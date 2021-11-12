 Skip to content
(CNN)   The security situation in Afghanistan has returned to the same level as it was under American occupation   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    Followup  
•       •       •

11 Comments     (+0 »)
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a fine kettle of fish, Ollie  > ښه دا د کب اولی یو ښه کیتلی دی >. Well this is a good fish kettle.

No mention of whether a sunni or shia mosque.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Islamic extremists not extreme enough for Islamic extremists, film at 11.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wishing you the best of luck now that you have your paradise on earth, guys.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*starts calypso beat*

I knew a lady from Afghanistan
She got married with a Taliban
For a goat and a chicken, they pay the rent

Praise Allah for the government!
 
Mouser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How do you say "shadenfreude" in Pashto?
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mouser: How do you say "shadenfreude" in Pashto?


*explosion*
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Islamic extremists not extreme enough for Islamic extremists, film at 11.


Islamic extremists are about as united in their goals as Christian extremists are - a few over-reaching religious beliefs unite them, and everything else is fark you heretic
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Tyrone Slothrop: Islamic extremists not extreme enough for Islamic extremists, film at 11.

Islamic extremists are about as united in their goals as Christian extremists are - a few over-reaching religious beliefs unite them, and everything else is fark you heretic


I would prefer to live in Alabama than Afghanistan:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/hell, I'd prefer Alabama to 95% the rest of the world.
//Alabama has a higher GDP per capita than Japan
/3 citation: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/​wiki/Compar​ison_between_U.S._states_and_sovereign​_states_by_GDP
 
Esroc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Tyrone Slothrop: Islamic extremists not extreme enough for Islamic extremists, film at 11.

Islamic extremists are about as united in their goals as Christian extremists are - a few over-reaching religious beliefs unite them, and everything else is fark you heretic

I would prefer to live in Alabama than Afghanistan:

[Fark user image image 425x254]

/hell, I'd prefer Alabama to 95% the rest of the world.
//Alabama has a higher GDP per capita than Japan
/3 citation: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/w​iki/Comparison_between_U.S._states_and​_sovereign_states_by_GDP


Also Alabama Girls are the least picky women I've ever dealt with in the country. And I've lived everywhere. As long as you have a job and all your teeth, they're happy.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sucks to be them.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Honestly I don't really care anymore. There's nothing I can do for Afghanistan and frankly even my own country can't clean up that mess after 20 years. Besides my country has it's own pack of religious nutters running around causing problems. Rather deal with those first to be honest since they're going after women's reproductive rights here in America as well as education and things like healthcare until it bites them in their own arse and they have to relent. (See COVID plague churches)
 
