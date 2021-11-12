 Skip to content
 
(NBC New York)   'Lion Lady' in blonde wig jumps barrier at Bronx Zoo lion exhibit, dances with roses and tosses $100 bills. Typical New Yorker, not crazy at all   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just know the lion was doing the math on that jump.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when you thought things couldn't get any uglier for the lions this year...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Carole Farking Baskin!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh great, now "The Happening" has started. Bad enough I had to watch it once.
i.giphy.comView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lion: Bored and hungry... Hungry and bored... God damn it, I used to be King of the Jungle! Now I am but a spectacle for lesser beings amusement.

Lion Lady: I missed you so much, King!

Lion: A solution presents itself!
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wonder if it was the same lady who did this a year or two ago.

Also, there is just a little rail where she is that she needs to hop over. The lions are still separated from where she is and her by a big ass pit.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fortunately for her, lions are just large cats so the universal rule of "if you WANT a Cat's attention, it will completely ignore you" still applies
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The zoo intends to prosecute the woman for criminal trespass if she is identified


it can't be long until she puts the video up on the internet if that hasn't already happened 5mins after the incident
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Wonder if it was the same lady who did this a year or two ago.

Also, there is just a little rail where she is that she needs to hop over. The lions are still separated from where she is and her by a big ass pit.


I heard on the news earlier this morning that they think it is.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Wonder if it was the same lady who did this a year or two ago.

Also, there is just a little rail where she is that she needs to hop over. The lions are still separated from where she is and her by a big ass pit.



insert oblig xkcd here...
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lady Gaga?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: I heard on the news earlier this morning that they think it is.


We were there actually the last time it happened, and obviously word starts traveling around the zoo, and like a game of telephone by the time it got to us it was something along the lines of the lions just ate 2 people, and one was loose.

A quick google obviously put that to bed, and my kid was kind of bummed that it was just someone hopping a little fence, and not rogue lions running amuck.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"...whose husband recorded the cellphone footage..."

Im guessing thats one guy who would not be earth shatteringly devastated if he one day, due to some completely unavoidable zoo animal related tragedy, woke to find himself single.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LineNoise: AlwaysRightBoy: I heard on the news earlier this morning that they think it is.

We were there actually the last time it happened, and obviously word starts traveling around the zoo, and like a game of telephone by the time it got to us it was something along the lines of the lions just ate 2 people, and one was loose.

A quick google obviously put that to bed, and my kid was kind of bummed that it was just someone hopping a little fence, and not rogue lions running amuck.


Not gonna lie- I like the way your kid thinks.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She's the equivalent of those weird women who become infatuated with guys on death row. But it's a zoo...which is extra disturbing
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"They definitely need better security. If she's able to do that a second time, there's no telling what'll happen the third time. She might not be so lucky," said Leo Morales.

Ummm no they don't Leo (ironic). The lions always should have a decent shot at actually eating someone that stupid.
 
