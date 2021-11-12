 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Regretting getting vaccinated? No problem, these cures will not only get rid of the vaccine, but will also turn you back into a virgin   (nbcnews.com) divider line
40
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them have their little soak to cleanse their bodies of the nasty, evil, vile vaccine.

If that makes them feel better about giving in to reason.  I'm okay with that.

Because no matter how many times they soak, they are still vaccinated.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Grifters' gonna grift
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey there antivax ladies, did you have a moment of weakness and get the jab?
Do you feel the need to cleanse your system? I've got a solution for you.

What you need to understand is that the vaccine quickly migrates into your lymphatic system Lymph is a fluidish substance. Naturally, what you need to do is start sucking out some of your natural fluids. But don't worry, you've got a natural organ that's fit for purpose. It can do a great deal of secreting fluid when properly used.

What you need is an assistant who will show up with a plunger like devise to work this organ in a rhythmic manner. The plunger like device goes in and then the specially designed head pulls back to draw out some of the fluid.

Unfortunately it takes some time. So I recommend two sessions a day, perhaps 10 or 20 minutes apart, repeated every day for at least 5 days. If you sign up soon I can even give you an early adopter discount.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I heard vigorous anal sex will counteract the vaccine.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Will this work as well as a juice detox, or is it on the level of a bee pollen detox.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sure, you might come out of the tub looking like the cackling old lady from The Shining, but if you're moronic enough to believe in this sort of thing, please proceed.
 
neongoats
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You would have to be real human garbage, I mean a real pile of fly ridden shiat to "Regret" that you're no longer a plague rat.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I heard vigorous anal sex will counteract the vaccine.


Strap orders will go through the roof then I'm sure - it's kind of you to offer to help
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Die.

Just die.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Easiest way to undo a vaccination is to get a full-blown measels infection. Strips you of all your previously gained antibodies, natural or vaxx.

/complete your transition into full-bore Nurglite Cultists
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, it does get them to take a bath. So there is that.
:)
 
mikey15
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
and go back to LTE ?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A friend of mine is in a band and their bassist is a lunatic plague rat. She got the vaccine and he's urging her to take colloidal silver to "cleanse her body of graphene oxide."

He also "doesn't believe in Snopes."
 
groppet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just take the horse paste that will do it.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My god, it's amazing that these people are smart enough to put pants on every day.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's genius.  The last step is a borax bath, which as we all know is just a secret plot to decimate the secret insects living among us.  But also the humans.  Overall I see this as a win.  Plus you can add epsom salts with a lavendar scent added that just spruces up your home's atmosphere as you dance around   the corpses.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Sure, you might come out of the tub looking like the cackling old lady from The Shining, but if you're moronic enough to believe in this sort of thing, please proceed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't tell them that the vaccine is deactivated by exposure to air, and they just need to inject a few air bubbles near their vaccination site. That would be bad.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
images.genius.comView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
New version of the loophole?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thanks OP, I hope it takes away the magnetism ,I'm sick of prying myself off the fridge every time I go into the kitchen....
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is this really a bad thing? Let the crazies tell people that they can go ahead and get the vaccine to appease the government and their employers. Jokes on them, you're just going to remove it from your body later with an Epsom salt bath! Ha ha, stupid libs.

We can return to some semblance of the way we were before the Internet came along and made our population of stupid people more consequential.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Be nice to the stupid people.
Selling them stuff is good for the economy.

/I heard that poison ivy will draw the toxins and nanoparticiculate morgellons producing gonkulators to the surface of your skin.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: [images.genius.com image 338x425]


Came for this.
 
Cheron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You do know that you can easily wipe away the toxins. No bath in hard to find ingredients. The US twenty dollars bill has a security strip that is absorbant to micro technology and forgien proteins. For every 40 pounds of body weight rub one 20 dollar bill.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
digmar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I heard vigorous anal sex will counteract the vaccine.


For the giver or the receiver?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm thinking about all those states who bought into funding abortion reversal programs on the assurances that it was a totally a thing by pro-life groups.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

El Jefe Dynamo: Is this really a bad thing? Let the crazies tell people that they can go ahead and get the vaccine to appease the government and their employers. Jokes on them, you're just going to remove it from your body later with an Epsom salt bath! Ha ha, stupid libs.


Oh, you're so close. Epson salts. You're supposed to use Epson salts.

What you do, see, is first to obtain an Epson dot-matrix printer. Plug it in. Fill a tub with water, and add kosher salt. Stir! Get in. Grab the printer and drop it into the tub with you.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I do not blame them.  The frequent and massive erections that you can get from the shot are just not worth it.  My poor wife can not walk normal anymore, and she has taken to bringing girl friends over to our house to help her deal with the burden.  No one warned us that our marriage would be challenged in such a way.

I mean it should have been obvious since the same company that makes vaccines also makes boner pills.  It is a horrible challenge.  No man is meant to have this much sex everyday.  If only I had listened to Trump and his good Christian followers instead of all you horny liberals.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: It's genius.  The last step is a borax bath, which as we all know is just a secret plot to decimate the secret insects living among us.  But also the humans.  Overall I see this as a win.  Plus you can add epsom salts with a lavendar scent added that just spruces up your home's atmosphere as you dance around   the corpses.


Ah, it's a clandestine de-lousing campaign. Brilliant.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Doctor Nostril's Cyanide treatments are much more effective. Don't waste your money on these natural, homeopathic recipes.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bentonite clay is a major component of kitty litter. I'd recommend you hurry over to the nearest cat box and eat at least a cup or two - but make sure it has been 'activated' by the cat first. The clumps are not only the most effective part, they're also optimized for easy transport to make a great on-the-go snack! If you're lucky enough to find some with the dark-colored chunks, you've essentially got an anti-5g cookie dough flavored super food, my friend.

/follow me for more life-saving tips 'they' don't want you to know!
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is there literally no guiding authoritative body to revoke credentials from Doctors who do this shiat?

If not, maybe sane professional Docs should go the old-school union route and send a couple thugs around to make sure everyone is "on the same page".
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should get farked. Who the fark regrets getting a life saving vaccine?

Other than women who shiat out a damaged person, yeah, it's not genetics in that case it's a set of vaccines that have been successfully used for generations.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I do not blame them.  The frequent and massive erections that you can get from the shot are just not worth it.  My poor wife can not walk normal anymore, and she has taken to bringing girl friends over to our house to help her deal with the burden.  No one warned us that our marriage would be challenged in such a way.

I mean it should have been obvious since the same company that makes vaccines also makes boner pills.  It is a horrible challenge.  No man is meant to have this much sex everyday.  If only I had listened to Trump and his good Christian followers instead of all you horny liberals.


This dovetails nicely with my original covid policy recommendation of "lie and tell everyone that catching covid will make your dick fall off."
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dr. Carrie Madej

Doctor of what?

Baking soda and epsom salts, she falsely claims, will provide a "radiation detox" to remove radiation Madej falsely believes is activated by the vaccine.

WTF? Doctor of bullshiat, apparently.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
