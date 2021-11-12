 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   There's a long history in America of conservative, "anti-woke" colleges trying to reform higher education into something, you know, more to their liking. It's mostly one of abject failure, of course, but that's not stopping the University of Austin
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A history of abject failure? I can't imagine why.

"Welcome to your higher education, students. Remember that we do not allow questioning of any historical events or social constructions that are pleasing to the majority population. Also, remember that questioning figures of authority is not acceptable in any circumstance unless those figures appear to be violating what I just said about questioning historical events and social constructions. Also remember that endeavors like art, music, philosophy, and drama are noble, important pursuits as long as they uplift and extol the virtues of our society's current values. Now prepare for four years of opening your mind to more of what's already in it."
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What's with all the political stories on Main today?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's understandable. Despite what you might expect, Massachusetts is super racist.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Next they'll start a libertarian super society somewhere in South America.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The University of Steve Austin costs $6 million dollars for a 4 year degree, and the athletics departments is farking incredible!  You graduate from there and you'll be a different man!  Goooooo Bigfoots!


// BIgfeet!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anyone against "woke" culture should be put in a barrel abs thrown over Niagara Falls.

They are the same scumbags who hated "political correctness".

Sorry, Cletus that you can't say the N word in public or treat women like crap anymore. You must be very sad.

Your tears, they are delicious.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for when a liberal protest occurs at Wake Forest University (could be about anything), and right wingers will give this line:

"Wake Forest? More like WOKE Forest, amirite?" Actually, I'm submitting this line for a patent, so I'll cash in when it happens.
 
bthom37
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fireproof: What's with all the political stories on Main today?


Trying to lure back old accounts who popped in for the Something Awful/Lowtax thread by showing them the fine quality of debate & discussion when the hillbillies of the main page meet the dedicated 2016 election warriors of the pol tab, most likely.

/Truly, a debate to make the Founders envious
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am skeptical of the term 'long history,' when it is paired with the United States.
 
TabASlotB
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Funny thing about anti-intellectualism is that it's a terrible basis for intellectualism.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Suggested name change

Mein University of Kamf
 
Valter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bthom37: Fireproof: What's with all the political stories on Main today?

Trying to lure back old accounts who popped in for the Something Awful/Lowtax thread by showing them the fine quality of debate & discussion when the hillbillies of the main page meet the dedicated 2016 election warriors of the pol tab, most likely.

/Truly, a debate to make the Founders envious


Kids these days don't know who Lowtax was.
 
bthom37
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also, the answer is, and always will be, because these pseudo-colleges are founded as ways to grift money from rich conservative idiots.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ah, the Fundamentalist-Modernest Controversy Era. A magic time when the Fundamentalists decided that if experts and smart people at universities were going to have the gall to tell them that anything they believed was wrong, they'd make new universities where the eggheads knew their farking places.
 
Meatsim1 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Remember 30 years ago these people were biatching about "political correctness" indoctrinating people in universities?

Same shiat as CRT today, just a different tune
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aungen: I am skeptical of the term 'long history,' when it is paired with the United States.


The history has to be long enough to wave in a dick-like fashion.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Conservatives: Most likely to have a bumper sticker or post on social media the alleged Einstein quote about the definition of insanity

Also Conservatives: People who have for generations continued to try over and over the same failed concepts as before hoping for a different result.

A majority of people really aren't into racism, sexism, hatred of different people, sucking off the rich, treading on workers to benefit the rich, anti-LGBTQ people and etc. It will never stop the conservative from trying. It isn't just fighting the same battles your great-grandparents or grandparents fought. It is fighting the same fights your great Xs 100 grandparents fought. Conservatives don't learn. If they were capable of learning they would have evolved away from being conservative.
 
zbtop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Literally the only people who use the term "woke" are suburban white people, pretty much exclusively as a racist dog whistle.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: " ... four years of opening your mind to more of what's already in it."


I am also skeptical of their heads already been 'so full,' of anything.
 
bthom37
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Valter: bthom37: Fireproof: What's with all the political stories on Main today?

Trying to lure back old accounts who popped in for the Something Awful/Lowtax thread by showing them the fine quality of debate & discussion when the hillbillies of the main page meet the dedicated 2016 election warriors of the pol tab, most likely.

/Truly, a debate to make the Founders envious

Kids these days don't know who Lowtax was.


I'm actually surprised no mainstream outlets have covered his death.  The path from SA to 1/6 is a long one, but it exists.  SA is so foundational to modern internet culture you would think his death would merit some discussion in legacy media.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is there a reason I should care about this other than the author saw a bunch of Twitter posts making fun of it?
Someone on Twitter started a college? Who farking cares?
 
special20
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fireproof: What's with all the political stories on Main today?


Somebody's on a snowflake hunt.
 
LL316
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Anyone against "woke" culture should be put in a barrel abs thrown over Niagara Falls.

They are the same scumbags who hated "political correctness".

Sorry, Cletus that you can't say the N word in public or treat women like crap anymore. You must be very sad.

Your tears, they are delicious.


