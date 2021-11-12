 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   It's almost like "being an asshole" is really the only controlling ideology behind today's batch of Nazis   (slate.com) divider line
29
    More: Obvious, Racism, White supremacy, Supremacism, white supremacist Chris Cantwell, Peter Simi, grab bag of white supremacists, alt-right trial, Ku Klux Klan  
•       •       •

835 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Nov 2021 at 9:50 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you see Sophie's Choice submitter? Being a Nazi and being an asshole are not mutually exclusive.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Did you see Sophie's Choice submitter? Being a Nazi and being an asshole are not mutually exclusive.


That doesn't appear to be what Subby is saying. Subby appears to be saying that there should be something in addition to being an asshole controlling Nazis, not that they can't be assholes.

/One could argue that being an asshole is a necessary part of being a Nazi, in fact
//Especially these days
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When life is a joke everything is funny!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Today? Try everyday since their inception. Being an a$$hole, especially to them durty minorities, is a core tenet of Nazi ideology.
 
wage0048
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Did you see Sophie's Choice submitter? Being a Nazi and being an asshole are not mutually exclusive.


Of course they're not.  Being an asshole is a prerequisite for being a Nazi.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcos P: When life is a joke everything is funny!


[Adult Swim] figured this out 20 years ago.
 
Cache
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Life is hard.  Make it easier by adopting the mind of a 4 year old.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The days where you could just be a below average white man and wake up every day expecting a free life are drawing to a close and it pisses these people off.

The idea of working for a living and competing against more talented women and immigrants terrifies them.

Thats the root of everything thats going on here.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It is pretty much their core philosophy, along with racism.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh FFS.

Clear out the public/court personnell and pump the place full of Zyklon B. Let them fulfill their dreams.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nazis are going to Nazi. That type has always been prone to adding some type of 'humor' or stigit to what they do. It wasn't an accident that a lot of the actions and things that happened to the Jews by the German Nazis fell on Jewish holy days.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: The days where you could just be a below average white man and wake up every day expecting a free life are drawing to a close and it pisses these people off.

The idea of working for a living and competing against more talented women and immigrants terrifies them.

Thats the root of everything thats going on here.


"economic anxiety" AKA "I suck at life, therefore I choose to be an asshole"
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cache: Life is hard.  Make it easier by adopting the mind of a 4 year old.


Don't slander 4 year-olds with this idiotic garbage.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They just need to sit down and have a drink like this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: The days where you could just be a below average white man and wake up every day expecting a free life are drawing to a close and it pisses these people off.

The idea of working for a living and competing against more talented women and immigrants terrifies them.

Thats the root of everything thats going on here.


And the reason they worship Trump is because he gave them "permission" to Live The American Dream™  which is to "Say what you want and Do what you want with NO Consequences".
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Too much ha ha, pretty soon boo hoo.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's hope for their sake that they get to laugh at the punchline for the rest of their lives (without parole).
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Almost"
 
Skleenar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
AND the GOP, subby.

Redundant, I know.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not just being an asshole.

It's being the biggest asshole you can be in public.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Being an asshole is the opposite of woke, and they've already positioned themselves as absolutely against woke... so that pretty much leaves just asshole.  And like everything else MAGAt, if it's worth doing, it's worth overdoing, so they're overachieving assholes.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Never believe that anti-Semites are completely unaware of the absurdity of their replies. They know that their remarks are frivolous, open to challenge. But they are amusing themselves, for it is their adversary who is obliged to use words responsibly, since he believes in words. The anti-Semites have the right to play. They even like to play with discourse for, by giving ridiculous reasons, they discredit the seriousness of their interlocutors. They delight in acting in bad faith, since they seek not to persuade by sound argument but to intimidate and disconcert. If you press them too closely, they will abruptly fall silent, loftily indicating by some phrase that the time for argument is past." -Sartre
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Part of the problem is tgat we have never been honest about what Nazism was actaully about.  Why Italy and Germany were so easily allies.  Why there were pro German fascist parties in so many European countries.  Why France, despite being occupied, had so many French citizens willing to join the SS and fight for Hitler, and why so many willingly joined the Nazi secret police.  This was not unique to France.

The answer is because it was never about German Nationalism and German pattiotism.  Those were simply the salt that Hitler seasoned his raw meat that he fed his stormtroopers.

No, it was always about white Christian Nationalism.  But it is more than that, it is about a certain veiw on masculinity that embraces the most toxic elements of manhood.

The Republicans today are exactly like the Nazis of 1930s Europe.  They even say they want to kill all of us liberals.  They are pretty damn open about it.  The only difference is that they do not have their camps and death sqauds set up yet, but if they ever get the power that they want, they will.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You can't ironically rob banks.  You're still just a bank robber.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's almost like "being an asshole" is really the only controlling ideology behind today's batch of Nazis GOP Variant

FTF Subby
 
sniderman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't recall ever meeting a socially-conscious, minority-embracing, open-to-new-ideas Nazi, subby.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Johnson: And the reason they worship Trump is because he gave them "permission" to Live The American Dream™  which is to "Say what you want and Do what you want with NO Consequences".


Yep.

Trump is the king of old unemployable white men.

He knows where he would end up in any kind of real meritocracy which is sweeping floors.
Maybe.
If his fat weak body could take it.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dressing like frat boys, with a strict shirt and pants code, carrying the same brand torch -- this was orchestrated.  Usually you don't think of a labor pool of exclusive frat boy/rich kids as extras or atmosphere people, but there it was, right out of Leni Riefenstahl's playbook for Triumph of the Will -- pretty crowd scenes.

Given that Richard Spenser went to the most expensive private school in Texas, St. Mark's, the organizer's message was different.  instead of black shirted professional killer soldiers, this was the sons of rich Republicans exercising their right to take their place of privilege and exemption from consequence.

Or so they thought.  This was parading those sons of GOP as the peasants ready to sacrifice for the self-appointed planners and leaders, showing their fealty and believing they were in control.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sniderman: I don't recall ever meeting a socially-conscious, minority-embracing, open-to-new-ideas Nazi, subby.


They're open to new ideas but only new ideas in service of being assholes.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.