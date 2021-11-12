 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Fox News anchor is shocked, SHOCKED, to find out that Biden is president   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, George W. Bush, President of the United States, President Joe Biden, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, Bill Clinton, Democratic Party, Barack Obama, Joe Biden  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in: Fox News anchor is a moron.  Which one?  Yes.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fox News never found a boogeyman it didn't like.

I think things like this are perfect evidence that they got nuthin'.  If you had legit arguments you wouldn't have to resort to this nonsense.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
that Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly used a French accent-Faulkner, who has long been touted by Fox News as one of its "straight news" anchors, then turned to another conservative talking point: That an aging Joe Biden is not actually in charge of his own White House.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
To be fair, there are days when Joe would be, too.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait until they find out who's veep
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The network for Americans with Dementia.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Harris Faulkner has a weird face. She looks like an alien replicant attempting to look like Harris Faulkner.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: To be fair, there are days when Joe would be, too.


You sound triggered. Maybe you should try insurrection again.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Only 8 comments in, and already two are racist.
 
