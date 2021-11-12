 Skip to content
(Newschannel 9)   Once again, there are no teens on the internet looking to have sex with creepy older men   (newschannel9.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's real to ME subby
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pardon me boy, we are the Chattanooga po-po?  
Cell 29
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what if you have a fetish for fbi agents posing as teenagers looking for sex from creepy old men on the internet.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i meet them all the time
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda known when the text messages were sent via Telex.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: what if you have a fetish for fbi agents posing as teenagers looking for sex from creepy old men on the internet.


Then you have probably created a new PornHub category.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Instead, those 'girls' turned out to be undercover Chattanooga Police officers."

Well, you know what they say: when life hands you lemons, have a lemon party!
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There aren't even any legal age women who want to
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The online ad directed the men to a hotel"

You know the one... that hotel that openly rents rooms to 16 year olds? That's definitely the one, just walk right in. You are SO attractive and good at doing sex, that a 16 year old, who can't possibly get sex from any of the hundreds of boys they go to school with, is willing to pay for a hotel room so you can go to town on them. When you get out of jail, you should probably seek treatment for, among other things, your denial and self-delusion issues.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tobias Funke on To Catch a Predator
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks kinda cute. Can see how they fall for it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not true, Subby, some people are just natural magnets for 16-year-olds

Fark user imageView Full Size


You wouldn't understand.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amounts the men were willing to pay were different - between $80 and $160. But the outcomes were the same.

That's why you shop around. You can get the same outcome for $80.
Bet the guys that were paying $160 feel pretty stupid.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kona: Tobias Funke on To Catch a Predator


That whole segment is either one of the best written, or happy-accidented, scenes in the show. Between "show her daddy's thing" and "get my rocks off" I feel like the whole knock-off Fantastic Four story line was just for the Catch a Predator payoff.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fine cross-section of society.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sad part? If they went to any adjacent state they wouldn't be arrested. In nearly all adjacent states age of consent is 16.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chevello: [Fark user image 500x439]


From and old e-mail admin I worked with:  "Gotta love spam, I may have a tiny d*ck and apparently need 'medical' help to get it up, but at least 18yr old Ukrainian girls still want to sleep with me!"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: The sad part? If they went to any adjacent state they wouldn't be arrested. In nearly all adjacent states age of consent is 16.


I'm surprised it's not 14 in Tennessee.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: keldaria: The sad part? If they went to any adjacent state they wouldn't be arrested. In nearly all adjacent states age of consent is 16.

I'm surprised it's not 14 in Tennessee.


I know right? That was my first thought and why I bothered looking it up. But it's 18 in Tennessee
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: keldaria: The sad part? If they went to any adjacent state they wouldn't be arrested. In nearly all adjacent states age of consent is 16.

I'm surprised it's not 14 in Tennessee.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The amounts the men were willing to pay were different - between $80 and $160"

Yeah. That was probably the going rate for a hooker in 1978. Even if this was a real hooker, imagine how skanky-ass she must be to charge that low. You'd probably get Syphilis off her just from her unzipping your fly.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seven men in Chattanooga recently answered an online ad that presented an opportunity to have sex with one or two 16-year-old girls.


Look, I can understand you being a pederast and wanting to bang a 16 year old, I'm not agreeing with it but I understand it.  What the hell makes you think there are a pair of 16 year old prostitutes organizing threeways?  How do you think that pair exists?  16 year olds wind up prostitutes because they don't HAVE any friends, they don't go on prostitution adventures together.  They're lucky this was the cops setting a trap and not some fake pimp robbing johns.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should have got into a public office THEN you can solicit all of the 16 year olds and nobody will do shiat about it.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe they should meet one of these "underage girls."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I ignore non solicited DM's.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No. Well, at least not in their lowlife, 4-Chan browsing tax bracket.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Should have got into a public office THEN you can solicit all of the 16 year olds and nobody will do shiat about it.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mike_d85:

Seven men in Chattanooga recently answered an online ad that presented an opportunity to have sex with one or two 16-year-old girls.


Look, I can understand you being a pederast and wanting to bang a 16 year old, I'm not agreeing with it but I understand it.  What the hell makes you think there are a pair of 16 year old prostitutes organizing threeways?  How do you think that pair exists?  16 year olds wind up prostitutes because they don't HAVE any friends, they don't go on prostitution adventures together.  They're lucky this was the cops setting a trap and not some fake pimp robbing johns.


Last year, a young lady bumped into me at a QuickTrip and we started talking. She asked me when I got off of work and I told her 5. She said "are you going to be waiting for me at the motel down the road?".

/ I said "NOPE" very loudly

// I'm sure that she was a perfectly nice girl and we would have played Kings on the Corner. But that exact play had been used to rob some people the week before
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

khitsicker: what if you have a fetish for fbi agents posing as teenagers looking for sex from creepy old men on the internet.


Then getting arrested by these guys should be right up your alley.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: "The online ad directed the men to a hotel"

You know the one... that hotel that openly rents rooms to 16 year olds? That's definitely the one, just walk right in. You are SO attractive and good at doing sex, that a 16 year old, who can't possibly get sex from any of the hundreds of boys they go to school with, is willing to pay for a hotel room so you can go to town on them. When you get out of jail, you should probably seek treatment for, among other things, your denial and self-delusion issues.