Trying to not be an asshole, which is all either of those terms are, is too difficult for 74 million Americans.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
you say failure but someone's making money

This shiat ain't falling out of trees.  You don't accidentally a university.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
uh, aren't there like 10 billion religiously-aligned "universities" already? And they're anti-woke as all get out

For some like BYU you have to pledge to not have extra-marital sex and get punished if they find out

Hell at Bob Jones University you couldn't have an interracial date until the year 2000.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zbtop: Literally the only people who use the term "woke" are suburban white people, pretty much exclusively as a racist dog whistle.


There was a brief period about 10 years ago when it was actually used semi-jokingly among more progressive people to mean "that person is aware of the racist history of the United States and the ways in which modern institutions reflect that history," but now, yes, you're right.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've never met anyone who uses the word "woke" non-pejoratively. Is the word a conservative contrivance like teaching Critical Race Theory in elementary school?
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: uh, aren't there like 10 billion religiously-aligned "universities" already? And they're anti-woke as all get out

For some like BYU you have to pledge to not have extra-marital sex and get punished if they find out

Hell at Bob Jones University you couldn't have an interracial date until the year 2000.


*bites lip*

Promise?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the first football game against the Longhorns.  UT will find some way to lose.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Abject failure?

Liberty University:
Undergrad enrollment: 45935
Graduate Enrollment: 33217
Endowment: $1.71 billion
Fully accredited through SACS

I wish I could fail like that
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rudemix: Also Conservatives: People who have for generations continued to try over and over the same failed concepts as before hoping for a different result.


I'd say they're trying for the same result. Look how much power they have, things are working pretty well for them, especially considering their waning numbers.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
bthom37:

I'm actually surprised no mainstream outlets have covered his death.  The path from SA to 1/6 is a long one, but it exists.  SA is so foundational to modern internet culture you would think his death would merit some discussion in legacy media.

The same legacy media who thought 4chan was a hacker, and that Anonymous was an actual organized group?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"anti-woke"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The big new thing today is a Washington Post editorial claiming Critical Race Theory is functionally the precursor to Marxism.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I've never met anyone who uses the word "woke" non-pejoratively. Is the word a conservative contrivance like teaching Critical Race Theory in elementary school?


See the excellent post just above yours.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
guestguy:

You're in the zone! Take the 3 pointers.

Everyone set 'em up and let's win this.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's a growing history of fark articles about Austin College
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm glad to see that a university actually means to defend academic freedom and rejects the cultural and ideological conformity demanded by the left.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So the only real question is. Will it go down because of a money or sex scandal?
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x428]

The big new thing today is a Washington Post editorial claiming Critical Race Theory is functionally the precursor to Marxism.


"New"

peoplesworld.orgView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bthom37: Also, the answer is, and always will be, because these pseudo-colleges are founded as ways to grift money from rich conservative idiots.


The fark are you talking about?  Ain't no rich conservative gonna send their sprog to Mountain Hillybilly Sisterfarker University.  Those kids will go to the Ivies or pseudo-Ivies.  Just like since the beginning of time.  The only people sending their kids to MHSU are wannabe lower management types who want to show willing without daring to pollute the rarified air of their betters by trying to go to Milord's College.
 
DelShiftB
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"It was to be a specific kind of conservative college, one filled with only fundamentalist faculty, at which students adhered to a long list of rules, including bans on alcohol, smoking, dancing, and any other hijinks associated with modern college life."

There's a documentary, Indoctrinate U. They claimed the universities are trying to teach "liberalism" to students as some long-term plan or requirement. But it makes no mention about the other side, despite the film makers attempting to call themselves "on the fence".

But that's just a side point.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wademh: There's a growing history of fark articles about Austin College


Austin College =! UT Austin =! The University of Austin

Only one of these three is a joke.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Abject failure?

Liberty University:
Undergrad enrollment: 45935
Graduate Enrollment: 33217
Endowment: $1.71 billion
Fully accredited through SACS

I wish I could fail like that


And how many people attend non-fundamentalist 4-year universities as a comparison?  Want to compare endowments, enrollments, and accreditation status between the set of fundy schools and, and regular state-funded institutions?

You can look at any single org and make an argument that they're amazing compared to your personal wealth.  Bad argument.  They represent a tiny fraction of enrollments, funding, and accreditation status.  They're little more than rounding errors.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I'm glad to see that a university actually means to defend academic freedom and rejects the cultural and ideological conformity demanded by the left.


Nice.  You should get a couple bites.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: So the only real question is. Will it go down because of a money or sex scandal?


Yes.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image image 425x428]

The big new thing today is a Washington Post editorial claiming Critical Race Theory is functionally the precursor to Marxism.


They're just repeating the way they linked (((the Jews))) to civil rights. It turns out that there's a lot of people who dislike nationalist oppressors.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's only a failure if you're the one left holding the bag when it collapses.

For the grifters that start it up and allocate themselves most of the funds, if it doesn't work it doesn't matter, because they already got paid.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x428]

The big new thing today is a Washington Post editorial claiming Critical Race Theory is functionally the precursor to Marxism.

"New"

[peoplesworld.org image 850x478]


To be clear, it isn't an "anti-racism leads to communism" take.

It's "actually, Critical Race Theory comes from Emmanuel Kant who opposed the Enlightenment and was the person Marx cribbed his ideas from."
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If they don't teach CRT, then they are lying.  "Fearless pursuit of the truth" from conservatives is an oxymoron.
 
