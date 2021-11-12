 Skip to content
(NPR)   Pro tip: if you want to set a world sports record just wait until all of your competition is dead   (npr.org) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hawkins crossed the finish line in 1:02:95, a slightly slower time than she'd hoped for.

thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I should get out of the bathtub and start training.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I want to live that long.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Hawkins crossed the finish line in 1:02:95, a slightly slower time than she'd hoped for.

That's about as well as I could do.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: I'm not sure I want to live that long.


If you're as healthy as she is, why not?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA says 1:02:95. That is 1 hour, 2 minutes and 95 seconds.

/pet peeve
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1:02:95 and she wanted to do it in less than a minute? That's...not very close.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't bet against Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins.

I want to believe Scorpions started playing as she crossed the finish line. An inspiration to us all...really
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took me a little bit to figure out that that's 1 minute, 2.95 seconds
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: blatz514: Hawkins crossed the finish line in 1:02:95, a slightly slower time than she'd hoped for.

That's about as well as I could do.


Yup.  I saw the time and was thinking..."well Blatz, you've had 2 major knee surgeries by the time you turned 40...no way I could touch that time."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seeing as there is about a tenth of a second between a Gold Medal and umpteenth place, it really is the smart way to do it. Sports records are only meaningful as a sign of your being alive, nowadays.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My mother was an avid Senior Olympian in a number of sports.

When folks would tease her at her birthday, she'd just smile and say "the older I get the easier the competition.....or at least there is less competition"
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think making it to 105, and being in any sort of condition to walk, let alone RUN that far is a big enough achievement in and of itself, that she deserves that category all her own.

I certainly have no illusions that I'm likely to ever get there myself, so... :P
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
blatz514: Hawkins crossed the finish line in 1:02:95, a slightly slower time than she'd hoped for.

When someone in the crowd asked whether it made her feel any better to realize that her time was still less than her age, she simply said: "No."

It's a lot less since there's only 60 seconds in a minute.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So I had to rtfa to figure out that time.   If it was a 10K, then 1:02:95 is a fine time for a centenarian.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Valter: I'm not sure I want to live that long.


If I can be 105 and still mobile on my own like she is and have all my faculties, I'll take on her record.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Heh. I didn't even notice that was a colon instead of a decimal point until you guys pointed it out. That's quite the typo. I know a few elderly ladies who could do a 100m in way less than one hour without their walkers.
 