Where there are reasons why so many of these guys turn out to be auper religious.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These guys are trying to do what they couldn't do in high school.  Date high school girls.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
16/f/NY looking to hang out or whatever idk
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: "The amounts the men were willing to pay were different - between $80 and $160"

Yeah. That was probably the going rate for a hooker in 1978. Even if this was a real hooker, imagine how skanky-ass she must be to charge that low. You'd probably get Syphilis off her just from her unzipping your fly.


I don't think that Matt Gatez and Chattanooga gas station attendants are necessarily sourcing teenagers from the same traffickers.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I often wonder how many of these guys would have lived out the rest of their lives never even trying to buy so much as a hug from someone underage if the cops hadn't put that bait out there.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
State Farm® State of Disbelief French Model
Youtube 3DZbSlkFoSU
 
Tex570
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: "The amounts the men were willing to pay were different - between $80 and $160"

Yeah. That was probably the going rate for a hooker in 1978. Even if this was a real hooker, imagine how skanky-ass she must be to charge that low. You'd probably get Syphilis off her just from her unzipping your fly.


username checks out?
 
badplaid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: "The amounts the men were willing to pay were different - between $80 and $160"

Yeah. That was probably the going rate for a hooker in 1978. Even if this was a real hooker, imagine how skanky-ass she must be to charge that low. You'd probably get Syphilis off her just from her unzipping your fly.


I don't know if that's so true. The supply is far exceeding demand lately as more women get into sex work. It's getting harder and harder to get a following on onlyfans and it's a slippery slope to escorting. You look at some of those seeking arrangement sites or pay-to-date sites and there used to be hundreds of women in a major metro areas. All the women were the same on all the sites. Now there are thousands and all not all women are on all the sites. 80 bucks was low 5-10 years ago, but the entire scene has changed.

It's not my thing, but I like to check my matched tinder profiles with the escort and pay-to-date sites. It used to be 1-100. Lately it's more like 1-30.

/been on 4 tinder dates that ended after drinks and a meal and the very average looking to slighly above average looking woman tells me the rest of the night is $150. Not my thing.
//I usually tell them if I was going to pay for it, it surely wouldn't be with a 6 or 7. I am not hideous and there are plenty of 6s that still want to fark for free*.

*it's never "free".
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: keldaria: The sad part? If they went to any adjacent state they wouldn't be arrested. In nearly all adjacent states age of consent is 16.

I'm surprised it's not 14 in Tennessee.


Tennessee is just the south, it is not the deep south.  Historically east Tennessee has been more in view with the north than it has been with the south.

However the conservatives have spent decades eroding the education system in Tennessee, starving mist of the counties it of a tax base to pay for teachers and schools, and flooding the airwaves with propaganda.  Now it is almost as bad as Mississippi, but it was not always that way.  I mean Al Gore was our Senator during the Reagan years.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not for free, anyway.  Andd even then it's still a felony, and possibly an extra n e for sex trafficking.  Isn't that right Congressman?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

keldaria: The sad part? If they went to any adjacent state they wouldn't be arrested. In nearly all adjacent states age of consent is 16.
---


*That's* what you think the sad part is?...  That those creepy guys picked the wrong state?
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I remember willing 16 y o nookie... 60 years ago.. no money involved..  also did 4 years of electrical apprenticeship 3 years later, and an electrician that thinks with his dick doesn't last long... humans gonna human.  Run from chats that turn sexual :  the flashing skull / cross bones sign that should form in your mind should be an indicator, along with all of the NOPE gifs...
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: khitsicker: what if you have a fetish for fbi agents posing as teenagers looking for sex from creepy old men on the internet.

Then you have probably created a new PornHub category.


Were is that?

Why yes this is my personal porn site.
Why do you ask?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

keldaria: The sad part? If they went to any adjacent state they wouldn't be arrested. In nearly all adjacent states age of consent is 16.


I doubt the age of consent matter when trying to pay a minor for sex.
 
funzyr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I got fired by a guy who got arrested a few months later for soliciting minors. I felt a certain satisfaction when i found out.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I always wonder about the constitutionality of these cases since no real "victim" exists.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nanim: keldaria: The sad part? If they went to any adjacent state they wouldn't be arrested. In nearly all adjacent states age of consent is 16.
---

*That's* what you think the sad part is?...  That those creepy guys picked the wrong state?


"Sad" in a relativistic way. Assuming they've already put themselves on the path toward an objectively poor choice, there were ways it could have been less poor --- from THEIR standpoint.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Even if there were, there's something seriously farked up about a teen who would. .
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thesharkman: These guys are trying to do what they couldn't do in high school.  Date high school girls.


Very true.

By the same token though, who wants to date a high school girl? I remember when I was 20, I went on a kind of date with a girl who was 18, and just a few months out if high school. I didn't think that 2 years would make all that much difference, but it did. She still had a high school mentality wanting to gossip instead of talk about things. Boring things at that too like celebrities. No life experiences whatsoever. Job, college, bills, none of that. I quickly wrapped things up and never bothered asking to go out again.

My takeaway was to only get involved with women my own age. And that guys who want young girls like that must have some serious emotional issues of their own. They don't want a partner, but instead someone they can dominate/intimidate, and ultimately control.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: I always wonder about the constitutionality of these cases since no real "victim" exists.


Would be interesting to compare these folks with those who fall for phishing attacks...
 
