
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I am going to start buying up snow shovels at Canadian Tire and shipping them to the UK for crazy profit!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Deg. F = Deg. C * 9/5 + 32

so

5C * 9 / 5 + 32 = 41F


Wait, why is my beacon lit? Oh, I see, someone is having an algebra problem.

If x is the difference between two Celsius temperatures A and B, and the Fahrenheit version of those temps is A', B' and x', then x' = A'-B' = (A*9/5+32) - (B*9/5+32) = A*9/5 - B*9/5 = (A-B)*9/5 = x*9/5.

A 5°C temp difference is a 9°F temp difference.
 
encephlavator
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cman: FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?


For FSM's sake. There are 1.8º Fahrenheit for every degree snobius. 5C X 1.8 = 9ºF.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's 

DOCTORD000M: This thread went straight off the rails pulling out of the station.


You're right.  We need to take this seriously.  Those poor Europeans are going to be dealing with falling temperatures as well as global warming.  On top of that, future generations are going to be facing other major challenges, such as declining labor forces due to demographic changes and the loss of jobs due to automation and AI.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cman: FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?


Half a Minnesota Winter
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If the UK and Europe have this drop, doesn't that mean some area will gain a roughly equivalent temp rise? Will the Bahamas or Central America end up frying?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rummonkey: cman: FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?

Learn metric like the rest of the world, knuckle dragger.


You're the knuckle dragger
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: If the UK and Europe have this drop, doesn't that mean some area will gain a roughly equivalent temp rise? Will the Bahamas or Central America end up frying?


Yes.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bthom37: Yeah, this is incredibly bad.  Britain would be farked.

Wait, maybe it's not as bad as I thought.


So Brrrrrrrexit?
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

allears: cman: Remnants of Santa: Deg. F = Deg. C * 9/5 + 32

so

5C * 9 / 5 + 32 = 41F

No, I'm not asking what's on the thermometer what 5C to F is. I'm asking how hotter it is. Like 10 degrees hotter, or 20 degrees hotter

It's just 5C * 9/5, without adding 32. So the change would be about 9 degrees F.


You have the correct answer but cman shouldn't be told this because, well, why try to explain things to the completely uneducated - it's like teaching Chimpanzees to type.

As a further response to the actual issue:  I was talking about this 15 years ago here on fark (a different alt related to Nazareth PA if you're really smart and can figure things out).  Thus, it is entirely logical that excessive global warming could, possibly, lead to a return to the severe ice age (we are technically still in an ice age, which makes human beingness possible).

The real issue we should be worried about is the death of phytoplankton from carbonic acid that is formed when CO2 and water mix - this is already happening.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I find it difficult to imagine that something scientists predicted a couple decades ago could be on the verge of occurring after a couple more decades of largely unimpeded GHG emissions.  That makes no sense to me.  Why didn't they develop some kind of "science ray" that fixed this?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: allears: cman: Remnants of Santa: Deg. F = Deg. C * 9/5 + 32

so

5C * 9 / 5 + 32 = 41F

No, I'm not asking what's on the thermometer what 5C to F is. I'm asking how hotter it is. Like 10 degrees hotter, or 20 degrees hotter

It's just 5C * 9/5, without adding 32. So the change would be about 9 degrees F.

You have the correct answer but cman shouldn't be told this because, well, why try to explain things to the completely uneducated - it's like teaching Chimpanzees to type.

As a further response to the actual issue:  I was talking about this 15 years ago here on fark (a different alt related to Nazareth PA if you're really smart and can figure things out).  Thus, it is entirely logical that excessive global warming could, possibly, lead to a return to the severe ice age (we are technically still in an ice age, which makes human beingness possible).

The real issue we should be worried about is the death of phytoplankton from carbonic acid that is formed when CO2 and water mix - this is already happening.


I'm not uneducated. I got a BS in BS. And I know how to program a universal remote.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: The real issue we should be worried about is the death of phytoplankton from carbonic acid that is formed when CO2 and water mix - this is already happening.


Exactly.  This is why proposals to shield the earth from solar radiation with stratospheric sulfites or space mirrors are missing the point.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Deg. F = Deg. C * 9/5 + 32

so

5C * 9 / 5 + 32 = 41F


so

OMFGJFCBBQ?
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cman: Porkbelly: allears: cman: Remnants of Santa: Deg. F = Deg. C * 9/5 + 32

so

5C * 9 / 5 + 32 = 41F

No, I'm not asking what's on the thermometer what 5C to F is. I'm asking how hotter it is. Like 10 degrees hotter, or 20 degrees hotter

It's just 5C * 9/5, without adding 32. So the change would be about 9 degrees F.

You have the correct answer but cman shouldn't be told this because, well, why try to explain things to the completely uneducated - it's like teaching Chimpanzees to type.

As a further response to the actual issue:  I was talking about this 15 years ago here on fark (a different alt related to Nazareth PA if you're really smart and can figure things out).  Thus, it is entirely logical that excessive global warming could, possibly, lead to a return to the severe ice age (we are technically still in an ice age, which makes human beingness possible).

The real issue we should be worried about is the death of phytoplankton from carbonic acid that is formed when CO2 and water mix - this is already happening.

I'm not uneducated. I got a BS in BS. And I know how to program a universal remote.


I should apologize; I meant uneducated in scientific matters and wondering why you would be reading this article.  Also, I can now see you have spent a lot of time watching television and probably are a whiz at video games.  Do you get enrichment watching day-time soaps?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cman: Porkbelly: allears: cman: Remnants of Santa: Deg. F = Deg. C * 9/5 + 32

so

5C * 9 / 5 + 32 = 41F

No, I'm not asking what's on the thermometer what 5C to F is. I'm asking how hotter it is. Like 10 degrees hotter, or 20 degrees hotter

It's just 5C * 9/5, without adding 32. So the change would be about 9 degrees F.

You have the correct answer but cman shouldn't be told this because, well, why try to explain things to the completely uneducated - it's like teaching Chimpanzees to type.

As a further response to the actual issue:  I was talking about this 15 years ago here on fark (a different alt related to Nazareth PA if you're really smart and can figure things out).  Thus, it is entirely logical that excessive global warming could, possibly, lead to a return to the severe ice age (we are technically still in an ice age, which makes human beingness possible).

The real issue we should be worried about is the death of phytoplankton from carbonic acid that is formed when CO2 and water mix - this is already happening.

I'm not uneducated. I got a BS in BS. And I know how to program a universal remote.


You guys were on the right track. A first order calculation would suggest that a 5C temp difference is a 41F temp difference. However, you'll note that 5 doesn't go into 41. That's why we have to normalize it by dividing the end by the begining, and then stabilizing it by rounding up to the next integer. So roundup(41 / 5) = roundup(8.2) = 9.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cman: FTA:

Temperatures in Europe and eastern North America would drop by as much as 5 degrees Celsius if the circulation system collapses, leading to more extreme winter weather

/end FTA

Could someone convert that into American, please?


Great skiing in the Poconos and Catskills. Canada will become (even more of a) frozen hellscape.

Mid-Atlantic will have perfect weather.

Florida sucks.
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.