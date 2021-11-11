 Skip to content
Anti-vaxxer mother whose child died of Covid defends her deliberate indifference
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Because online forums are so reputable and beacons of truthiness!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Seems like it's time to drag this out again.
A Song for Anti-Vaxxers
Youtube G8V4NG1HmE8
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fourteen weeks premature?  That's like the second trimester.  The mortality for a COVID ... is like 50% or so?  Pregnant women were no told to get vaccinated until recently.  There was a lot of hesitancy from the medics.

So this is a tragic story.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So you read about a woman who got vaccinated and delivered a still born baby a week later.

Congrats, your baby was born alive, never made it out of the NICU, and died at 9 days old.

But hey, it wasn't stillborn.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'Just hearing the horror stories about women having miscarriages made me not want to take the risk.'


Yeah, the stories you hear at the checkout line at the grocery have become terrifying, eh?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So she put imaginary risk above actual risk.

Stories above reality.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Because online forums are so reputable and beacons of truthiness!


And it doesn't look like the tabloid even bothered asking doctors if the forum posts were true.
 
greensunshine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The small skulls work well as detail pieces on the skull throne.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She's probably anti-abortion too.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Speaking for the first time, Blackpool mum Katie said she did not get vaccinated after hearing 'horror stories' about the effects of the jab on mums-to-be on pregnancy forums online.

Social media is a plague upon society.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Look, she knew they couldn't afford that third child. She counts this as a blessing in disguise. Plus now they can raise money every year with a golf outing in the dead child's honor.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm sure she considers herself "pro-life"
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Call me a dumbass, but what side effect of getting vaccinated could possibly be worse than your baby dying in the NICU a week after birth?
 
sleze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
While not fully cutting her off from the Gene pool, this has to count as some sort of related Darwin award, right?

/sad
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
so if she dies next does that count as a Darwin award? assuming she doesn't have any other kids.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She can't ever admit the truth; if she did, she'd have to admit to herself that she killed her baby.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is just a tragic story with an idiot attached to it.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I'm sure she considers herself "pro-life"


Amateur at best.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's like there's a new generation of sociopaths being raised by the previous crop, where they feel no regret because they've been raised to believe that they're never wrong. Nothing will convince them otherwise, not even when it kills their newborn.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Call me a dumbass, but what side effect of getting vaccinated could possibly be worse than your baby dying in the NICU a week after birth?


Admitting that she was wrong.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sleze: While not fully cutting her off from the Gene pool, this has to count as some sort of related Darwin award, right?

/sad


*shakes tiny fist
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stupid is as stupid does
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

A Room Full of Angry Raccoons: Serious Black: Call me a dumbass, but what side effect of getting vaccinated could possibly be worse than your baby dying in the NICU a week after birth?

Admitting that she was wrong.


Pretty sure that's not a side effect of any medication or treatment on the planet.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Call me a dumbass, but what side effect of getting vaccinated could possibly be worse than your baby dying in the NICU a week after birth?


I will start by saying I'm 1000% in favor of vaccination, but I think some people have legitimate(-ish) beliefs that getting vaccinated during pregnancy could result in birth defects or... your baby dying in the NICU a week after birth.

Not saying there's evidence to support that (and how much evidence is there that contradicts it?), but it's a little more sane than worries about 5G, tracking chips, etc.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Call me a dumbass, but what side effect of getting vaccinated could possibly be worse than your baby dying in the NICU a week after birth?


That's only the risk calculation in hindsight.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mofa: She can't ever admit the truth; if she did, she'd have to admit to herself that she killed her baby.


This, exactly.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Darwin hits a saving throw.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like she ain't got no business raising a child in the first place.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

greensunshine: The small skulls work well as detail pieces on the skull throne.


They're the perfect size for the finials on the skull bed.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 1 minute ago  

elaw: Serious Black: Call me a dumbass, but what side effect of getting vaccinated could possibly be worse than your baby dying in the NICU a week after birth?

I will start by saying I'm 1000% in favor of vaccination, but I think some people have legitimate(-ish) beliefs that getting vaccinated during pregnancy could result in birth defects or... your baby dying in the NICU a week after birth.

Not saying there's evidence to support that (and how much evidence is there that contradicts it?), but it's a little more sane than worries about 5G, tracking chips, etc.


If there is no evidence, no, they do not have legitimate beliefs.
 
